Revolutionizing Civil Services Preparation through Live Online coaching – Rau’s IAS

February 16, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on education, resulting in the widespread adoption of live online learning in ways that were previously unthinkable. With the closure of schools, universities and other educational institutions, there arose an immediate need to turn to digital platforms to continue teaching and learning. Educators as well as students had to quickly adapt to this new way of learning. As a result, live online learning became the primary mode of education for millions of students around the world.

Not only did the institutions rapidly adopt the digital platforms, but even the technology companies accelerated the developments of innovative tools to support live online learning. This has created new opportunities for collaboration between educational institutions and technology companies, resulting in the development of new learning models and approaches.

Rau’s IAS Study Circle has been at the forefront of this change and adoption. Rau’s IAS has been focused on providing live-online learning to civil services aspirants from all over India

What is the impact of live-online learning on the lives of civil services aspirants in India?

Live online learning has been a game-changer for civil services aspirants in India. There are several benefits of live-online learning.

First, live online learning provides civil services aspirants with access to high-quality education from anywhere, at any time. As a result, they no longer need to relocate to a different city or spend time and money on commuting to attend classes.

Second, live online learning provides more flexibility to civil services aspirants to schedule their study time around their other commitments such as work or family. They can choose the classes they want to attend, access recorded lectures and study materials at their own pace.

Third, live online learning has significantly reduced the cost of education for civil services aspirants. They can save money on commuting, accommodation, and other expenses associated with attending a physical classroom.

In what ways is Rau’s IAS Live Online coaching different from others?

Most of the other institutes either conduct webinars or play recorded videos in the name of online classes which are devoid of interactions, discussions, doubt solving, etc.

Rau’s Live online classes replicate the true classroom experience. Civil services aspirants can interact with their peers and expert faculty through real time discussion and doubt solving, which helps them in better understanding the subject and improving their scores. Our institute has seen many success stories where aspirants have achieved their goals through live online learning.

Shubhankar, AIR 11, CSE 2022 was student of the first live-online batch of Rau’s IAS GSI Foundation Course. He cracked the CSE in his first attempt. Watch Shubhankar’s toppers talk.

Rau’s IAS has also actively integrated personalized mentorship with the students through test discussion, feedback and review. This has given the students a tool to get personal attention of teachers and mentors regarding their problem. This personalized attention gave a big boost to preparation of many students like Anedeya Rajshree (AIR-68, CSE 2022).

What is the role of technology in delivering better learning outcomes?

Technology provides numerous tools that teachers can use to enhance student learning. But, technology by itself cannot produce any benefit to either the instructor or student. We have to integrate technology into instruction.

Education requires “high-quality guidance” from instructors. Technology is ‘‘just’’ a medium. High quality guidance can be delivered effectively by instructors using technology to enhance student learning outcomes through active student engagement, collaborative learning and frequent feedback to evaluate teaching absorption.

Online teaching requires different techniques and tools. Without the physical connect, teachers will have to be clearer about setting expectation for virtual participation as well as adept with skills needed to deliver class digitally.

We have trained our teachers to use instructional technology to teach and resolve doubts. They use real-time assessments and its analysis to get relevant information to assess students’ knowledge and skill level. We have integrated technology in our instruction and curriculum. Our online classes make students feel like they are in the classroom.

We are continually innovating and improving our courses to ensure that we meet the evolving needs of our students. We plan to expand our course offerings and develop new programs to help civil services aspirants achieve their goals. We also plan to leverage technology to enhance the learning experience, such as incorporating live-online meetings to provide individual mentorship to civil services aspirants anywhere in the country and AI-powered tools for personalized learning.

In conclusion, the future of live online learning in India looks bright. As more students and educational institutions recognize the benefits of live online learning, it is likely to continue to grow and transform the education sector in the country.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”