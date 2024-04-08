  • BCA Honours: The Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme serves as a stepping stone for professionals aspiring to carve out successful careers in the IT sector, aligning with global standards. Upon completion, graduates have the opportunity to pursue advanced studies such as MBA (IT), MBA (DT) and MSc (CA) at accredited universities worldwide. BCA (Honours) with specialized tracks equips students for diverse career paths in software development, academia, research, entrepreneurship, and IT-enabled services. Specializations include Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Data Security.
  • BBA (IT) Honours: The Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Technology BBA (IT) programme integrates commerce, management, and IT for dynamic careers in Business Administration. It provides vital IT skills for business analysis and innovation, balancing management courses, IT basics, and practical software. Offering early entry into management roles enables further IT training to meet industry needs.