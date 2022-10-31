Shine Bright this Festive Season with EcoFlow Power Solutions

As the days get shorter and winter draws closer, Indian households start preparing for the festive season. This joyous time of the year is marked by festivals celebrated across the country, by all the diverse faiths that call this land home. To match the exuberance felt by everyone, our homes reflect this excitement with decoration and illumination brightening up the space. A big part of this preparation involves lighting up the house to create the upbeat, festive atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the festival is Diwali, Eid, or Christmas, or even an auspicious occasion for the family, houses in India are brightly lit up both outside and inside. From strings of fairy lights to hanging decorative lamps, every corner of the home is illuminated. While this looks lovely to passersby, the home owners will know that this beautification comes with its own problems.

Dealing with Darkness

Unless you are lucky enough to live in a metro city with a reliable power grid, power outages are a regular feature of life in many parts of India. This problem gets amplified during the festive season as people around the neighbourhood all put up their decorations. Though beautiful, these additional lights and fixtures do add an extra load to the power supply. When this is multiplied across nearly every home, the problem compounds itself and makes the likelihood of a blackout even more likely.

There’s nothing that can put a damper on a party at home like the entire gathering being abruptly plunged into darkness. It can make the socialising grind to a halt, stop the preparation of tasty treats in the kitchen, and make guests start to sweat in their fancy festival clothes. Nobody wants to be at a party without electricity, and having that happen at your house is something everyone wishes to avoid. Thankfully, a local blackout no longer needs to be the end point of your festival gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Installing a reliable power backup source in your home is the best way to circumvent an electricity failure from ruining your party. With an alternative power station, it is possible to continue the celebrations even when the local power grid fails, allowing you to fully enjoy the festive season. It’s important to have a power station that can rise to the occasion when required. Enter the power stations from EcoFlow.

Blackout Protection with EcoFlow RIVER Pro

EcoFlow is an international company offering power solutions to customers. Among its catalogue is the EcoFlow RIVER Pro portable power station. The RIVER Pro is the perfect solution to powering an outdoor gathering. With a robust battery capacity of 720Wh, the RIVER Pro is ideal to keep multiple appliances plugged in and functioning, even if they aren’t connected to the main power grid. The power station works equally well for home backup as well as outdoor functions. Should you be hosting a party at home or at an outdoor venue, the RIVER Pro will ensure that the evening goes off without a hitch.

The advantages of including a RIVER Pro portable station in your plans for a festive gathering are many:

Versatility: RIVER Pro is a versatile power solution. Indoors, it can be used to power wall outlets, home appliances, and lights. Outside the house, it can be used to charge devices as well as power appliances like an electric kettle or induction stove.

Portable: At just 7.6 kg in weight, the RIVER Pro is a light and easily carried piece of equipment, meaning you can use it at a moment’s notice.

Fast Charging: The RIVER Pro power station is a fast-charging device. EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream feature takes the battery from 0% to fully charged in under two hours.

Double Capacity: If the 720Wh battery is not sufficient for your needs, the RIVER Pro extra battery allows you to increase the capacity to 1440Wh, which can easily meet your power requirements.

Power Output: The RIVER Pro power station is fortified with EcoFlow’s patented X-Boost feature, that enables it to power devices up to 1800W, enough for most household necessities.

Your festive functions do not have to be affected by the unreliability of the power grid in your area. Having a robust, reliable power backup like the RIVER Pro portable power station ensures that no matter what happens, your celebrations will continue unabated.

EcoFlow is now looking for local distributors in India. Please contact via email at sales.rest@ecoflow.com

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow’s mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally-conscious innovation.