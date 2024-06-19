Shaping Tomorrow’s Decision Makers: IIM Calcutta Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management

India is easily the fastest-growing economy in the world. At 8.4%, India’s economy expanded at its fastest pace in the last quarter of the financial year just gone by. In such a dynamic environment, the role of public policy and management stands paramount in driving nation-building initiatives. Whether addressing socio-economic disparities in healthcare, fostering innovation in education, or ensuring sustainable development, effective policy implementation is the cornerstone of the country’s progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding the Policy Landscape

The IIMC Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management is one such programme that helps professionals broaden their horizons and deepen their understanding of the public policy sector in the country.

While public welfare, environmental sustainability and economic growth are some of the common objectives of public policy, studying the vast universe of public policy isn’t just about mastering theories and frameworks. It’s more about cultivating a deep understanding of the socio-economic and environmental systems that underpin our world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professionals from all sectors can benefit immensely by getting exposed to new learnings and developments happening in the public policy landscape in order to become responsible decision-makers.

Influence of public policies on government and corporate entitie

Some of the ways in which public policies affect private and government organisations are

ADVERTISEMENT

Public policy impacts the regulatory framework of organisations, from taxation policies to industry-specific rules Monetary policies impact major investment decisions of organisations Grants and trade rules effected through industry-specific policies impact businesses Public policies targeted at workplace safety, inclusion and sustainability affect the functioning of businesses

A programme like the IIMC Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management can help participants understand the impact of such policies on the organisations they work with. It lets participants get a deeper understanding of contemporary public policy and empowers them to envision, design, implement and evaluate policy innovation. Most of all, it inculcates holistic management skills needed to execute policy in the age of transformation.

For professionals working in the private sector, it can be a tool that assists them in impactful decision-making, regulatory compliance, and improved corporate governance.

Overview of the IIMC Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management

The IIMC Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management is tailor-made for professionals driven by a shared vision of driving meaningful transformation. Whether you’re a seasoned civil servant, a corporate executive, or an academic researcher, this programme offers a unique platform to hone your skills and expand your horizons.

ADVERTISEMENT

From poverty alleviation and healthcare reform to environmental sustainability and governance, the programme offers a 360-degree approach to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing society today. Through rigorous research and analysis, participants gain the skills to develop innovative, evidence-based policies that are sustainable and impactful across diverse sectors.

Programme Highlights:

College Ranking: IIM Calcutta ranks as the Best B School as per Fortune 2023.

Campus Immersion: The programme offers an interactive 12 months experiential learning journey, including 6 days immersion at IIM Calcutta. The strong curriculum combining public policy management, strategy, and innovation along with contemporary agendas is what sets the programme apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capstone Project: Participants have the opportunity to apply their learning to a real-world project, enabling them to make tangible contributions to their organisations or communities.

IIMC Executive Education Alumni Status: Graduates join a prestigious network of alumni, gaining access to exclusive events, resources, and career opportunities.

IIMC Certification: Upon completion of the programme, participants receive a certificate from IIM Calcutta, further enhancing their professional credentials and marketability.

Who is the programme for?

The programme is designed for a range of professionals with a common goal of driving nation-building. It is ideal for pr professionals who are engaged in public policy development, public policy strategy, planning etc.

Any Graduate/ Diploma holder with a minimum of 3 years of managerial / entrepreneurial / professional experience after graduation as on June 30, 2024 can apply for this programme.

The programme has been tailored for professionals from the government sector, NGOs, institutions and academia, as well as corporate entities and public affairs organisations.

Programme Structure

Programme fee – INR 3,23,000 plus GST

Duration – 12 months

Classes - Live online sessions-3 Hours Every Saturday, 6:45 PM to 9:45 PM

Start Date - June 30, 2024

In a world brimming with challenges and opportunities, the need for visionary leaders in public policy and management has never been greater. By investing in your education and professional development through the I IMC Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management , you’re not just advancing your career – you’re driving positive change and shaping a better tomorrow for generations to come.

About IIM Calcutta:

IIM Calcutta’s Executive Education programmes meet the needs of experienced working professionals and practising managers interested in advancing their cross-functional skills, strategic vision and superior management expertise. These programmes are designed to equip our participants to question existing assumptions, identify emerging opportunities, solve complex business problems, enhance operational performance, improve productivity, and build a sustainable competitive advantage. Whether through face-to-face interactions and live online sessions with faculty and industry thought leaders or working collaboratively with experienced peers, you’ll achieve and exceed your learning aspirations with an acquired proficiency to tackle today’s most complex business challenges.

About Emeritus:

Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.