Sona College of Technology, A pride of Salem, offers an exceptional education experience that shapes minds and unlocks potential.

A Legacy of Quality Education:

Sona College of Technology, established in 1997, has been synonymous with quality education, It is part of the Sona Institutions, that has been instrumental in shaping the educational landscape and founded by the illustrious doyen of South Indian textile industry, Shri Karumuttu Thiagarajar Chettiyar. Nurtured by the late Chairman Shri M.S. Chokalingam, the college under the leadership and vision of Chairman Shri C. Valliappa and Vice Chairmen Mr. Chocko Valliappa and Mr. Thyagu Valliappa, is forging ahead with a global identity.

Expanding Horizons: New Programs and Disciplines:

Sona College of Technology offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, MCA, MBA, and Ph.D. programs across various disciplines.The college has recently introduced B.E. programs in AI & ML and Data Science, equipping students with sought-after skills in emerging fields. Currently our senior academicians, having assessed the potential demand, are in the process of designing course in Data Security.

Driving Innovation: Research and Excellence:

Sona has a major focus in the areas of research and innovation boasting of 36 world class Research Centres of Excellence. Twenty four of them were inaugurated by our late President Dr. A.P.J.Abdul Kalam. The centres are engaged in cutting edge industry relevant research with one of them “SonaSPEED” engaged in design and building of a variety of motors for use in the launch vehicles of India’s space missions including the Chandrayaan.

Experiential Learning and Real-World Problem Solving:

Sona College of Technology offers experiential learning through live projects and real-world problem-solving. Students can work on real-time problems from industry companies like Dassault Systemes, while the 3DX 3D experience lab collaborates with Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to create a base for defense, aerospace, EV vehicle, and auto manufacturing. The college provides a 360-degree approach to learning, emphasizing MAT (Management and Technology) by which students are equipped with holistic approach to real-life situations employing managerial and technological tools.

Additionally, Sona College of Technology focuses on enhancing essential aptitude and technical skills through skill enhancement programs, enabling students to excel in placement tests and secure positions in top multinational corporations and Indian corporations. Last year, 250 students were placed with high packages in Japan, thanks to the college’s Japanese language training.

Track record of placement success:

The institution has forged strong ties with leading companies, both national and multinational. This has led to a commendable track record of placement success. Ninety four percent were placed with an average CTC of Rs. 5 lakhs in leading organizations in the current recruitment year. Many of them have bagged multiple offers.

Fostering Entrepreneurship and Innovation:

The college hosts the Entrepreneur Development Centre (EDC), a hub for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and business incubation. The college’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship has been recognized with the TNSI State Level Award for innovative student start-ups. Further, the college has signed an MoU with IIT-M for joint campus incubation activates. While,”Sona Garage” aids start-ups with infrastructural support, the “Power-on-Me” forum stimulates students’ innovative business ideas.

Academic Distinction: Recognized for Excellence:

Sona College of Technology has established a legacy of academic distinction. This year, the institution achieved a commendable position in the prestigious National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), ranking within the 151-200 band.

Recognitions and Awards:

The college’s legacy of excellence has been celebrated with numerous accolades and awards, including the Education Evangelist of India Award and the Edupreneur Award for the group Chairman Shri C.Valliappa. It is a recipient of the AICTE’s national level Lilavati Awards and Best Industry - Institution partnership Award, NPTEL Chapter top-performing college award, IBM’s top-performing engineering college, ISTE’s Best Performing Principal Award, among others.

Vibrant Campus Life and Cultural Clubs:

Sona College of Technology excels in academics and sports, offering state-of-the-art facilities and experienced physical education coaches. It promotes cultural and artistic abilities of students through over 30 student clubs. The 25-acre campus in the heart of Smart City of Salem, Tamil Nadu, is a serene and inspiring environment for learning with world class labs and workshops. The college has received green building certification and Bhumi award for its green initiatives. The campus also provides comfortable, safe and hygienic hostel facilities for Indian and international students, managed by a dedicated committee. Sona College is committed to providing an exceptional educational experience, preparing students for success in their chosen fields.

To learn more about Sona College of Technology, you can visit their website: www.sonatech.ac.in or contact their admissions office at 0427 4099999 for further information.

