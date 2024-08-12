Samco’s Nilesh Sharma Discusses SEBI’s Proposed New F&O Rules and Their Possible Impact

The recent Union Budget was a wake-up call for analysts, investors and regulatory institutions in India. Discussions about the F&O trading segment put the derivatives market in the spotlight and aligned closely with the SEBI’s consistent attempts to make options and futures trading safer, more rewarding and less risky for traders.

The SEBI recently released a consultation paper outlining various key measures to strengthen the index derivatives ecosystem in India and achieve the twin goals of market stability and investor protection. This move was imperative because retail investors’ annual losses in the F&O market breached the Rs. 50,000 crore mark, as per SEBI’s data.

Most retail investors, however, find themselves in a state of panic about the proposed new F&O rules. Nilesh Sharma, ED & President of Samco Securities , decodes the consultation paper for us and explains how many of these new F&O rules could actually bridge the safety gap and make derivative trading safer and potentially more rewarding for retail traders.

Decoding SEBI’s New Consultation Paper: A Boon or Bane for Traders?

SEBI’s recent consultation paper focuses on strengthening index derivatives and presents a thoughtful approach to enhancing market stability. The new F&O rules proposed could significantly improve the trading environment for retail traders as they offer increased safety and transparency.

Samco’s Nilesh Sharma discusses how many of the new F&O rules could change the market for the better.

“Measures like upfront premium collection and increased margins near expiry may reduce systemic risks, while rationalising strike prices may improve liquidity in key options. The proposed increase in contract sizes could lead to more stable pricing and reduced volatility, thus making the environment less speculative. Active traders may also find new opportunities in a more structured market.”

As Sharma clarifies, SEBI’s proposed new F&O rules are aimed at creating a more transparent and efficient derivatives market in India. While retail traders may take a while to adapt to any new changes that may be implemented, the new F&O rules could foster a healthier market that benefits them holistically in the long run.

Examining the Fine Print: A Behind-the-Scenes View of the Proposed Changes

For beginners and retail traders who may find the intricacies of the suggested new F&O rules challenging to navigate, here is a simplified look at the seven key changes proposed and what they mean for F&O trading:

Rationalisation of options strikes

This move proposes uniform strike price intervals within 4% of the prevailing index price and expanded intervals beyond this range to reduce far-out strike prices. The number of strikes may also be limited to 50 at the time of introducing the contract, with daily adjustments to maintain the 4% rule.

This change could concentrate liquidity in fewer strikes, potentially improve price discovery and reduce manipulation risks in far-out options. It also addresses the issues in the current practice, like scattered trading activity and possible artificial trades.

Upfront collection of option premiums

This new F&O rule, which requires brokers to collect the full premium due from options buyers, aims to prevent undue intraday leverage and discourage positions beyond the available collateral. The rule recognises that options trading is fast-paced and non-linear, especially near expiry.

It may seem challenging initially, but this change could lead to a more stable market over time. It could also protect retail investors from overexposure in the F&O segment, which leads to undue and unexpected losses.

Removal of the calendar spread benefit on the expiry day

With this new F&O rule, SEBI suggests that margin benefits be eliminated for calendar spreads on the expiry day. This move is aimed at addressing the risk of price differences between related contracts expiring on different dates. It could help reflect the true risks of such positions more clearly.

If implemented, this measure may simplify trading strategies for retail investors and reduce the complexity associated with expiry-day trading. It may also potentially reduce speculative trading in the market.

Monitoring of position limits

With this proposed new F&O rule, SEBI plans to implement real-time monitoring of position limits — particularly for index derivative contracts. This rule may be necessary because of issues like potentially undetected breaches in limits in intraday positions, especially on expiry days.

The proposal also acknowledges the need for technological changes to implement this rule, so it calls for a phased adoption. If deployed, these changes may help create a fairer environment for retail traders by preventing large players from manipulating the market.

Increase in the minimum contract size

The paper also details a proposal to raise the minimum contract size for index derivatives — which has remained the same (Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs) since 2015. The size is to be increased to Rs. 15 lakhs to Rs. 20 lakhs per contract on introduction, and then to Rs. 20 lakhs to Rs. 30 lakhs in six months.

The aim of this potentially challenging new F&O rule is to ensure retail investors are not adversely impacted by or exposed to these high-risk products.

Rationalisation of weekly index products

This rule proposes limiting weekly options contracts to one benchmark index per exchange. While significant, this change can be instrumental in addressing issues like excessive speculative activity in the market, increased volatility at expiry and poor profitability for retail traders.

This change could potentially benefit the BSE’s trading volumes. By limiting weekly options to just one benchmark index per exchange, we may have a more level playing field between NSE and BSE for these derivative products. This could also redistribute trading volumes and increase the BSE’s share in the weekly options market.

Increase in the margin near contract expiry

This is a suggested new F&O rule that deals with raising margins as contracts approach expiry — mainly to account for the increased risk and volatility. The Extreme Loss Margin may be hiked by 3% on the day before expiry and by 5% on the expiry day. This way, a buffer exists against sudden price shocks.

Increasing the margins near contract expiry will likely reduce excessive speculation and improve market stability near expiry. It could also reduce extreme price swings and protect retail investors from sudden and unexpected losses.

SEBI’s New Measures: A Balancing Act for F&O Trading in India

While the proposed changes aim to enhance market stability and investor protection, some industry experts caution against overly restrictive measures. Samco’s Nilesh Sharma acknowledges the complexity of the situation.

“While these proposals address real concerns, the implementation must be carefully considered because the F&O market plays a crucial role in price discovery and risk management. I am certain the SEBI will ensure that any new changes strike the right balance between protecting investors and maintaining market efficiency.”

In the meantime, for retail traders who want to tread cautiously and smartly in the F&O market, Options B.R.O. from Samco Securities may be a revolutionary tool. Traders can get the top strategy suggestions for the options contracts they wish to trade simply by submitting details like the contract name, its expiry and how they expect the market to move. So, whether or not the new F&O rules proposed by SEBI come into effect, risk management is easy and accessible for retail participants with access to Options B.R.O. on the trading app from Samco Securities.

