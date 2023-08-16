Revival of Long-Term Bike Insurance Package Cover: A Shield that Endures

August 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

A long-term two-wheeler insurance policy is a type of insurance plan that provides coverage for your motorcycle, scooter, etc. for an elongated time. It is usually for the duration of two or three years.

While a shorter one-year insurance policy is available, a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy has more benefits. The major benefit of opting for a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy is that it saves the trouble of getting it renewed annually and offers extended protection to your vehicle.

It also lets you pay the premium upfront instead of paying annually which is a convenient approach to cost savings since many policymakers offer benefits on long-term policies.

It protects you from inflation since policy rates can go up if the economy changes since you have already paid the entire premium amount in one go.

Besides this, in one-year insurance policies, the no-claim bonus (NCB) becomes zero after one claim, and in long-term two-wheeler insurance policies, the no-claim bonus gets reduced but not nil.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s Long-Term Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy covers up to 3 years and offers its buyers the benefit of NCB at the time of renewal. The process reduces the renewal frequency and does not impact the policy in case of Third-Party premium increase.

This brings us to the concern of renewing a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy. While the policy is offered for an extended time, it does have an expiry date. What do you need to do when that happens? Let’s find out.

To revive a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy, you have to keep these key points in mind.

●The first thing a policyholder must do is contact their insurance provider - offline or online. If the buyer wants to opt for the latter, they can visit the website and fill out a revival form and submit it along with all the required documents to renew the policy. This includes details about the previous policy, vehicle registration papers, and proof of identification. *

●Insurance policymakers usually allow up to 30 days after the expiration of the policy to renew it. This period is different for every policymaker. *

●The date of renewal is pre-decided at the time of buying the insurance policy. However, if the policy lapses and you fail to renew at the right time, you lose out on the insurance coverage for your vehicle. This is why it is advised to not wait till the last minute and renew your policy well in advance. *

●According to the terms and conditions of the policymaker, an inspection of your two-wheeler may be required to assess its condition. *

●Upon the completion of this process, your long-term two-wheeler insurance policy will be renewed, and your vehicle will be protected for up to three years, or as mentioned in the policy’s terms and conditions. *

The Benefits of Renewing a Long-term Two-wheeler Insurance Policy

●Protection from Calamities

Your vehicle will be continued to be protected from any damage incurred due to natural calamities such as floods, typhoons, hurricanes, storms, tempests, cyclones, hailstorms, and frost. *

●Financial Security from Man-Made Threats

Incidents such as theft, burglary, accidents, and riots pose a threat to your vehicle, and a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy enables you to have a monetary backup in time of need. *

●Protection from Third-party Liability

In the event of your two-wheeler being involved in an accident which caused damage to another vehicle, having a long-term two-wheeler policy will protect you from burning a hole in your pocket and you will be compensated for the damages incurred, if the policy has third party insurance coverage in it. *

●No-claim Bonus

In the case of no accidents or damage to your vehicle during the term of your policy, you will be eligible for a no-claim bonus. If you choose to renew your long-term two-wheeler policy, you will be offered a benefit on the premium or a lower price altogether. *

●Add-ons

On the occasion of policy renewal, you are eligible to make changes to your previous policy and opt for additional covers that you might have missed the last time. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers you add-ons such as 24X7 spot assistance and zero depreciation cover. *

Exclusions of Long-term Two-wheeler Insurance Policy

While a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy offers air-tight benefits to the buyer, there are some exceptions to keep in mind while renewing your policy. *

●No claim on the damage incurred outside the geographical area.

●No compensation on incidents occurring outside of contractual liability.

●If the damage incurred was sustained while someone else was riding the vehicle as opposed to the person(driver as stated in the driver’s clause) named in the policy.

●Any damage to the two-wheeler arising from nuclear weapons material or contamination from by radioactivity from any nuclear fuel or waste.

●No claim to be offered during the time of war, or any foreign invasion.

Renewing your bike insurance policy offers a sense of security and peace of mind in the unfortunate event of any mishap. It is advised to be well-informed about the insurance company you choose and to never forget the renewal date of the policy. *

Now that you know the intricacies of a long-term two-wheeler insurance policy, choose a long-term bike insurance policy from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to make sure your bike is always covered and you are free to hit the highway, anytime you please!

* Standard T&C Apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

