  1. Kerala’s Biggest Wholesaler & Manufacturer: Regal Jewellers has earned its title as Kerala’s largest wholesale jewellery provider by consistently delivering high-quality pieces at competitive prices. Its in-house production ensures that every piece meets rigorous quality standards.
  2. Wholesale Jewellery in Kerala: Regal is the go-to destination for wholesale jewellery in Kerala, offering the largest selection of gold, diamond, and uncut pieces at affordable prices. Whether a customer is purchasing a single item or buying in bulk, Regal Jewellers ensures unbeatable value.
  3. Affordable Pricing for Every Customer: Regal’s pricing structure allows even retail customers to enjoy the benefits of wholesale jewellery rates. With items starting from just one gram, its gold jewellery collection is accessible to all, making luxury within reach.
  4. Diverse Collections at Wholesale Prices: From Kerala’s traditional gold ornaments to Bombay, Calcutta, Chettinad, Nagas, and Antique designs, Regal offers a vast range of jewellery. Its collections include necklaces, rings, bangles, earrings, chains, and bracelets, all available at affordable prices.
  5. HUID-Hallmarked Gold: Every piece at Regal Jewellers comes with the assurance of HUID-hallmarked gold, ensuring quality and authenticity. This commitment makes Regal the most trusted name for wholesale jewellery in Kerala, offering affordable luxury that guarantees peace of mind.