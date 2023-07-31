Siddharth Engg. Institutions Puttur - Par Excellence

July 31, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

It is an emerging center for excellence in Engineering and management education, boast of energetic and experienced faculty, the state-of-the-art infrastructure, successful students, and excellent placements record.

Siddharth located in amid beautiful hill range of the Eastern Ghats in Puttur town, very proximate to Narayanavanam, a holy place, where Lord Venkateswara has married Goddess Padmavathi. The institute is 22 kms from Tirupati airport and are well connected by rail and road (Tirupati – Chennai highway).

The Chairman, Dr. K. Ashok Raju, an educationist and philanthropist, spearheaded the Siddharth Group of Engineering Institutions to become emerging centres for excellence in Engineering and Management education in a matter of 23 years.

Siddharth has famed brand in the field of engineering and management education is known for dynamic and experienced faculty, excellent infrastructure and an unbeatable track record of placements that has helped create several batches of successful students. The institute promotes the healthy habit of creative work in cohesion between students and professors. They are encouraged to “Dare to Dream and Strive to Achieve”. The group has carved a niche for itself and has helped several youths of Andhra Pradesh realise their dream of making a fruitful career.

Both the Institutions are autonomous and has been accredited by ISO, NBA, and NAAC A+ Grade. And also the Institution is recognized by the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh with “A” Grade.

The Institutions are offering B.Tech. M.Tech, MBA, MCA, and Diploma programmes. The total intake of students for SDTN has gone up from 180 in 2001 to 2250 in 2023 and that of SIST, from 240 in 2008 to 1083 in 2023, a testimony of abundant trust placed by the students and the parents in these institutions.

The institutions also have the prestigious Centres of Excellence of Virtusa, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, and Siemens to groom the students on contemporary technologies. In addition, the institutions have A.P. State Skill Development chapter and incubation Centre, and AP CM Skill centres.

The Department of Science and Technology’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship division has established a prestigious incubation centre in Siddharth under the registered name “Society for Siddharth International Incubation Centre” to support technology-based start-ups, potential technology ideas, and innovations.

Siddharth International Incubation Centre has already presented 15 creative concepts to the Government of India, with an additional 115 start-ups in the works. One of the US-based companies will soon be starting in Siddharth.

We have been successful in maintaining our higher placement statistics over the decade and the fact that our students bear the recession blues with record breaking placements itself is a testimony to our quality. We have Experienced in house trainers and we have an MoU with Q-Spiders (an leading Institute in Training) to make the students more strong in Technical and soft skill. We have CoE with Virtusa along with main recruiters like NTT Data, Wipro, Infosys, DXC, Hexaware, CTS etc.,

We have a record of having 1674+ offers in this recession period and we are still counting with an highest package of 15LPA in 2023 and 40LPA in 2022.

SIEMENS constructed the following 07 laboratories with world-class standards in collaboration with the Association of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Centre (APSSDC). Design CBT lab, Auto Two Wheeler lab, Auto Four Wheeler lab, Electrical Home Lab, Electrical RAC lab, Electronics Home Lab, and Electronics ICT Lab are some of the labs available.

Aesthetically constructed buildings with wide, well-ventilated, and well-furnished classrooms and laboratories dot the site. The campus has well-equipped laboratories with cutting-edge technology. E-learning classrooms in every department will use technology and innovative teaching methods to better train pupils. It has air-conditioned library with the most recent books. In addition, there is a private Digital Library. Four air-conditioned lecture halls with capacities ranging from 500 to 300 people, as well as LCD projectors and sound equipment, are available for in-house training sessions and association activities.

For significant activities such as off-campus selections, seminars, competitions, yearly functions, and celebrations, a 4000-capacity A/C auditorium with world-class Audio and Video technologies, Dubbing studio is available. It also includes dedicated infrastructure for on-campus recruitment drives, computer labs with air conditioning and brand new PCs with the most recent setup. The campus is also well connected with wi-fi. It hosts exclusive hostels for both boys and girls with modern facilities, a hygienic canteen, Gym, mineral water plants throughout the campus and spacious playgrounds for extra-curricular development of the students.

The Research and Development unit organises industrial visits/tours to enable students develop practical knowledge of work settings in their respective areas and so receive hands-on experience. The Entrepreneurship Development Cell in the campus runs training programmes to help promising students become future businesses. Individual students are given special attention through frequent personal counselling with a focus on discipline, attendance, and academic success. It is the only private institution, which is under the mentorship of IIT, Tirupati. for improving teaching learning process and research activities.

Siddharth Group of Engineering Institutions

Siddharth Nagar

Narayanavanam Road

Puttur

Tirupati District

Website : www.sietk.org & www.sistk.org

