Shrey Sports - The Emerging Sportswear, Activewear & Corporatewear Brand of India

Shrey Sports’s vision has been synonymous with growth and advancement in the world of sports. International athletes choose to play with Shrey’s products because of their R&D in innovation and uniqueness. Their premium services and products like Cricket Helmets, Baselayers, Socks and others distinguish them from contemporary brands that offer outdated and rudimentary products to players. With each revolutionary step towards delivering technologically advanced products, Shrey has strengthened its prestige as an activewear brand and become the ultimate choice of athletes. Legendary athletes like Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana and many others use their products like Kit Bags, Socks, Helmets and others. So, let’s delve into the core of Shrey to understand their functioning and the reasons that make them trustworthy.

Growing with Trust & Innovation:

Shrey understands that innovation and reliability are the cornerstone of any successful product. That’s why their focus has always been on making apparel and accessories that are technologically advanced and durable to support the spirit of agile individuals and athletes.

Legacy: Shrey has a rich heritage in the field of sports. Their journey started with an emphasis on cricket helmet manufacturing in 2013 and soon transformed into a mission to revolutionise activewear. Ever since then, team Shrey has devised multiple high-grade and reliable products.

Shrey & Professional Athletes: Shrey has been renowned for partnering with international institutions like Oxford University, King's College (London), Western Storm and others. They've continuously delivered their signature quality to support world-class athletes and have provided services to prestigious Indian institutions like IIT Delhi, TATA Naval Academy, FC Madras Football Club and many more.

In-house Manufacturing: Shrey has its self-operated production unit with advanced machinery and a team of experienced craftsmen who strive to create the finest products. With a considerable reserve of fabrics and a wide variety of ready-to-use yarns, they ensure consistency in the quality and performance of their activewear collections. They operate with a dedicated structure of quality. With multiple product and manufacturing process inspections by specialised supervisors, it is made sure that the standard of quality is consistently uncompromised.

Collections for Ultimate Performance:

Shrey has managed to surpass the notions and quality standards of the sports industry with its revolutionary mission of designing elegance with strength.

Their primary concern has always been maintaining the signature quality and performance of their ranges rather than indulging in price wars with contemporary brands. Their clothing categories include:

Activewear:

Shrey’s activewear collection features products for both casual & athletic wear. The collections include track pants, t-shirts, shirts, tracksuits, hoodies, polos, and other essentials designed and manufactured at their in-house production unit.

Sportswear:

Being the leading global sportswear supplier, Shrey has earned a reputation for delivering the finest sportswear and teamwear apparel. They’ve received commendable feedback from institutions like the London School of Economics, King’s College (London), Cardiff University, University of Bedfordshire, etc and have repeatedly associated with them.

Corporatewear:

With the vivid experience of customising clothing ranges for international teams & institutions, Shrey has also made a mark in designing official/professional uniforms and apparel options for corporate employees/teams. Almost 5000+ employees from Freshworks alone have adorned uniforms, office polos & corporate bags customised by us.

These ranges include various products available in multiple colours and sizes on Shrey’s website. Explore their products and latest activewear collections at www.shreysports.in . A detailed representation of their products is also available on the Shrey Sports Instagram page @shreysports & @shreyhockey.

Committed to Your Dreams:

Shrey Sports is committed to empowering all athletes and agile individuals in their pursuit to achieve excellence in their respective fields. With Shrey, growth becomes an integral part of an athlete’s mindset. Investing time and effort in building a genuine community of passionate individuals has been their primary concern. Here’s what sets Shrey apart in this pursuit:

Valuing Growth: Shrey designs products with the motive of delivering peak performance. From quick drying and blended fabrics that regulate body temperature to strategically designed products for maximum protection, they offer features that empower athletes to go beyond their limits.

Unwavering Support: Empowering athletes with sponsorship and partnerships has been under Shrey's athlete programs from the beginning. They've been supporting the talented players by sharing a range of world-class products with them.

Building a Community: Shrey actively engages with its audience through social media platforms like Instagram. They create a space for athletes to connect, share experiences, and motivate each other.

A Journey of Evolution:

Shrey Sports has just begun its trajectory of serving athletes with first-grade activewear apparel. The focus currently is on surpassing the usual standards of manufacturing. Shrey is planning rapid development with its R&D team to deliver more innovative and efficient products. They’ve always kept in mind how the product can make the players more active and support their performance.

Product Development: As Shrey grows, the customers can expect an expansion and diversification in their product range of activewear. They’ll be eyeing to create more movement-supporting and athletic designs that can boost the performing capacity of players.

Technological Advancements:Rigorous research and development of skill-enhancing products have always been Shrey’s speciality. An advancement in fabric technologies, breathability-enhancing innovation, and other high-grade product manufacturing techniques are under work for development.

India’s Leading Sustainable Brand:

With sustainability principles at the centre of concerns, Shrey began its journey to become an environment-friendly brand in 2021 and has been working on it with the ShreyCare initiative. They’ve been using biodegradable and LDPE materials in their packaging to reduce carbon footprints and contribute to the cause of nature’s conservation.

Along with active participation in plantation programs and propagating the ideas of environment preservation, Shrey has adopted sustainable ways of living as a community. They’re moving towards becoming a minimal carbon-emitting manufacturer. The culture of their workspace supports eco-friendly ways of commuting where employees are encouraged to contribute to the cause of nature.

Shrey Sports - Live For Passion

Shrey’s belief in the can-do attitude and commitment to delivering quality products for durable performances has been the defining element behind Shrey’s growth. With that mindset, they’ve successfully grown multifold since 2014 and have become a profitable multi-million dollar company. Shrey is undoubtedly the fastest-growing activewear corporate brand in India, having an in-house manufacturing set-up and a reliable stock-holding capacity. With Shrey, it’s easier to access a wide variety of superior quality core and customisable sportswear, activewear and corporate wear for individual and team requirements. Their vast experience and renowned stature in delivering the finest products in sports ranges like cricket & hockey equipment make them the most reliable brand in the market. In addition, their attempts to establish sustainable modes of production to contribute to the cause of environmental conservation have inspired many customers to adopt eco-friendly products. Shrey Sports is marching ahead to be the next big activewear corporate brand globally.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”