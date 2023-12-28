Revolutionizing Diabetes Management with Digital Health Ecosystem

December 28, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Technology advancement, in today’s time, is paving the way for informed decision making. From the rise of e-commerce and apps for ride-sharing services, to video streaming options, technology is making it easy for people to deal with their day-to-day lives. As technology continues to advance, we will see new innovations emerge that will have meaningful impact across industries. Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that digital solutions have been transforming the way people manage their health and take care of themselves.

Recently, Abbott, the global healthcare leader, announced the launch of its digital health tool, FreeStyle LibreLink app in India. The mobile application will allow people who use the FreeStyle Libre system to measure their glucose to now get their readings on their mobile phones anytime, anywhere without the pain of pricking. By launching an integrated FreeStyle Libre digital platform, Abbott aims to empower people to better manage their diabetes through easy monitoring, easy insights and easy connection. The mobile app is available to work on compatible iPhone and Android smartphones.

How will the FreeStyle LibreLink app help patients?

The app enables people with diabetes to see their glucose data in real-time on their smartphones, and easily share the information with their doctors and caregivers. The mobile app uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to transfer glucose data from the sensor to the mobile app, allowing people to help track eight-hour glucose history, real-time trend patterns to manage food, insulin use, medication and exercise on their smartphone. This eliminates the need to use a separate reader for glucose monitoring.

People using FreeStyle LibreLink can share information with their healthcare professional and caregivers through LibreView and LibreLinkUp, digital health tools that are also part of the FreeStyle Libre platform. While LibreView is a secure, cloud-based diabetes management system that enables the patient to share their glucose insights with their healthcare provider helping him take timely intervention, LibreLinkUp is a mobile app for parents and caregivers, allowing them to easily check glucose history and trends for a child, elderly parent or loved ones managing diabetes.

People using the FreeStyle LibreLink app have access to latest updates and new features in comparison to the FreeStyle Libre reader. This includes a larger, high-resolution display, text-to-speech capabilities for glucose readings (when enabled), and data shared automatically through the app without the need to upload it manually. While the app can replace the reader, the two can also be used in combination with each other.

Transforming lives with a connected care ecosystem

With monitoring tools and data at our disposal, we are taking a step closer to enable holistic care for people with diabetes. At the same time, such solutions can yield economic benefits by reducing hospitalizations, supporting early interventions, and lowering the risk of complications and related doctor visits and treatment. This is reflected in the findings of several global studies. The Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD) Nationwide audit highlighted a 50% reduction seen in monthly hospital admissions for hyperglycemia or related diabetes complications. Similarly, a US MarketScan study reported a 32% reduction in all cause hospitalization in people with type 2 diabetes.

The potential of technology to transform the lives of people with diabetes is immense and unlimited. With CGM devices and connected digital health apps, people with diabetes can lead fuller lives of greater convenience and comfort. This helps in moving forward with freedom to participate in activities that bring them joy, while they actively make decisions to stay in control of their diabetes. These solutions can be simple, yet life changing.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”