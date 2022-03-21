Register now for SET 2022: BBA(IT) and BCA at SICSR, Pune

March 21, 2022 11:50 IST

India, 17 th March 2022: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) Pune, a pioneer in high-quality computer education and IT programmes, has opened registrations for its undergraduate programmes through SET 2022 examinations. The entrance test is a gateway to apply for top ranked and most popular undergraduate courses at SICSR, Pune that will enable students to kickstart their success journey.

Through its pedagogy, SICSR aims to instil sensitivity amongst the youth towards the community and environment, to inculcate cross-cultural sensitization. The thought process at SICSR is student-centric, knowledge-based, and socially responsible. SICSR aims for the IT industry across the globe by imparting world-class IT education to them. BBA(IT) is a unique blend of management and Information Technology, BCA programme is specially designed to enrich your technical and programming skills. BBA(IT) and BCA are facilitated with internship opportunities which makes the students industry ready.

The institute reviews its course content depending on current industry needs, with technology-enabled learning as a crucial part of this experience. SICSR offers students outstanding IT infrastructure available to support the programmes along with an excellent book collection and reference library.

Prof.Dr.Jatinderkumar R. Saini: “SICSR, Pune is one of the first institutes in India to offer high-quality computer education. The broad portfolio of programs, talented and diverse student body and dedicated faculty members work together to create an educational experience that is relevant, enriching, and uniquely symbiotic. SICSR aims at developing industry-ready and globally competent students by imparting world-class education. The institute offers a state-of-the-art infrastructure for high-quality IT and computer education for leading-edge and innovative solutions. The use of computer technology has become a critical tool for economic, business, and social development and will play a pivotal and catalytic role in the nation’s progress. As we commence the admission of undergraduate programmes, we are eager to welcome our fresh batch to the Symbiosis family.”

SET 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 80cities all over India. To register for SET 2022, aspirants can visit set-test.org and fill out their candidature correctly. Post filling their candidature, aspirants can proceed with the payment of registration fees via digital payment methods or demand draft.

Once shortlisted, the aspirant would then need to attend the further admission process conducted by SICSR, Pune. Student passing XII (10+2) or equivalent government approved Diploma in Engineering/ Technology from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade(For SC/ST: 45%) to enroll for the undergraduate admission processfor SICSR.

For more details, please visit: https://www.sicsr.ac.in/programmes/

For SET 2022, register now: https://www.set-test.org/register.html