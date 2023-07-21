Review of the best Web hosting providers offering their services in India

July 21, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST

If you are looking for the right brand to host your website, this review will help you find a wide variety of options suitable for your needs. Let’s take a look at why is it important to choose the right web hosting and what are the features, pros and cons of each of the top 10 service providers in the Indian market.

Why is it important to choose a good web hosting provider

The success of your website and its performance, and as a result, the success of your business depends on whether you choose the right web hosting for your website. If you choose a bad provider’s server, your site will load slowly and you will lose visitors. Content consumers or potential store customers will close the page and look for something else.

A bad hosting can compromise your site’s security, ruin search rankings, and if the traffic is too high, your site may freeze or go down completely.

10 Best Web Hosting Providers for Indian Companies

For businessmen who are just creating their brand and want to make it competitive, it is not easy to find the right web hosting among the many offers operating in the Indian market. Therefore, this selection of 10 providers will be a good help, as it features the best of them in terms of cost of services, speed, reliability, security, and quality of customer support. They were selected after researching and testing over 50 web hosting companies.

BigRock

BigRock is the leading web hosting provider in India for over a decade. Their mission is to help small businesses, startups, web professionals and creators to get online and grow online. Whether you’re a blogger, budding entrepreneur, or a seasoned business owner, BigRock can help you scale your business to new heights.

BigRock’s reasonably priced Linux Hosting plans provide 99.9% uptime and is capable of handling single page to multi-page websites at blazing speeds. Great performance is ensured with SSD servers , Free SSL certificate and 99.99% uptime guarantee, coupled with 24/7 hassle-free and accessible local support makes BigRock a top pick.

Speed in India: 33ms

Monthly cost: starts from ₹69

Some of the available plans (Linux, servers in India, 5 years):

Features:

Fast Solid State Hard Drives (SSD)

Data centers in India and US

99.9% uptime, minimum downtime;

no limits of bandwidth and storage space;

any number of subdomains and email addresses you need;

free SSL certificate, which increases the reliability and attractiveness of the site;

modern equipment, including Dell servers and Intel Xeon processors;

round-the-clock communication with technical support via several channels at once;

Guaranteed money back within a month.With select Web Hosting plans on BigRock you also get a free Domain name for the first year

Advantages:

affordability and ease of use of the control panel;

supporting a large number of programming languages;

many unlimited options, including databases;

distributed DNS infrastructure.

Disadvantages:

Paid weekly backups

To sum up, BigRock is one of the best budget hosting options for beginners. It is an excellent choice for beginners to start one or multiple websites on a budget.

Hostinger

Hostinger is one of the fastest growing providers in the Indian market, and it’s no surprise that they offer great prices, quality performance and technical support, as well as a huge amount of additional features included in the hosting plan. A beginner will not have any problems with setting up an account and using the hosting. At the same time, in addition to shared web hosting, the company offers project hosting on the cloud or virtual private server, as well as business email.

All service packages include a sufficient amount of regular or NVMe SSD drive, unlimited bandwidth, and unlimited amount of free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates. In addition, Hostinger guarantees 99.9% uptime and provides users with a user-friendly specially designed control panel as a cherry on top.

Speed in India: 3 ms

Monthly cost: от ₹69

Available plans:

Features:

ultra-fast solid state drives;

servers around the world, including India, Singapore, USA, Brazil, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, and Lithuania;

no traffic limits;

guarantee that the site will be available to users 99.9% of the time;

the ability to control PHP versions and manage MySQL;

WordPress optimized hosting.

Advantages:

affordable cost;

easy setup and adaptation to hosting interface;

high level of uninterrupted operation;

the possibility of a separate login to webmail, which excludes direct access to it from CPanel.

Disadvantages:

restrictions on some important extra features.

Hostinger is one of the top providers in the Indian hosting market with fast performance, wide range of features, and 24/7 live support. It can be advised to a beginner with a small budget for creating and hosting a site, but you need to be prepared for some limitations.

Hostgator

Hostgator is a global provider with a solid reputation and a wide variety of website building tools. The resources hosted on its servers load quickly and go down rarely. In addition, projects on Hostgator are easy to grow and develop thanks to an intuitive control panel.

