Same old BTech, BSc, BA or BA LLB (Hon) after 12th?Sai University has Innovative Degree Choices.

Gone are the days when students were confined to pursuing regular B.Tech, BSc, BA or BA LLB (Hon) degrees after completing their 12th grade. Recognising the evolving landscape of education, Sai University, Chennai, has introduced a revolutionary approach that transcends conventional boundaries, embracing the multidisciplinary needs of the modern era.

At Sai University, students are empowered to break free from the confines of traditional silos and explore diverse subject combinations previously unheard of in India. Imagine combining a B.Tech in Computer Science with a minor in Psychology or delving into the realms of Biology and Cognitive Neuroscience—all at the same time.

As the first institution in India to embrace a liberal education model across Arts, Science, Technology, and Law, Sai University stands at the forefront of educational innovation. Its unique curriculum, crafted to provide transformative learning and research experiences, encourages students to discover their full academic potential.

Central to Sai University’s curriculum design is its commitment to offering interdisciplinary courses taught by renowned faculty and industry experts. Students are afforded the flexibility to customise their academic journey by selecting majors and minors that align with their passions and career aspirations.

Sai University, Chennai, has been founded by Mr. K. V. Ramani, a well-known technology entrepreneur and philanthropist. Fuelling Sai University’s mission are accomplished leaders on its board from various sectors of Indian society, including Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy - Founder Infosys, former Chief Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, Mr. Ashank Desai Co-Founder Mastek, Mr. Sriram Panchu - Sr. Advocate, Dr. K. P. Krishnan - IAS, and others.

The faculty led by Prof Jamshed Bharucha as Vice Chancellor comprises around 50 distinguished members from India and an additional 50 renowned academics from around the globe, including luminaries like Prof. Sherman Teichman, Prof. Michael Gazzaniga, Prof. John C. Mitchell, Prof. Geraldine Laybourne, among others. Sai University aspires to establish itself as a global leader in academia, rivalling the most prestigious institutions worldwide.

From computing and data science to the arts and humanities and also to law, Sai University fosters a vibrant community of learning and research where students can explore the intersection of diverse disciplines. No longer bound by traditional boundaries, students can delve into cutting-edge fields like computational applications, data analytics, psychology, and the intersection of law and technology. Innovative programs on Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Team building, Performing Arts and Music are being planned for the next academic year.

As Sai University Chennai continues to evolve, it promises to redefine the educational landscape, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an ever-changing dynamic world.

