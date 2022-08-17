Redeem Offers, Check Balance & More! 5 Facilities You Can Get With SBI Credit Card Netbanking

If you have a good internet connection, you can get easy and instant access to the SBI net banking facility. By registering for the SBI credit card net banking option, you can use several other online services and facilities. Some of them include accessing your credit card transaction details, checking your credit card balance, redeeming offers, paying your bills, etc.

Here is everything you should know about SBI credit card net banking, including SBI credit card login details, facilities provided by SBI credit card net banking, etc.

Steps to Register an SBI Credit Card for Net Banking Services

You should complete your SBI net banking registration before entering the SBI credit card login stage. Here are the steps you should follow.

Visit the SBI credit card login page. Click on the ‘Register Now’ button, which you can find under the ‘Login’ option. Upon being redirected to the SBI Card Online page. Enter the details like SBI credit card number, CVV, and your date of birth. Click on ‘Proceed’. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Validate your login by entering this OTP. Again, click on ‘Proceed’. Now, you will be redirected to a new page where you have to select the unique user ID and the password set for your credit card. After adding the ID and password, click on ‘confirm’.

Your credit card will be registered for SBI net banking services now.

Steps to Login to Your SBI Credit Card Account

These are the steps you need to follow in order to log in to your SBI credit card account.

Visit the SBI credit card login page. Enter the user ID & password you had set for your SBI credit card during registration. Now, log in to the account by clicking the ‘Login’ option.

You will be logged into your SBI credit card net banking services. You can also access these services via the SBI net banking app available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Facilities Provided by SBI Credit Card Net Banking

Let us check out the 5 important facilities provided by the SBI credit card net banking services here.

1. View Credit Card Transaction Details

You can view your SBI credit card transaction details online if you have registered for SBI net banking services. Follow the steps given below to check your transaction details.

Step 1: Visit the SBI credit card login page.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password and log in to your account.

Step 3: On the main menu, click on the ‘My Account’ option.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Account Details’ option, and choose the ‘Card Statement’ option from the menu that appears.

Step 5: Click on ‘View Statement’ and post-viewing, you can also download it by clicking on the ‘Download’ button.

2. Transfer Funds and Pay Bills

Now, you can pay any of your bill dues on time from your SBI account, without having to stand in long queues. It includes paying your SBI credit card bill too.

Step 1: Visit the SBI credit card login page.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password and log in to your account.

Step 3: On the main menu, click on the ‘Bill Payments’ option.

Step 4: Now, go to the ‘Without Bills’ section.

Step 5: Choose the SBI credit card as the biller and select ‘Pay’.

Step 6: Select the SBI account number and enter the amount.

Step 7: Now, click on ‘Pay Now’.

Step 8: Click on ‘Submit’ and your payment will be done.

The successful payment will be instantly reflected on your SBI credit card account .

3. Redeem SBI reward points

You get reward points and other benefits when you shop using an SBI credit card - from dining and shopping to travel-related spending. Once relevant reward points are accumulated, you can pick out products from a special catalogue of rewards. These rewards include lifestyle, electronics, home decor products, and shopping and travel-related vouchers.

Redeeming reward points you have collected on your SBI credit card transactions is easy. Visit the SBI card rewards page on the website and redeem your points through the convenient online process.

4. Check Credit Card Limit and Balance

If you have registered for SBI credit card net banking services, you can check your credit card limit and balance in a few simple steps. They are:

Step 1: Visit the SBI credit card login page.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password and log in to your account.

Step 3: When your account page opens, you will find the credit card account summary. It includes the credit limit, cash limit, outstanding balance on the credit card, and previous payment details.

5. Block Credit Card in Case of Loss/Theft of Card

In case your credit card is lost or stolen, you can block the card easily through net banking.

Step 1: Visit the SBI credit card login page.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password and log in to your account.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Block Lost \Stolen Card’ section.

Step 4: Enter the credit card number you wish to block.

Step 5: Select the reason for blocking and click on ‘Proceed’.

Now that you are aware of the 5 facilities you can get using an SBI credit card, you can enjoy the benefits and make utmost use of your SBI card.