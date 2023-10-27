  1. Register on the Reship website and log into your account to start comfortable international shopping.
  2. When registering, you will get your own mailbox number at the American, English, and Canadian warehouses. Please note that this is not just an address, but the number of your personal locker, which allows you to store your parcels separately from the belongings of other clients.
  3. Start shopping online at any UK, USA, or Canada store. When placing orders, indicate your Reship mailbox as the delivery address.
  4. After successfully completing your purchase, you need to log into your account on the Reship website and leave a notification that your package should arrive at the warehouse.
  5. Once your item is received by Reship, they will take photos of it, so you can make sure everything is in order. The package will be placed in your personal suite and an email will be sent to you.
  6. Now you need to log into your Reship account to select the delivery option that suits you from a variety of options, from economical to faster ones. At the same time, packages from several stores can be combined into one parcel in order to spend less on shipping.
  7. The service will provide you with the necessary customs documents. Fill them out, following Reship’s recommendations, so that your package passes through customs quickly and without problems.
  8. Having filled in all the data, you just need to pay for delivery here on the service’s website. The warehouse staff will then send your purchases to India using the shipping company you have chosen.