April 08, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST

India, 8th April 2024: In today’s date, technology plays a crucial role in shaping globalization, influencing the global economy, communication, and cultural exchange. Aligning with this, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) offers state-of-the-art Bachelor of Computer Applications BCA Hons and Bachelor of Business Administration BBA (IT) Hons programmes with a vision of promoting international understanding through quality education. The institute looks forward to welcoming the upcoming cohort of tech enthusiasts through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2024. Aspiring candidates can register for these programmes via the official registration link before 12th April 2024.

The SET exam is set for May 05, 2024 (Sunday) and May 11, 2024 (Saturday) between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm. And the students have the flexibility to choose either of these dates for their exam appearance.

While talking about the significance of the technological revolution concerning academic programmes, Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, SICSR said “In today’s interconnected world, Information Technology and Digital Transformation are the driving forces shaping our future. At SICSR, we recognize the pivotal role these sectors play in every aspect of our lives. That’s why we’re dedicated to offering our students a comprehensive education tailored to those who aspire to lead innovation and drive change across industries”.

Pathbreaking programmes: BCA Honours and BBA (IT) Honours:

BCA Honours: The Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme serves as a stepping stone for professionals aspiring to carve out successful careers in the IT sector, aligning with global standards. Upon completion, graduates have the opportunity to pursue advanced studies such as MBA (IT), MBA (DT) and MSc (CA) at accredited universities worldwide. BCA (Honours) with specialized tracks equips students for diverse career paths in software development, academia, research, entrepreneurship, and IT-enabled services. Specializations include Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Data Security.

The Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Technology BBA (IT) programme integrates commerce, management, and IT for dynamic careers in Business Administration. It provides vital IT skills for business analysis and innovation, balancing management courses, IT basics, and practical software. Offering early entry into management roles enables further IT training to meet industry needs.

Forging the Future: Placements and Recruiters:

The placement cell at SICSR plays a pivotal role in ensuring exceptional career opportunities for students. The institute showcases a remarkable placement record, with its undergraduate programmes achieving the highest package of 22.55 LPA in 2023.

The institute has forged robust partnerships with leading recruiters like TCS, HPE, Titan, Philips, Infosys, Deloitte and numerous others.

Accreditations, Accolades & Alumni:

SICSR has carved its niche through a commitment to providing a holistic education. It was ranked 1st among India’s Best BCA Colleges in 2022 by West Zone and 2nd among India’s Best BCA Colleges in 2022 by India Today and Outlook ICARE.

With a network exceeding 30,000 alumni, the institute leverages its expertise to support students in aligning with industry demands. Esteemed for their remarkable accomplishments, SICSR alumni have made significant contributions spanning diverse sectors, including IT, entrepreneurship, and beyond.

In conclusion, SICSR, with over 38 years of experience, is a leading Symbiosis Institute renowned for top-tier education in computer science and IT business studies. Offering meticulously crafted undergraduate programmes tailored to industry needs, SICSR ensures academic excellence with updated curricula and distinguished faculty, empowering students to thrive in technology-driven business.

