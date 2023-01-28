Rooting for Expats

January 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

It’s an age-old adage that Malayalis are omni-present. Be it the Middle East, the US, Europe, the UK, or even the polar regions — you can’t miss a Malayali there, doing something great!

This omnipresence of the Malayalee diaspora caused the State to set up NORKA (Non- Resident Keralites Affairs Department) in 1996, a department exclusively for the expatriates. Further, NORKA ROOTS was set up in 2002, as a field agency for NORKA to address NRK (Non-Resident Keralites) grievances, safeguard their rights, and rehabilitate the returning emigrants. On the occasion of NORKA celebrating its 25th anniversary, Harikrishnan Namboothiri K, CEO of NORKA ROOTS, says, “NORKA ROOTS is a one-stop destination for any queries related to migration and the only State providing 360-degree migration cycle support. With a slew of pre-emigration, emigration and post-emigration initiatives, we have been able to lend a helping hand to the distressed emigrants in the most efficient manner.”

NORKA ROOTS has facilitated the recruitment of 3,000 employees since 2015 to various countries including the UK, Germany, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, and Maldives – for different posts such as nurses, teachers, doctors, engineers, technicians, and housemaids.

Through an ID card, NORKA is also aiding emigrants across the globe to avail of various NORKA schemes, “As many as 6,00,000 emigrants from 178 countries have availed the NORKA ID card through which they can utilise all our welfare schemes,” adds Harikrishnan.

With regards to attestation matters, it is the only Central Government-approved agency in Kerala to undertake attestation of educational certificates as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and has been attesting 50,000 certificates annually.

The CEO also remarks how NORKA ROOTS is handling 18 government-funded projects worth around ₹129.50 crores. In the current year, an amount of ₹100 crores have also been earmarked for the Relief and Rehabilitation Scheme for the Returned Emigrants.

Here are some of NORKA’s comprehensive assistance and welfare packages for expatriates during the three stages of migration.

Pre-migration

Without proper guidance and assistance, the process of migration is no cakewalk, and NORKA ROOTS is here to assist you right from exploring the job market overseas to familiarising you with the language and culture of the country you want to migrate to. NORKA job portal is a professionally managed job portal that provides access to various job opportunities in the overseas market. NORKA will also establish the NORKA Institute of Foreign Language to provide international standard training in the English language. The institute will also provide free training to those from the SC/ST sector and aspirants from the BPL sector. As an initial step, admission will be provided to those nurses having GNM (General Nursing & Midwifery) and BSc qualifications.

NORKA’s Triple Win Program is yet another innovative initiative that started in 2021 and it provides training in the German language - A1, A2, and B1 to the selected nurses who can further be recruited as Assistant Nurses. A total of 780 nurses are now undertaking training under this programme till date. NORKA will also start the Triple Win Hospitality Programme where candidates can explore job opportunities in the hotel management field in Germany.

NORKA is also the first agency in India to provide a platform for organised recruitment to the UK in various employment fields, for example, as doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. It has also signed an MoU with Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership and Navigo, a social enterprise in the mental healthcare field.

The agency is also taking preventive measures to check illegal recruitment and visa fraud. The Ministry of External Affairs has blacklisted more than 900 illegal agencies across the country. NORKA has been prudent on this issue and, through their pre-departure orientation programs, conducts awareness campaigns on illegal recruitment and visa check.

In June 2022, NORKA launched the ‘Operation Subhayathra’ programme, which is a joint venture of the Protector of Immigrants (part of the Overseas Ministry), Kerala police, and NORKA ROOTS to check on human trafficking, illegal recruitments, and visa frauds.

During migration

Expatriates can avail of the NORKA PRAVASI ID card, with a validity of three years, through which the NRKs can avail of all the facilities offered by NORKA ROOTS. The card also comes with personal accident insurance coverage of a maximum of four years. The NORKA ‘Pravasi Raksha Insurance Policy’ of one-year validity provides insurance coverage of ₹1 lakh for critical illness. It also provides personal accident insurance coverage of ₹2 lakhs and ₹1 lakh for permanent disability.

The ‘Pravasi Niyamasahaya’ Cell assists people who get embroiled in legal issues and are imprisoned abroad for no fault of theirs. This cell, with 10 legal assistants, is currently operational in countries like Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. This cell helps expats in seeking legal advice, filing cases, providing legal representation, filing mercy petitions, and availing compensations. NORKA’s emergency repatriation programmes help distressed expatriates transport mortal remains from abroad and other states in India. NORKA also provides free ambulance service to NRKs to transport an ill or deceased person from the airport.

Post-migration

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many migrants lost their jobs and were left in the lurch. As many as 10 lakh people lost their jobs as per State government sources. NORKA has implemented various programs which help in the rehabilitation of distressed expats who are skilled, semi-skilled, or unskilled.

‘Santhwana’ is a flagship distress relief scheme providing time-bound financial support to returned emigrants. The scheme can be availed by those NRKs who have worked abroad for not less than two years, with an annual income of ₹1.5 lakh or below. This scheme assists you with medical treatments, death assistance, marriage assistance, and the purchase of physical aids in case of disability etc. In 2022, a total of ₹25.9 Crores has been disbursed to 4,086 beneficiaries.

NORKA also helps in providing a financial foundation and income-generating opportunities for the returnees, through the ‘Pravasi Bhadratha’ scheme. This scheme is divided into ‘Pravasi Bhadratha – PEARL’, (Nano Enterprise Assistants Scheme); ‘Pravasi Bhadratha MICRO’ (Micro Enterprise Assistants Scheme), and ‘Pravasi Bhadratha MEGA’ (Special Assistants Scheme).

The rehabilitation programme, NORKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM), also provides entrepreneurship opportunities for returnees. Entrepreneurship with a seed capital of up to ₹30 lakhs will be provided with a subsidy. For this purpose, NORKA Roots has collaborated with 16 major banks through 5,642 branches. NORKA’s Skill Upgradation and Re-integration Training programme conducts reskilling programs for the returned emigrants and young Keralites workforce. It also provides training in communication, technology, and soft skills development.

The NORKA ROOTS Directors Scholarship Scheme provides financial help for the higher education of maximum of two children of the poor section of the NRKs and returnees, whose annual incomes come below ₹2 lakhs.

Returnee emigrants can also approach the NORKA Business Facilitation Centre which acts as a connecting bridge between potential investors and potential business opportunities in Kerala. NORKA ROOTS is also committed to providing one-time financial assistance to co-operatives of NRKs, which aims at the rehabilitation and economic upliftment of returnees.

For more information on NORKA services, visit www.norkaroots.org. There is also a Global Contact Centre that will provide 24X7 assistance to NRKs and prospective migrants on information and clarification on NORKA and related services, through a missed call to toll-free numbers, 0091 8802 012345 (Outside India) and 1800 425 3939 (within India), post which the Global Centre will contact you within 30 seconds.

