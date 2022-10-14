Samsung Neo QLED: The TV Powered by a Million Lights

It’s safe to say that there’s more TV to watch than ever before. With OTT series, digital film releases, and cable TV, viewers at home have access to literal universes full of content at the push of a button. As the TV becomes more important in how we entertain ourselves, Samsung pushes the envelope even further with the newest upgrade to its Neo QLED TV. The Neo QLED QN90B is a smart TV like none that have come before it. Available in both 4k and 8k, the new Neo QLED redefines what a smart TV can do for your home entertainment system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can a TV truly transport its viewers from their living rooms to far-off places, full of adventure and wonder? That’s what the Neo QLED offers. In an association with India’s first international skier Aanchal Thakur, the first look at the campaign for the Neo QLED immerses us in Thakur’s world of snowy peaks, pumping adrenaline, and stunning scenery. The Neo QLED’s campaign promises that it is a TV “Powered by a million lights”, and with a suite of cutting-edge features that work together to produce the brightest picture, sharpest details, and clearest sound, the Neo QLED can bring us right into the heart of the action, where Thakur thrives, even while watching comfortably at home. No matter what the content may be, viewing it on the Neo QLED will ensure that the details come alive.

What makes Samsung’s Neo QLED so special is its focus on four key areas of performance, where features have been introduced to enhance the viewer’s pleasure like never before. Here’s how the latest technology and innovations are woven into a single device to create the ultimate TV watching experience in 2022.

See Everything with the Sharpest Picture Quality Yet

The picture quality of the Neo QLED is superior, thanks to the adoption of the revolutionary Quantum Matrix Technology. This innovation uses mini LEDs that are 1/40th the size of a regular LED, thereby providing the best brightness on screen. Of course, that brightness is not at the cost of your picture quality, since the QN90B also boasts of Shape Adaptive Light Control. This allows your smart TV to analyse the objects in the picture and adjust the amount of light emitted from the LEDs accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groundbreaking Neo Quantum Processor 4K also allows you to view content that may not have been filmed in 4K with the use of AI. The Real Depth Enhancer technology optimises videos frame-by-frame and also creates three-dimensional depth, freeing viewers from flat images on screen. Paired with its Eye Comfort mode, which reduces unnatural blue light emanating from the screen and allows for natural light patterns even while viewing bright screens, the Neo QLED’s picture quality is remarkable.

To explore the Neo QLED range, click here

Immersive Sound at Home, Like Never Before

While a home theatre surround sound system used to be a must-have for quality viewing, the Neo QLED takes the audio experience even further. Unlike other brands, the Neo QLED boasts the Q-Symphony technology, that allows the TV speaker, soundbar, and wireless Dolby Atmos to work in symphony. The 2022 model of the Neo QLED boasts the world’s first TV to sounder plus wireless Dolby Atoms connection. The top-channel speakers take the surround sound experience even further. The cherry on the cake of the Neo QLED’s sound-centric features are its Object Tracking Sound and Voice Tracking Sound technology, where the TV recognises objects and characters on screen, and matches its speakers accordingly to create the most immersive soundscape.

To know more, watch the film:

A Smart TV that Makes Your Home Smarter

Smart TVs just got smarter with the Neo QLED. A complete reimagining of how a smart TV should function was behind the introduction of exciting new features. The home screen is now a Smart Hub, where viewers can receive content recommendations, search for titles across multiple platforms, personalise their TV user profiles, and watch free TV channels, from news to infotainment to music.

Along with the brand new Smart Hub, the Neo QLED also comes with a built-in Home IoT. This is a next-generation smart TV that can reliably allow you to control all other smart appliances in your home from its Home Map. Now, running a load of laundry while binge-watching your favourite series without your eyes leaving the screen is a real possibility.

Another revolutionary smart feature that comes with the new Neo QLED is its big-screen video calling capabilities. The video-calling feature makes meetings and personal calls much easier, especially when paired with the new Samsung SlimFit Cam. Now, digital work meetings or virtual hangouts with friends no longed need to be confined to a restrictive computer. Instead, experience the next generation of video calling with the Neo QLED.

To learn more about Neo QLED range, Click here

Reach the Next Level with Enhanced Gaming Features

The TV is not just a medium of passive entertainment. Through video games, many have used to it to actively dive into their favourite pastimes. The Neo QLED caters to these customers as well. This TV is optimised for gaming, with its Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) doing away with the problem of lag times. A Game Bar feature allows you to tinker with the TV settings without exiting an ongoing game, and the Multi-View feature means you can even play video on a split-screen while gaming.

It’s not easy to satisfy multiple groups of people at the same time, but that is exactly what the Neo QLED aims to do. Not only do its features have something for everybody, it also comes in five different sizes, starting from 50 and going up to 85 inches. This year, Samsung is bringing back its popular Big TV Festival, where buyers can avail of up to 20% cash back and assured gifts, including Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphones, upto 5-year warranty and easy EMI payments. The Big TV Festival and its exciting offers are in effect until 31st October, so to take this powerhouse of a TV home and experience the change in entertainment first-hand.

To buy now, Click here