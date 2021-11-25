Registrations for SIOM Nashik closing soon: Last few days left to apply

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management is deeply rooted in its ethos of pursuing excellence in operations management for a progressive and promising future

25 November 2021 17:59 IST

India, 24 November 2021: Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) Nashik one of the pioneering institutes of the domain, is set to close online registrations for MBA (Operations Management) and MBA (Agri-Operations Management). Aspirants keen to pursue a career as Operations Professionals in the most happening sector of the new age era, have to appear for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2021) and register on the portal to participate in the admission process. Hence, aspirants who have missed to apply earlier can do so by visiting the official website - https://bit.ly/3nKCARw

Operations Management is one of the most dynamic management fields that is evidently expanding its scope with every passing day. SIOM Nashik has unarguably been an active participant in contributing highly qualified veteran operations managers to the industry over the years. The institute offers two programs, namely MBA in Operations Management and MBA in Agri-Operations Management.

Deeply rooted in its ethos of pursuing excellence in operations management for a progressive and promising future, SIOM Nashik focuses on grooming students to master the realm of technology and management to unlock their full potential. The MBA in Operations Management is designed to turn students into achievers by deepening their technical knowledge and strengthening their managerial skills. Guided by a team of futuristic faculty members, the students are trained to become competent and tactical problem-solvers who adapt to any situation across Manufacturing, Service, IT, FMCG, E-commerce, and Consulting.

SIOM believes in the importance of skill diversification and thereby offers a strong curriculum that covers all the segments in operations management. Its industry-driven curriculum comprises Quality Management, Supply chain management, Project management, Transportation and logistics, Modelling dynamic systems, etc.

Apart from imparting the most needed industry-level knowledge and skills, SIOM provides students with the opportunity of enhancing their careers to a global level along with practical skills and certifications like SAP, ERP, Six Sigma, APICS, CII Logistics, SCS, etc.

The SIOM MBA (Agri-Operations Management) is open to all graduates and designed to meet the needs of operations expertise and competencies required by agriculture and allied sectors through its B2B education style along with building capabilities in SCM, Logistics Production, Consulting, Ecommerce, IT domains to occupy roles in Agri business. The comprehensive curriculum imparts the knowledge and hands-on experience, Agro commodity markets, Processing and Value Chain in Agriculture, Agri Supply Chain Management, Advances in Agriculture, Agro procurement Management, Warehouse Management, and Quality Management for Agro Products etc. The program aims to empower students into leading professionals who engineer the Agri-revolution.

Aspirants keen to apply for the management programs at SIOM Nashik can apply through SNAP 2021. SNAP 2021 will be conducted in a safe and secure environment during the ongoing pandemic, keeping in mind the well-being of aspirants. Aspirants appearing for SNAP 2021 will be allowed to take two attempts out of the three tests conducted this year, to help them in improving their scores. SNAP 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 94 test cities nationwide on three different dates - 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday). The test will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on 19 December and from 10 to 11 a.m. on 8 & 16 January.

SNAP 2021 will feature a 60-mark Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format consisting of three sections with a total of 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks.

Section 1 will comprise 15 questions from General English and include Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability. The next section will feature 25 questions from Analytical & Logical Reasoning; and Section 3 will comprise 20 questions spanning across Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency.

Shortlisted aspirants would be required to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular program – including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

For further information visit- https://bit.ly/3nKCARw