Speed in India: 190ms

Monthly cost: from ₹79

Some of the available plans (Linux, servers in India, 5 years):

Features:

installation of web applications in one click;

free transfer of sites and cPanel from other hostings;

free domain names: com, in, net, org, biz, online, co, or co.in;

unlimited databases, disk space, and transfer on most plans;

free Let’s Encrypt SSL;

really helpful customer service.

Advantages:

simple drag & drop editor for creating web pages;

free access to email marketing tools;

continuous operation of the site for 99.99% of the time using hosting;

amazing technical support.

Disadvantages:

the high cost of packages after the end of the promo.

HostGator is one of the largest companies providing their servers to businesses, and this is not surprising. The provider is chosen thanks to attentive customer service, good functional content of tariff plans, and prices that still do not hit the pocket.

GoDaddy

If we talk about the most popular providers in the world, GoDaddy will definitely be on their list. The company offers reliable servers, super-fast NVMe solid-state drives and high speeds, as well as free domain and free professional email for most plans. In addition, it is worth noting that their control panel is very easy to understand - a user can start working without any problems.

Speed in India: 111ms

Monthly cost: from ₹119

Available plans (prices when buying for 3 years):

Features:

faster loading time with NVMe SSDs, PHP OPCache and 10MB/s of I/O;

intuitive operation;

the ability to install several CMS in one click;

easy domain name setup;

communication with the support service in the chat without breaks and weekends.

Advantages:

more than 150 applications for designing different types of sites are available for free;

you can download WordPress with one click;

just use cPanel settings;

You can pay for hosting in many convenient ways.

Disadvantages:

the most budget friendly plans allow you to work only with one site.

GoDaddy provides great services to its customers, but the Starter and Economy of shared hosting plans are too expensive for what they offer. However, automatic backups, unlimited traffic, free SSL certificates, discounts for not meeting the 99.9% uptime guarantee, and other nice bonuses are gorgeous.

Bluehost

Bluehost is the next well-known international provider. On his website, you can order shared hosting for a small blog, a growing project with high traffic, or a whole range of resources. It also offers more powerful dedicated hosting, Virtual Private Servers and a hosting service with complete server management and software assistance.

Speed in India: 330ms

Monthly cost: from ₹169

Available plans:

Features:

excellent SSD volume even in the cheapest tariff plan;

clear and easy-to-use control panel;

unlimited number of MySQL databases in more expensive packages;

no need to pay for an SSL certificate;

a domain name is provided free of charge for 1 year;

no traffic restrictions;

automatic daily malware scan.

Advantages:

competitive prices;

large amount of solid state drive;

ease of use for beginners and the ability to easily move to more powerful options;

excellent uptime performance.

Disadvantages:

controversial reputation due to high-profile cases of censorship and hacking, as well as discovered vulnerabilities;

high cost of subscription renewal.

Bluehost offers a fairly balanced hosting service in terms of pricing, options included, and ease of use. But the work of customer support could use some improvement.

DomainRacer

DomainRacer is popular among Indian businesspeople due to the perfect combination of low prices and good functionality. Whether you need a cheap shared, reseller, or VPS hosting, this provider’s rates will amaze you. For a modest amount, you can host your project on a reliable, high-performance and high-speed server with high availability.

Monthly cost: from ₹58

Available plans:

Possibilities:

LiteSpeed Cache technology that speeds up your website by 21 times;

storage on faster NVMe SSDs even on the cheapest plans;

unlimited disk space and bandwidth, as well as free Addon SEO Default Tool in most tariffs;

free SSL certificate;

zero downtime - 99.99% uptime guarantee.

Advantages:

free full site backup every week in all plans;

low prices for a large number of functions;

a support service that aims to keep customers happy.

Disadvantages:

high cost of extending the use of hosting;

limited data transfer at the cheapest rate.

DomainRacer has an affordable, super-fast hosting option with easy management and many convenient features. If we compare the provider with the major market players, it loses to them only as a pre-sale service: support responds to potential buyers very slowly.

GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks has been around since 2008, but this eco-friendly provider is seeing particularly strong growth today. Hosting is known for its concern for the environment: after each new account, the company plants one tree. But the main thing is that all the platform sustenance is organized in such a way as to reduce the energy consumption of servers. Also, the provider returns three times more renewable energy to the mains than it uses. At the same time, the company provides its customers with super-fast websites and reliable data protection.

