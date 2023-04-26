RPPL Launches New Four-Stroke Karting Competition in India

April 26, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

New Delhi, xx April 2023 RPPL (Racing Promotions Private Limited) today announced the launch of a new four-stroke karting series in India. Karting enthusiasts in India can look forward to an exciting competition that will feature six rounds across different cities in the country. The series will begin on April 29th and conclude with the finale on June 4th in Hyderabad.

Participants aged 14 and above are eligible to compete, and the winner of the finale will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI Rotax Max National Karting Championship, which starts in July 2023. The scholarship covers training, a new kart, mechanic, and engineer, as well as the entry remains free.

The competition, which is set to start on April 29th and 30th, 2023 at ECR Speedway in Chennai, will then move to Meco Kartopia in Bangalore, Speedway Thrissur in Thrissur, Ajmera Indikarting in Mumbai, Kartomania in Delhi, and Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad.

The grand finals, which will take place at Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad, will feature 36 drivers from six cities. The format will include one practice session and one qualifying session & with nine drivers per batch. There will be four qualifying heats, with the top five drivers from each heat qualifying for the semi-final heats. The top five drivers from each semi-final heat will then qualify for the grand finale.

The prize for each city’s top three winners includes a trophy, and the top six drivers from the overall series will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship.

Akhil Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Private Limited said, “We are thrilled to introduce this new karting series in India, providing a platform for young drivers to showcase their talent and potentially launch their careers in motorsports. Our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the sport in India is reflected in the scholarship opportunity for the winner of the finale, and we look forward to a thrilling and competitive series across the different cities.”

The competition promises to be an exciting event, with some of the best drivers from different cities competing for a chance to be crowned the champion. This new series provides an opportunity for young drivers to showcase their skills and potentially earn a scholarship for further training and development in the sport.

More recently, RPPL was also at the helm of affairs as the inaugural season of the successful IRL came to a thrilling end. The city-based franchise racing league saw a total of six teams along with 24 prominent foreign and Indian drivers competing for top honors in a four-legged battle in Chennai and Hyderabad. In the end, the top honors were reserved for Akhil Rabindra (Hyderabad Blackbirds) who won the drivers’ title, and Godspeed Kochi who won the teams’ championship trophy.

About RPPL

Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) is the exclusive rights holder of 4W motorsports in India and is engaged in the business of developing IPs and organizing championships in motorsports. Founded in 2018 by Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel, and Abhinandan, Racing Promotions is majority owned by Akhilesh Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), a diversified conglomerate in infrastructure, energy, and defence.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”