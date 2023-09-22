Safeguard your holiday travels: Why travel insurance should be at the top of your packing list

September 22, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

There’s no greater joy than planning a vacation, be it solo or with your loved ones. After zeroing in on a destination, it’s almost instinctive to prepare a packing list. From travel documents to clothes, cosmetics to medicines, and more – there’s so much at the top of our minds before heading out. However, something as critical as travel insurance often gets neglected.

While embarking on new adventures in India or abroad is exciting, there are potential risks associated with travel, including unexpected trip delays or cancellations, medical emergencies, or stolen belongings. It can be even more daunting if emergencies crop up in a foreign country, since an unknown terrain can make it challenging to navigate such situations. *

With travel insurance, you can be assured of financial protection at every step.

Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under travel insurance policy.

Travel insurance and its benefits

As the name suggests, travel insurance offers coverage to stay protected in the face of various adversities while you are on the go. It serves as a shield during your travels by taking care of additional costs that you may have to incur due to untoward circumstances.

Here are some benefits of travel insurance, with the insurer’s liability for the same as specified in the policy wordings:

Coverage for flight-related issues, including delayed travel or cancellations. *

Distress allowance if a flight gets hijacked. *

Loss or delay of checked-in baggage. *

Cashless facility in network hospitals during medical emergencies. *

Home burglary coverage for financial protection while you are away. *

Moreover, these plans are available at affordable premiums, making it accessible to individuals across age groups.

What’s not included under travel insurance?

There may be certain situations where you may not get compensation, such as:

If you’ve lost your passport but don’t register the same with police authorities.

When pre-existing diseases are not clearly disclosed

When there are medical issues due to substance abuse in the form of alcohol or drugs.

When insured is stuck due to man-made situations like war or terrorism, unless specified.

If expenses are incurred from engagement in criminal or unlawful acts.

Go for travel insurance from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

It is common knowledge that medical expenses can generally cost a lot more in developed foreign countries. Instead of going through these ordeals, choose the right travel insurance from a credible service provider like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance that has a consistent track record. *

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance provides a range of plans catering to individuals, families, senior citizens, corporate professionals, students, groups, and those who are travelling within the country. There are also specialized policies designed for international travel insurance , particularly for trips to Schengen countries.

Here are a few benefits that you can avail, up to the limits specified in the policy wordings, if you opt for travel insurance from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance:

Loss or delay of checked-in baggage (primarily essentials) is covered under this policy. *

In cases of flight delay or curtailment due to certain reasons, unplanned expenses that are associated with such situations are taken care of. *

The non-recoverable expenses may be reimbursed in situations of trip cancellation or curtailment due to reasons mentioned in the policy document. *

Compensation for bounced hotel booking, as specified, is provided. *

If passport is lost or stolen, travel insurance will provide coverage up to the specified limit for expenses incurred by the policyholder in obtaining a duplicate passport. *

Distress coverage is offered to the insured members if a plane gets hijacked. *

Emergency cash advance is offered if luggage/money is stolen during the trip. *

Personal accident coverage is offered unless the injuries are caused by situations excluded under the plan. *

Emergency medical evacuation if the same is required for the insured member/s. *

In case of accidental death, the family of the deceased policyholder is compensated up to the sum limit insured as per policy wordings. *

So, wait no more and fulfil all your travel dreams without a care in the world. After all, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has your back!

* Standard T&C apply.

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

