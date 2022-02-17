Santamonica Study Abroad brings quality global education to your doorstep

February 17, 2022 18:19 IST

The appeal of pursuing overseas education among Indian students continues to see steady increase and in almost all key study abroad destinations including Canada , UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland , Sweden , Germany, to name a few. A significant chunk of international students is from India.

Studying abroad is a crucial investment both in terms of money and time, and thus it is important that every student should get accurate and reliable advice so that he/she is successful in fulfilling long term career goals out of this investment. With a plethora of institution and course options ,students often find themselves with the “problem of plenty”

For over 20 years, Santamonica study abroad www.santamonicaedu.in has been bringing quality global education to many deserving Indian students. The company has set new standards in overseas education consultation and been securing admission to top notch institutions abroad for bright Indian students, offering end-to-end overseas education assistance services.

As a study abroad consultant headquartered in Kochi, Santamonica study Abroad is the official representative of 600 + top - notch universities/ colleges across 20+ countries, with branches and associate offices in virtually all districts/ cities of Kerala and key Indian cities.

The brand today has become synonymous with quality and reliability for hand -holding students wishing to study abroad at the best of overseas educational institutions across the globe, paving the way for phenomenal international academic success and rewarding careers for thousands of students. The growing success rate has earned it unflinching trust and patronage of students and parents alike.

Santamonica’s student visa application success rate has consistently been one of the highest in India. Its study in Canada and study in the Uk student visa approvals have been close to 95 %. Those, who have availed themselves of Santamonica’s services, have become unsolicited promoters, recommending it to others. The overseas Education expos and webinar sessions held online and physically have garnered thousands of footfalls, earning it the tag of South India’s most- rated overseas education fairs and webinars. These are much anticipated by universities and colleges and the students and parents community.

The company has a strong national and international network and dedicated strategic media association with India’s leading media conglomerates.

Santamonica study Abroad is the official manager of Pearson PTE Academic official Test centre and Nursing and Midwifery council NMC and TOEFL IBT Authorized test centre. It is an authorised marketing partner for CAEL paragon testing enterprise and authorised British Council test registration center and Platinum partner of British council IELTS program

Through its language training division, Santamonica language training academy http://academy.santamonicaedu.in/ with Cambridge and Pearson , knowledge Badge OET certified trainers and state of the art language lab, spread across the state of Kerala, it has been offering a plethora of world class test preparation for the most standardized test like IELTS/ PTE/ OET/ TOEFL and has trained over 40, 000 students in the last few months.

NOTABLE STUDENT DESTINATIONS CATERED

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, USA , UK, Ireland ,Switzerland, France, Sweden, Germany , Netherland, Denmark, Italy, Singapore

COMPANY FOOTPRINT- Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kottayam, Pala, Angamaly, Kannur, Perinthalmanna, Kannur, Kochi Kalpetta, Kollam, Thiruvalla, Trivandrum, Calicut, Kanhangad, Palakkad, Thrissur ,Kothamangalam.Mavelikkara and Thodupuzha

Every year , Santamonica Study Abroad Pvt Ltd. guides thousands of students in the overseas education process meticulously, ensuring that they are provided with the right guidance/ assistance throughout the phase .

The widely experienced study destination specific team of counsellors provides students with one-on-one counselling & guidance for the country, course & college/university best suited for their attitude, aptitude, budget considerations, over and above their career goals. Complementing the management is a team of highly trained motivated professionals with years of experience and skill with international exposure . Team Santamonica owes its success to the unwavering dedication, ethics, professional practices, continuous investment in staff training, the use of state-of-the-art technology, and above all, its “student first” policy.

Service Offerings

Overseas education counselling

IELTS /PTE / OET / TOEFL test preparation

Country program and university selection

Application and admission assistance

Education loan assistance

Visa processing

Air ticket booking

Medical insurance

Forex assistance

Pre- departure assistance

Accommodation assistance

Post landing assistance

SANTAMONICA EDGE

20 + years of expertise in overseas education facilitation officially representing over 600 + top notch institutions from 20 +countries

1 lakh + successful student base across the globe

International institutions- trained professional,experienced counselors working in line with government bodies and embassies

Winner of numerous awards and commendations from foreign universities and governments

Authorised marketing partner for CAEL paragon testing enterprise

Authorized British Council test registration center and Platinum partner of British council IELTS program

Organiser of South India’s most authoritative and longest running overseas education expo series

Education New Zealand recognised agency

Pre-departure briefing & post landing assistance with dedicated travel desk for flight ticket booking at economical rates on campus & off accommodation assistance etc

Dedicated ticketing tours travel division offering 24*7 services to across the globe