Saintgits: Gifts of knowledge

The Saintgits Group of Professional Education Institutions, established by a talented group of educators in 2002, has successfully integrated technology with skill-based education. Operating in the rural settings of Pathamuttam, a sleepy village near Changanassery, it has expanded over the years into five different segments of modern education and has made a lasting impression in their respective fields. The institutions run by the group are the Saintgits College of Engineering for engineering studies, Saintgits College of Applied Sciences for commerce-business studies, Saintgits Institute for Management Education and Information Technology, Saintgits Institute of Computer Applications and the Saintgits Design School.

Exposing young minds to technology

The Saintgits College of Engineering, an autonomous college affiliated with the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), boasts accreditation from the Institution of Engineers (IE) for all its core engineering branches. From B.Tech. to M.Tech., it offers an array of study programmes that include cutting-edge research in technical subjects.

In addition to the traditional degrees, it has rolled out several innovative courses such as Robotics and Automation, Food Technology, and B. Design, which emphasises a blend of hands-on training and classroom learning along with specialised training in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Twinning programs in the institution with leading international universities, on the other hand, are opening up new opportunities for global students.

One among the first three Engineering Colleges in Kerala to achieve autonomous status by the University Grants Commission, Saintgits was conferred with the coveted status in recognition of its academic excellence, expert faculty, industry connect, placement records, extracurricular activities and state-of-the-art infrastructure offered by the institution.

As per the results announced by the KTU in 2022, the institute is ranked at 14 out of the 150 colleges in Kerala that offer B.Tech. degrees.

Thomas T John, Director, Saintgits, attributes this achievement primarily to the focus on maintaining quality education and industry-friendly syllabi. “The autonomy has enabled us to devise an industry-friendly academic programme. The curriculum also permits students to attend online courses from other universities and leading online education portals such as Coursera and Linkedin as recommended by the UGC model. Over the years, many scholarships have been awarded to meritorious students to reduce the burden of their study expenses,” he observes.

The curriculum is revised from time to time and new-generation courses are being launched to ensure that the students are well-versed in the latest engineering trends by understanding the innovation, cutting-edge technologies, concepts and systems in the field of engineering. In response to the rapidly evolving labour market, various short-term courses for skill development and value orientation are also included in the curriculum.

The programmes incorporate soft skills training, add-on courses, workshops, seminars and hackathons to raise the employability of students. It also fosters entrepreneurship and innovation among students, encouraging participation in national-level engineering project exhibitions and providing access to advanced technology labs.

The institution also boasts a well-equipped placement department that helps the students secure jobs in top positions in more than 200 companies in India and abroad, including IBM, TCS, Amazon and many more.

Encouraging teachers and students to undertake research projects and contribute towards knowledge creation is another common practice at the Institution. Quality control practices and accreditation from recognised institutions have stood as validations to the institution’s credibility, ensuring that academic excellence is maintained and students are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need.

Developing professionals

Social changes, new trends in the industry, and further developments in modern technology have prompted business education to foray into new avenues. Online and hybrid education systems have become an integral part of education, training and campus selection in the post-pandemic period. The country’s management schools have promptly embraced these changes and introduced changes in their curricular and extra-curricular programme accordingly.

Saintgits Institute of Management is one of the rare colleges in Kerala to have autonomy in management education. The institution is climbing the ladder of excellence with brilliant achievements in the field of education including international collaboration. The institution has been offering its students an MBA program accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi, for the past six years. The newly launched programs include the five-year Integrated MBA and MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Integrated MBA is crafted for those ambitious students eager to embark on a path of success in this rapidly evolving world of business and management. The program ensures a panoramic transformative learning experience that visions a successful career for the student. Choosing Integrated MBA will be a significant leap for the student towards a journey of corporate leadership and management after completing Class 12 education. This early start provides the aspirant a competitive edge in this fast-growing world with adequate skills and knowledge to excel in managerial roles early in their career. Getting to do a professional degree course right after Higher Secondary Education in a specialised management school will definitely leave a mark of excellence in their career growth.

The two-year MBA programme in Logistics and Supply Chain Management is a key milestone for a transformational career journey. The world is now keenly exploring the immense opportunities of online marketing and therefore Logistics and Supply chain management is important in a company’s success and customer satisfaction. The institution provides a Logistics and Supply chain management course inclusive of management processes such as implementation, control, planning of the flow of the product or service from the supplier to the customer and monitoring of the ability of the flow of resources — goods and services. The course is designed in a way that inculcates in a student the analytical skills and required management strategies for transportation of goods and services through proper use of inventory customer service, warehouse and storage. In addition to becoming experts in the supply chain for business growth, there is a wide range of career opportunities in this field.

The unprecedented growth and tremendous opportunities in modern fields such as artificial intelligence, business/data analytics and fintech have matched corresponding syllabus reformations to adopt an interdisciplinary approach to keep pace with the changes. The new notion is that the managers, leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow need to acquire knowledge in a wide range of fields to solve complex problems and make critical decisions.

“The areas of knowledge have moved beyond the traditional domains of management such as marketing, finance, human resources, operations, analytics and entrepreneurship. The mission of modern B-schools is to inculcate in graduates the ability to think logically and foster a broad perspective on problems from multiple angles acquiring relevant experience and skills to solve real-life problems. The autonomous institutions are well positioned to effectively implement appropriate changes in their curriculum, syllabus and learning methods to match the evolving industrial scenario,” explains Punnoose George, Executive Chairman of the institution.

The flexibility enabled by the autonomy also enables the institution to build stronger links with the industry and thereby secure internships and placements. The course offers a unique Corporate Interactions Programme, which ensures that the students regularly interact with industry experts to gain knowledge through various guest lectures, industrial visits and live projects that form the core of its academic programme to develop successful management professionals.

At Saintgits, there are opportunities to specialise in new business areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Business/Data Analytics and FinTech. Its faculty team consisting a mix of industry experts and academicians, providing complete support to learning research and multifaceted personal development.

An institute that boasts a direct link with the industrial world, as well as timely completion of courses and declaration of results in the management program enables the students here to secure employment even before the completion of their studies. For instance, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), a leading multinational firm, has recruited 16 management students from Saintgits this year. Leading companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ernst & Young (EY), South Indian Bank and Malayala Manorama have been regularly visiting the Saintgits campus for placements.

Innovation and entrepreneurship

Saintgits has pursued the mission of encouraging new spirited entrepreneurship and innovation among students right from its inception. Srishti, an annual national-level engineering project exhibition organised in collaboration with various industries, has drawn young talents across the country over the years.

The Internet of Things Lab and Fab Lab, recognised by the Kerala Startup Mission, enables students to use innovative technologies. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with C-DAC, an organisation for research and development in IT, electronics and related fields under the Government of India, to provide guidance to the researchers and students of the college. Adding yet another feather to its cap, Saintgits has also become an approved training centre for food safety training certification under the FSSA of the Union Government.

Having carved its own niche in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving field of professional education, Saintgits has always lived up to its motto: ‘learn, grow and excel’.

