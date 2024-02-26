Savor Bahrain: A Culinary Sojourn Through Flavorful Delights

February 26, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Bahrain, though petite, unfolds a world of culinary wonders, influenced by Arabic, , Indian, and East Asian traditions. From traditional Bahraini fare to global delights, the dining scene in this island country beckons you with diverse options. On your next holiday here, embark on a tantalizing journey through Bahrain’s vibrant culinary landscape, where the blend of traditional Bahraini and international flavors creates an unparalleled dining experience.

Right from the time you stroll the streets of Bahrain’s cities, you can feel the pulse of Bahrain’s street food scene, where Levantine influences meet Indian delights. As you walk along, you can relish the enticing aromas of shawarma, flatbreads topped with zaatar, jibneh, and minced lamb. Thanks to its proximity to India, street food favorites like pakoras, chaat, and samosas have become an integral part of Bahrain’s culinary tapestry.

Local Gems: Where Bahraini Flavors Shine Bright

Bahrain is dotted with delightful eateries, catering to all palates, and here we have curated a few that will give you a taste of the native cuisine in all its splendour.

Fusions by Tala

Located at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain, Fusions by Tala is a haven of Bahraini and international fusion cuisine. Chef Tala Bashmi reimagines Bahraini flavors, offering exquisite dishes like Bahraini lamb shank with truffle risotto and seared scallops with Bahraini saffron sauce. Dive into the global recognition that Bahraini cuisine rightfully deserves.

Al Fanar Restaurant

Nestled in Manama, Al Fanar Restaurant offers an authentic Bahraini experience with dishes like machboos, haleem, and foul medames. With traditional Bahraini, cafe, and rooftop terrace options, it’s a culinary journey through Bahrain’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Emmawash

An authentic breakfast experience awaits at Emmawash, a Bahraini favorite since 2012. From baith tamath (eggs with tomato) to balaleet (sweet vermicelli noodles with an omelet), this spot offers a cultural feast. Don’t miss the adventurous mehiawa (fermented fish sauce) served with fresh tandoor bread.

Villa Mamas

Roaya Saleh’s Villa Mamas, born in Saar in 2012, takes Bahraini flavors global. From Chelsea to Bahrain, experience crowd-pleasers like tikka with black lime, showcasing the best of Bahraini culinary prowess.

Haji Gahwa

A down-to-earth spot in Manama’s souk since 1950, Haji Gahwa introduces locals’ favorites, from hearty breakfasts to classic biryanis. The queue is worth the wait for a taste of authentic Bahraini dishes, including the national treasure, Machboos.

Darseen Cafe

Located at the Bahrain National Museum, Darseen Cafe offers a mix of traditional and inventive dishes. Enjoy Bahraini eggs with tomato or explore inventive options like the mehiawa brioche benedict, all with a breathtaking view of the Gulf.

Local Delicacies Unveiled: Must-Try Bahraini Dishes

When in Bahrain, you can discover the heart of Bahraini culinary traditions through dishes like Qoozi – grilled lamb stuffed with rice, boiled eggs, onions, and spices. Indulge in the island’s grilled seafood delights and the enticingly deep-fried Safii found in Manama’s souq.

Bahraini Street Food Extravaganza: A Culinary Symphony in Manama Souq

Let the bustling Manama Souq guide your senses through fragrant alleyways when you go shopping for curios and spices. But don’t miss out on Machboos, the national dish, or Muhammar – a rice dish sweetened with dates, paired with grilled fish which can be easily found at one of the many stalls that line the souq.

Bahrain’s strategic location ensures a seafood lover’s dream. From grilled kingfish to spicy prawn dishes, let the flavors of the Gulf tantalize your taste buds from the many stalls in the markets. Or if you are craving a taste of home, dive into the world of Indian flavors with Biryani at Al-Abraj Al Bahrain, known for serving the most delicious oriental and Indian cuisine.

Liquid Indulgences: Bahrain’s Signature Drinks

Between taking in the breathtaking sights of this island nation, sip on Gahwa, a spiced-up coffee served with dates, even as you explore the best cafes in Bahrain’s malls. For a unique experience, you can try Sharbat Zafran at Sharbet Saffron Restaurant, infused with rich saffron and known for its health benefits.

Sweet Endings: Bahraini Dessert Extravaganza

No meal can be complete without Bahraini sweets like halwa, lugaimat, and the honey-soaked Bahraini baklava. Don’t forget Muhallabia, a creamy dessert garnished with pistachios, and the crowd-pleaser Rangeena. Roche, a patisserie, beckons dessert enthusiasts with its Khaleeji and international delights.

While there are a few dining etiquettes to keep in mind while in Bahrain, like reserving ahead, especially for popular eateries, checking dress codes for fine dining establishments, and showing respect for local customs, there are no rules when it’s about going all out to sample the subtly flavourful, enigmatic local Bahraini cuisine!

In Bahrain, your taste buds embark on an adventure of a lifetime. With a million dishes waiting to be savored, this culinary voyage is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. From the bustling streets to fine dining establishments, Bahrain unveils a culinary symphony at every turn, promising to leave an indelible mark on your holiday!