Speed in India: 208ms

Monthly cost: from $2.95

Available plans:

Features:

participation in the preservation of the environment;

free site backup every night;

large or unlimited storage;

the ability to install more than 150 applications in 1 click, including WordPress;

increased level of security;

multi-channel support and a lot of reference information on the site;

Monthly money back guarantee.

Advantages:

the ability to quickly activate an account;

no traffic restrictions;

free site transfer;

care for the environment.

Disadvantages:

no advanced options for users who would like premium DNS;

domain fees and setup cost are non-refundable.

GreenGeeks is good for everything, including pricing plans, functionality, and customer support. This provider, offering the best balance of price and quality, has no disadvantages for new users. But experienced professionals may lack some premium features.

Host Papa

HostPapa offers slightly higher prices for hosting services. But for the amount paid, you can get 100 GB of SSD storage, free domain registration, the ability to increase traffic indefinitely without any restrictions, almost 100% uptime and top-level 24/7 customer service.

Speed in India: 115ms

Monthly cost: from ₹ 241.95

Available plans:

Features:

high performance and page loading speed;

servers fine-tuned for WordPress websites;

the ability to register or transfer a domain for free;

free site transfer;

over 400 free apps and simple tools;

user-friendly control panel;

enhanced security features;

bandwidth unlimited.

Advantages:

a large amount of disk space;

free use of the domain for a 1 year period;

the ability to cancel the purchase within 30 days and return the money;

the opportunity to consult with a specialist to get help in getting started with hosting.

Disadvantages:

the high cost of important additional options;

no free backup.

HostPapa is a reliable web hosting provider that will keep your website running smoothly, help you get started easily, and resolve any issues that arise. But it offers initially high rates, paid extras, and even higher renewal prices.

Miles Web

MilesWeb is an international provider headquartered in India with data centers in six different countries that has received numerous awards. The company has been providing reliable ultra-fast hosting services to clients around the world for more than 10 years.

Monthly cost: from ₹50

Available plans:

Features:

high page loading speed due to the use of NVMe SSDs and other advanced technologies;

free SSL Certificate;

free daily website backups;

intuitive control panel;

the ability to install the necessary applications in one click;

support in English, Hindi and Marathi.

Advantages:

hosting is available to users from any country;

inexpensive service packages;

offers a simple free site transfer from another provider;

all plans include a virus scan tool.

Disadvantages:

the most affordable plan has a limited bandwidth.

MilesWeb stands out for its superior price and feature set, as well as the quality of its service and support. But there are questions about their uptime guarantee and cancellation and return policy.

A2 Hosting

Operating for over 20 years, A2 Hosting is another provider that delivers ultra-fast loading sites thanks to fast SSDs. Resources hosted on its servers are better ranked by search engines and have a lower bounce rate.

Speed in India: 163 ms

Monthly cost: from $2.99

Available plans:

Features:

up to 20 times faster turbo servers;

no storage and bandwidth restrictions;

free SSL certificate and site transfer to hosting;

free automatic backups in most tariff plans;

Download WordPress, Joomla, WooCommerce, and Drupal in one click with Softaculous.

Advantages:

super fast page loading;

high rate of uninterrupted operation;

large amount of solid state drive;

no traffic restrictions;

data centers in Arizona, Michigan, Amsterdam, and Singapore.

Disadvantages:

Turbo mode is included in only two expensive tariffs;

service packages do not include free domain name registration.

A2 Hosting is one of the most affordable, but at the same time the most high-speed and functional hosting. But customer service work is not always satisfactory.

Resume

Most often, the main criterion for choosing a hosting provider is the cost of the service. But this is not the most optimal strategy if you want your resource to rank highly in search engine results and plan to use marketing tools to attract an audience.

It is best to choose a provider that can provide high page loading speeds. Even though it may seem like you’re overpaying at first, in the long run, fast and efficient hosting will save you money, time, and nerves.

FAQ about choosing the best hosting provider

Which providers offer the best speed?

Some of the fastest hosting companies in India to look out for are Bigrock, Hostinger, and Hostgator.

Which of the cheapest web hosts offer the best feature set and good support?

The best quality web hosting providers available in India are Hostgator and Hostinger.

Which web hosting provider is best for beginners?

If you are starting a website for your business for the first time, it is best to choose one of the big companies like Hostinger and Hostgator.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

