SASTRA University; Offering World Class Education

SASTRA is a Deemed University offering various undergraduate, graduate programs besides Ph.D. in Science, Engineering, Law, Management, Education and Arts. The Srinivasa Ramanujan Centre, an off-campus centre of SASTRA at Kumbakonam was established in the year 2000 and was dedicated to the Nation by His Excellency Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. SASTRA has also purchased the house of Srinivasa Ramanujan and is maintaining it as an International Monument and has also established the House of Ramanujan Mathematics (Museum of Ramanujan). This Centre conducts many degree programmes besides pursuing research in areas influenced by Ramanujan.

SASTRA has been recognized for its excellence in academic, infrastructure facilities, faculty and students. SASTRA is a Category 1 University as per UGC Graded Autonomy Regulations and accredited by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) with “A++” grade (CGPA: 3.54 / 4.00). The Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET), UK, has accredited 12 programmes of SASTRA. With this, SASTRA has become the first university in India to have the maximum number of undergraduate programmes accredited across its two campuses (Thanjavur and Kumbakonam), demonstrating that the programmes are aligned with internationally recognised standards.

SASTRA is one of the Institutions from India to be featured in Times Higher EducationWorld University Rankings 2020, Young University Rankings 2019, Asia University Rankings 2019, Engineering & Technology Ranking 2019, Life Science Ranking 2019, Emerging Economies 2019, QS BRICS Ranking 2019 and QS Asia Ranking 2020. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the MHRD, Government of India, SASTRA has been ranked 63in Overall, 40in University and 38in Engineering. The multiple National and International recognitions have positioned SASTRA at a higher plane.

SASTRA is a comprehensive university implementing many progressive ideas for teaching, learning, research & consultancy with a growing appetite to advance the cause of higher education. SASTRA is also recognized as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) and is engaged in research for various agencies like Department of Science & Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Defense Research & Development Organization, Indian Council for Medical Research, Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, AYUSH, etc.

The Government of India has established the Centre for Relevance & Excellence (CORE) in Advanced Computing & Information Processing, Centre for Advanced Research in Indian Systems of Medicine (CARISM), Centre for Nanotechnology & Advanced Biomaterials (CeNTAB), National Facility in Mechatronics and National Facility for the Scientific Preparation of Ayurvedic drugs. The Department of AYUSH has also recognized CARISM as a Centre for Excellence. The Drug Licensing Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu, has certified CARISM as a Drug Testing Lab for Ayurveda and Siddha Drugs. CeNTAB is engaged in research in the frontier areas in Nanotechnology. The National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), under the aegis of Department of Science & Technology, Government of India has established a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at a cost of Rs 15 Crore in the areas of 3–D Printing and Internet of Things (IoT).

In all programmes, students are admitted to SASTRA through a merit-based transparent system and the Institution is known for its merit-based admission, which is transparently done without collecting even a single rupee as capitation fee or donation. In the 2020 graduation batch, 3253 offers have been made to 1938 students by over 114 companies including Amazon, Google, Cisco, Pay Pal, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Thorogood, VMware, Publicis Sapient, Mind Tree, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, Infosys, Zoho Corporation, Deloitte, Dr.Reddys, Accenture, IBM, Ashok Leyland, Hyundai, Ford, TVS Motors, Bosch, Freshworks, Musigma, L & T, Rockwell Collins, Tata Communications , Tiger Analytics, Biocon, Novozymes, Zifo R&D, Caterpillar, Sanmar, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, City Union Bank, etc. Students of the 2020-graduating batch have also secured admissions to various graduate programmes in prestigious institutions across the globe.

Through the Semester Abroad Programme, students of 2020 batch got internships in different Universities across the world. Some of the Universities are Harvard-MIT, USA, Georgia Tech, USA, Cornell University, USA, Carnegie Mellon University, USA, University of Cincinnati, USA, Johns Hopkins University, USA, University of Pittsburgh, University of Texas-Austin USA, University of California, University of Alabama, USA, University of Colorado Boulder, USA, KU Leuven, Belgium, University of Poznan, Poland, EPN, Ecuador, UPC, Barcelona, University of Lincoln, UK, Plymouth University, UK, Deakin University, Australia, Friedrich Schiller, Germany, University West, Sweden, Oslo University, Norway, University of Osnabruck, Germany, Ulster University, Ireland, Tokai University, Japan, Kyoto University, Japan, Curtin University, Malaysia, NUS, Singapore, University of Pisa, Italy, University of Twente, The Netherlands, Simon Frazer University, Canada, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, USA, etc.

Merit scholarships worth about Rs 1.60 crore are annually given to about 1000 students by way of Deans’ List, tuition fees refund and mess fees reimbursement apart from the support given for international internships and other students’ welfare schemes.

SASTRA strives to create an academic environment where our meritorious students are continuously challenged and motivated to do their best. We believe in nurturing values and ethics – professional and human – in our effort to enrich their minds. The rich academic ambience makes SASTRA the right destination.