SAT Exam goes Digital, Shorter and Easier by 2024

01 February 2022 17:09 IST

The College Board conducts the SAT or Scholastic Assessment Test for undergraduate degrees in the US. SAT is designed to measure the analytical and language skills of the candidates. On 25th January, 2022, the College Board decided to go away with the pen and paper format of SAT to relaunch it digitally. This calculated decision is taken to make the SAT exam more relevant to the colleges. The upcoming changes will be rolled out in the US in 2024. Now onwards, the candidates will either use personal laptops or will be provided with one from the administrator's end for taking the exam. Candidates will take the SAT under a proctored test center.

Exam Pattern and Duration for SAT

The SAT exam will now be conducted in 2 hours instead of 3 hours. Now the candidates can take the SAT seven times instead of five times. The College Board wants the candidates to provide more opportunities. Priscilla Rodriguez, Vice President of College Readiness Assessments at the New York City-based College Board said “The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant.” Like other study abroad exams, College Board has introduced adaptiveness in a new SAT exam pattern with shorter reading passages and one question for each passage. Calculators will also be allowed for the whole maths section while taking the test. This format will help the students as they are more prone to online learning and online tests. SAT test scores will also be delivered to the candidates within days of taking the exam. Test takers who took SAT digital in November, mentioned its less stressful pattern as compared to the pen paper format.

Reason for the Change

In the year 2020, nearly 2.2 million students took the test but in the year 2021, about 1.5 million members took the SAT at least once. The number came down drastically. The College Board survey found many students want to take SAT to preserve the option of submitting the scores and qualifying for certain scholarships. Hence, the digital version will be delivered in a format more familiar to the students. About 60% of students who take the SAT, attempt it at schools.

There have been cases reported of exam papers getting lost in the mail. The digital version will not cause any such hindrance and will have more accessibility. The College Board said students without a personal will be provided a school-issued device for test day.

Low Cost of SAT

Due to fund crunch, the College Board decided to make SAT digital. This will make the test cheaper in comparison with the older pen and paper format. The cost involved in a pen and paper format is much higher than digital test. As a result, the 2024 digital SAT will be much more profitable to the College Board.

Increased Exam Centres for SAT

Digitalizing the test will ensure that the students will carry their own laptops and tablets. This will also help the test centres without tech facilities to host SAT. With every new design of the SAT, the Board gets the opportunity to advertise on how the new version of the test is different.

Easier SAT Exams

The redesigned version of SAT will have a variety of topics making it easier for the attendees. It will be shorter and calculators will also be allowed. Previously, the students who took the SAT were also able to get admission to certain other courses. However, after the remodeling of the test, the candidates do not necessarily need to take the SAT test to get admission to certain other courses. According to a survey, nearly 80% of the students and teachers find the new variant of SAT easier than taking it on pen and paper.

Eliminating SAT and ACT for Admissions

It has become a race of who can make the test easier between the SAT and the ACT. The easier the test, the more students will take the exam. The trustees of California State University received a recommendation from the admission committee. The recommendation was to remove standardized testing requirements for admission. April Grommo, assistant vice chancellor for CSU enrollment management services said “As we evolve our admission standards, we do so with a focus on equity and increased awareness of the new data from standardized test scores,”

It has been a nationwide trend to eliminate SAT and ACT exam as a requirement for admission to various courses. Till date, over 1800 colleges and universities have eliminated SAT and ACT. During the pandemic last year, the CSU and University of California dropped SAT and ACT because most of the students did not get an opportunity to take the test due to the health crisis.

The college board is under a lot of pressure to justify why students should take the SAT as it is not required for admissions and is optional. This is one of the reasons for developing the redesigned SAT. It will help to understand what students have learnt in high school. It will also predict how the students are going to perform further in college. Digital SAT will be a standard test to gauge how much a student is prepared. SAT carries a low weightage as the college and universities focus on what the students have achieved during high school.