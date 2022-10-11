San Francisco– The gateway to good times

The United States of America features on the bucket list of a host of travellers, and for good reason. While there are several cities in the country that warrant a visit, magnificent San Francisco stands out for several reasons. The popular travel destination strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modernity, attracting an increasing number of visitors every year.

A big draw to this delightful city is the San Francisco International Airport (SFO), which serves as a gateway to one of the most diverse metropolises in the world. That’s not all – SFO also connects the state of California to other parts of the country, making this airport an integral part of the American itinerary.

SFO boasts an unrivaled position on the West Coast, making it one of the busiest airports today. What’s more, it positions itself as a wholesome destination for travellers to recharge, rejuvenate, and ready themselves to enjoy their journey in San Francisco, and beyond.

A world within SFO International Airport

It’s always a good idea to check in early at SFO to experience its much-talked-about ‘jetiquette’ that makes traveling interesting and relaxing. SFO, is in effect, your starting point for exploring the best of San Francisco, in terms of restaurants, retail, art, and culture.

A stop at the Steinhart Aquarium and the California Academy of Sciences is mandatory if you are an aviation history buff. Also, it’s a treat to enjoy the cultural art exhibits that find a place of pride throughout the airport.

SFO has a line-up of some of the best local San Francisco restaurants, bars, and cafés, offering a window into the city’s culinary diversity. Avid shoppers can splurge to their heart’s content - bookstores, gift shops, travel outfitters, designer brands, or luxury boutiques, including the SFMOMA Museum Store – the airport has it all!

In a nutshell, SFO provides all kinds of services to ease the intrepid travelers’ journey. Apart from leisure and entertainment options, the airport ensures there’s everything else – from currency exchange offices, banking services, and wireless Internet access, to a hair salon, spa, and medical facility.

Travelers can even rent a DVD player with the latest movies to keep their family entertained along the way!

Travelers’ Favorite Amenities Are Back At SFO

SFO reopened the renovated Louis A. Turpen Aviation Museum & Library this year. The museum’s Aviation Collection numbers more than 150,000 objects related to the histories of commercial aviation and SFO. The museum is located prior to security checkpoints in the Edwin M. Lee International Terminal Departures Hall and is accessible to all Airport visitors daily from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

The airport also reopened the SFO Museum Video Arts room, located pre-security in the International Terminal, which offers a free rotating selection of short films from artists around the world, each of which can be viewed in 4–5 minutes.

SFO reopened its Yoga Rooms in two post-security locations, in Terminal 2 and Terminal 3. Both facilities are open during passenger hours for free, self-guided use. Common-use yoga mats are available for free in the space and are disinfected regularly.

SFO’s SkyTerrace outdoor observation deck is also now open on select days. Located pre-security in Terminal 2, no ticket or boarding pass is required to access the SkyTerrace. Visitors may bring food and beverages to the area, but smoking is not permitted.

The Wag Brigade, a team of certified stress-relief animals, is back at SFO, and now includes a 28-pound Flemish Giant Rabbit, Alex the Great.

SFO Boasts Fastest Free Airport Wi-Fi in the World

According to a new ranking published by broadband and mobile network testing company

Ookla, SFO has the fastest free airport Wi-Fi in the world. The analysis focused on Wi-Fi over mobile connections on free Wi-Fi provided by the individual airports and Wi-Fi at selected airport lounges.

What’s New:

Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco’s Newest Urban Oasis, Opens

Built over the tops of the Presidio Parkway highway tunnels, the Presidio Tunnel Tops site comprises 14 acres of new national parkland, adding to the Presidio’s existing 1,500 acres and connecting the Presidio’s historic Main Post and Crissy Field for the first time in 86 years. Presidio Tunnel Tops is an instantly iconic “must-see” San Francisco destination for visitors from across the country and around the world.

Luminous Illuminate SF Festival of Light Celebrates Light Art

Designed to celebrate the Bay Area’s creativity, innovation and invention, the 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light features luminous public art installations throughout the city created by a diverse range of renowned artists. The light art festival runs from Nov. 25, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023 and will feature over 50 works of art.

Trending: Creative Popcorn Combos

Fluff Nugget , which opened in Hayes Valley in July, serves up freshly popped organic popcorn bedazzled with hot and cold toppings with bold flavors such as barbecue brisket, Thai coconut curry and chocolate Aztec chili.

The myriad hues of San Francisco

San Francisco isn’t just steeped in history, but also offers a world of cultural and artistic diversity. Best experienced on foot, it blends in personalization, intimacy, and leisure like no other. From architectural sights to culture-rich experiences, global food to natural assets – there’s much to discover for travelers.

Here are some top experiences that must be a part of every travel list:

Make a stop at the Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge, the most famous bridge in the world, impresses with its stunning 1.7-mile span. Interestingly, approximately 120,000 automobiles drive across it every day. A pedestrian walkway also allows crossing on foot, and bikes are allowed on the western side.

Experience the cable car

A ride on the cable car in San Francisco is a charming experience. A mode of transport that has been used since the late 19th century; the cars offer dizzying views of the SF skyline.

Visit the Rock

This one is sure to offer travelers a wave of adrenaline rush. Alcatraz, one of the most notorious prisons, located on an island of the same name in San Francisco Bay, is much known for incarcerating some of the most notorious criminals. But what’s interesting is how one could make an escape from ‘The Rock’.

Make a stop here to discover those cell houses and learn more about their history. Travelers must take an Alcatraz Cruises ferry from Pier 33 to get here – make sure all the reservations are done in advance.

Enjoy a picnic in a park

When in San Francisco, enjoy a picnic at the popular Dolores Park to soak in the sun. Spread across a sprawling 16 acres, the Park is a laidback spot to unwind, watch people, or play anything you like. The iconic Golden Gate Park is another buzzing picnic spot – the Conservatory of Flowers here is lively!

Go on a walking tour

There’s no better way to experience San Francisco, other than by foot. Sign up with the Wild SF Walking Tours for a food crawl, a tour of the Castro and Mission district, and a Haunted San Francisco Ghost tour. The Oracle Park, the home of the Same Francisco Giants, is also a great place! If you love exploring food options, there are several options available for you.

Is there more?

Of course, there are many more experiences to savour in San Francisco. Don’t forget to experience an outdoor festival during the summer months, catch a music show to satiate your love for music, admire light art at the Illuminate SF festival, make a stop at the historic Presidio (a former military base turned national park), and explore Haight-Ashbury, a haven for vintage finds.

If you have more time, head to the Mission – San Francisco’s oldest neighbourhood that is punctuated with some of the best restaurants and galleries. It may sound surprising but the city also offers a huge diversity of bird species and animals – so, don’t forget to head to The California Academy of Sciences.

You cannot leave the city without dropping by Fisherman’s Wharf! From fishing boats, sea lions basking in the sun, and seafood stalls, to sourdough French bread bakeries – there’s everything and more here.

Shop to your heart’s content at Union Square, explore North Beach, and dive into the hustle and bustle of Chinatown. As dawn sets in, plan to enjoy San Francisco’s happening nightlife – you won’t be disappointed. Pick from the many cultural experiences the city has to offer, and live the good life at one of its premium hotels.

Don’t forget to try out the global culinary spread at San Francisco, which hosts some of the most incredible places. From sampling craft brews to sipping on Irish coffee, soaking in the flavours of sourdough bread to enjoying seafood — try everything. Of course, washing it all down with martinis is always a good option

So, what are you waiting for? A Californian adventure awaits you. Pack your bags now and head to San Francisco to have an experience of a lifetime!

For more information and offers, visit: https://www.sftravel.com/article/our-gate-open-visit-san-francisco