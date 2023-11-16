RuPay credit card on UPI: Simplifying digital payments with security

November 16, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

In recent years, the concept of ‘cashless transactions’ has become an integral part of daily money transfers in India. Pushing digital payments further, the Indian Government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have allowed Unified Payment Interface (UPI) users to link their RuPay credit card to UPI for daily transactions. This integration marries the trusted RuPay card with UPI efficiency, offering numerous advantages for users. Let us understand how this linking simplifies the digital payment ecosystem and the security it provides.

How does linking UPI with the RuPay credit card enhance digital payments?

UPI, pioneered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), acts as the bridge between different banks, making it possible to make instant and secure transactions. Linking your RuPay card to UPI means you can enjoy a seamless payment experience without additional applications.

Moreover, credit cards are not very common in semi-urban and rural areas of the country due to several challenges such as Merchant Discounted Rates (MDR), the need for POS machines, and lengthy paperwork. As a result, merchants and retailers prefer accepting UPI payments. So linking credit cards to UPI allows customers to use their cards for almost everywhere,

What are the benefits of linking RuPay cards with UPI?

Universal acceptance:

RuPay credit cards are widely accepted across India, making them a popular choice for transactions even in remote locations. Linking your RuPay card to UPI extends its usability to the digital realm, allowing you to make online payments, utility bill settlements, and even peer-to-peer transfers easily.

24/7 accessibility:

UPI transcends the constraints of time and location. With the RuPay card linked to UPI, you can pay at any time of the day, from the comfort of your home, office, or wherever you may be.

Transaction history:

UPI keeps a comprehensive record of your transactions, providing you with an easily accessible history that simplifies financial management. This feature is particularly handy for tracking your expenses and monitoring your financial health.

Along with the facility to link with UPI, RuPay credit cards come with several benefits such as low transactional charges, better offers on merchants, fuel, and online payments. For instance, the IDFC FIRST Bank FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ Credit Cards come with power-packed savings on fuel and mobility. You can save up to ₹18,500 on fuel annually which is enough to buy over 175 litres of fuel.

Additionally, you also get welcome benefits worth ₹1,650, various lifestyle and shopping privileges upon signing up, and the card also rewards you on every UPI transaction. Among various RuPay credit cards available in the market, the FIRST Power+ card is one of the most affordable options with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) starting at just 9% per annum and no interest on cash withdrawal until the due date.

How secure is using a RuPay credit card with UPI?

Security is crucial in the digital age, and the integration of RuPay cards with UPI places great emphasis on safeguarding your financial transactions. Here are some key security features:

Two-factor authentication:

UPI transactions require two-factor authentication, typically a combination of a unique UPI PIN and biometric authentication, ensuring that only the genuine cardholder can authorise payments.

Tokenisation:

To protect your card details, UPI uses a process called tokenisation. Your card information is replaced with a unique token during transactions, ensuring that your sensitive data remains confidential.

Secure encryption:

UPI transactions are encrypted, making it incredibly challenging for malicious parties to intercept and decipher your data during transmission.

Immediate alerts:

You receive real-time notifications for all transactions, allowing you to promptly identify and report any suspicious activity.

Embrace secure and seamless digital payments with RuPay credit cards on UPI

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital payments, the facility to link RuPay credit cards with UPI is a remarkable advancement. As you navigate the world of cashless transactions, remember that your RuPay card on UPI is not just about convenience but also about ensuring the utmost security in your financial dealings. So, go ahead, link your RuPay card to UPI, and embrace the future of secure and seamless digital payments.

