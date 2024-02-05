Saving Petrol: Smart Tips for Motorbike Riders

February 05, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Every penny counts and optimising your bike’s fuel efficiency is not just a budget-conscious decision but also a pledge to eco-friendly living. The recurring cost of petrol can be a significant concern for motorists. How do you avoid this? By exploring practical strategies to save petrol while riding your bike and emphasising responsible fuel consumption.

Let’s begin with the basics before we dive in to understand the complexities of fuel consumption.

Dos

Regular bike maintenance.

Drive at a consistent speed.

Ensure correct tyre pressure.

Remove unnecessary weight.

Avoid turbulent and traffic-packed roads.

Turn off the engine when idle.

Don’ts

Don’t your bike in low gear for long.

Do not rev the engine when parked.

Do not park under direct sunlight.

Don’t neglect regular maintenance.

Don’t ignore warning lights.

Don’t use poor-quality fuel.

Adhere to the tips and techniques below to enhance the economic and safety aspects of your two-wheeler ride:

1. Regular bike Maintenance

Investing time and effort into regular bike maintenance can not only help prolong the lifespan of your vehicle but also ensures fuel efficiency. A well-kept engine, clean air filters, and timely oil changes contribute to both performance and fuel efficiency. You should regularly inspect your tires for proper inflation to ensure that your bike’s efficiency reduces fuel consumption. By including regular maintenance as part of your routine, you not only save money on fuel but also avoid the risk of costly repairs in the long run.

2. Smooth riding techniques

Your riding style plays a significant role in your motorbike’s fuel consumption. The abrupt acceleration and sudden braking that accompanies an aggressive riding style can substantially impact petrol usage. To avoid this, you should adopt a smoother riding approach with gradual acceleration and controlled stops. This not only conserves fuel but also contributes to a more enjoyable and stress-free riding experience. It also reflects that you are a responsible and safe biker who wants to ensure safety for everyone including yourself.

3. Optimise your speed

It is common knowledge that maintaining a consistent and moderate speed is a fundamental strategy for saving petrol. High speeds create additional wind resistance, forcing your engine to work harder which leads to consuming more fuel. Adhering to speed limits ensures safety on the road and contributes to a more fuel-efficient ride. While following speed limit rules helps maintain fuel efficiency, it also aligns with responsible and considerate biking practices.

4. Choose the right gear

Adhering to your bike’s recommended gear ranges contributes to a more economical ride. Select the appropriate gear at the right time and you will save on fuel. Smooth gear shifts and avoiding unnecessary revving can make a noticeable difference in petrol consumption. Shifting towards fuel consumption not only saves your money but also enhances your overall riding experience.

5. Reduce weight and drag

Excess weight and unnecessary accessories can increase fuel consumption, leading to a dent in your budget and a negative impact on the environment. Always prefer to travel light and remove any unnecessary luggage or accessories when not needed.

Additionally, consider the impact of your bike’s aerodynamics, with modifications aimed at reducing drag, which can further enhance fuel efficiency. This not only lightens the load for fuel savings but also optimises your bike’s performance with a more sustainable and eco-conscious approach to biking.

6. Plan efficient routes

Strategic route planning is sometimes overlooked as part of the fuel efficiency curriculum. Choose routes with smoother roads, fewer stops, and less traffic congestion. Not everyone may be able to adhere to this guidance, but for those who can, it has the potential to significantly influence petrol consumption.

This may also optimise your travel time and align with a more eco-friendly and fuel-efficient approach to biking.

7. Idle time matters

Extended periods of idling contribute to unnecessary fuel consumption. Turning off your engine when idling for an extended period is a simple and effective strategy to optimise fuel consumption. Restarting a modern, fuel-injected engine is more fuel-efficient than prolonged idling. This reduces unnecessary fuel consumption and saves you a lot of money in the long run.

8. Pick up after yourself

While clean fuel is available for our consumption, the fuel tank is bound to accumulate dirt as it ages. This leads to contaminated fuel lines that carry petrol to the engine. Regularly cleaning your fuel tank and pipes leads to a more efficient vehicle and increases your engine’s longevity.

Importance of Insurance for our Two-wheeler

While you should focus on these practices and integrate them into your lifestyle, it is also crucial to address the broader aspects of responsible biking, including safeguarding your vehicle.

Anyone can experience unforeseen events such as accidents, thefts, or natural disasters that can disrupt your biking experience and pose financial challenges. The best and easiest way to avoid this is to buy bike insurance to protect yourself from such unpleasant scenarios.

Bike insurance covers the costs associated with accidents but also safeguards against theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

By securing the right insurance coverage, you can ride with peace of mind. The experts at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offer a two-wheeler package policy with a wide range of add-on covers specially designed for your needs to protect your vehicle including features such as protection against fire, theft, earthquakes, malicious acts, landslides, and so much more.*

While a vehicle owner can do a lot to protect their bike from the above mentioned incidents, there is no guarantee that they won’t happen. The only way to avoid a financial burden in case of such an incident is to buy two-wheeler insurance policy for you. The next crucial step is to purchase it from a reputable insurer committed to ensuring the safety of your vehicle, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is a trusted name in the game. From individual protection to financial coverage, a wide array of services will be provided to ensure a lasting sense of security.

By incorporating these simple yet effective strategies into your biking routine, you will foster a more responsible and sustainable approach to riding.

While these practices will ensure fuel efficiency, an motor insurance policy will protect you from unforeseen circumstances.*

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

* Standard T&C Apply

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”