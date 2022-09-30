SATINOOD: ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR KITCHEN & WARDROBES

September 30, 2022 11:52 IST

Having made its presence felt for over four decades now, SATINOOD is one of the most reliable names in the modular kitchen space. The brand has machine-made cabinets which offer German fittings like drawers, tall units, roller shutters, corner solutions, oil pull-outs, besides lighting solutions, sinks, faucets, etc., You get a wide range of options to choose from- right from your cabinetry to finishes such as Lacquer, Acrylic, Glass, etc. 

Our design brings flexibility, functionality and sophistication to your daily kitchen work executions. We offer ease of use and access. It is important that kitchen cabinets meet your everyday requirements while retaining the aesthetics of a kitchen. 

SATINOOD’S kitchen surfaces come with great adaptability and superior ease of use. They offer   sturdy worktop surfaces made of Quartz, one of nature’s hardest and most abundant minerals.

Satinood wardrobe

SATINOOD provides you with solutions that ensure a clutter-free storage for your clothing and other needs.

We offer 25mm thick, sturdy, pre-laminated, imported boards which can go up to a height of 10’, boasting a seamless appeal and superior longevity.

Bearing in mind the aesthetics and the functionality of your living space, SATINOOD provides options of sliding modules and swing doors based on your overall theme and needs. As far as the inside of a wardrobe is concerned, we offer accessories for all your needs, including drawers, multifunctional trays, shoe racks, trouser pullouts, tie hangers, towel racks, etc., along with ample internal lighting that allows you to access wardrobes during the night without a hassle.

SATINOOD kitchen and wardrobe ooze luxury, elegance, and, most importantly, practicality, starting from planning to execution, where aesthetics and functionality go hand in hand. With ease of coordination and execution, you can trust SATINOOD hands down.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.

