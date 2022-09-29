Recently launched CASHBACK SBI Card allows customers to avail 5% cashback on their online spends

India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card, introduced a first-of-its-kind Credit Card that will provide numerous perks and benefits including 5% Cashback on Online transactions and 1% Cashback on offline and utility spends.

Wishing for a Credit Card with numerous perks and benefits to shop online along with multiple other benefits would have crossed everyone’s mind. Making this dream come true, SBI Card recently introduced their CASHBACK SBI Card that allows the cardholders to get 5% Cashback* on each online purchase without any merchant restrictions, making the entire process of Cashback, hassle-free.

CASHBACK SBI Card is a boon for the consumers as it does not just provide 5% Cashback* on online purchase but cardholders will also be eligible for 1% Cashback on all their offline spends and utility bill payments. Alongside, they will also be getting 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits in a year (1 visit per quarter) and 1% fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in India (valid for transactions from Rs. 500-Rs3000). With CASHBACK SBI Card, there would be a hassle-free auto-credit of cashback to your SBI Card account within 2 days of statement generation. Further, there is no limit to the amount of cashback that the cardholders can claim. However, the accelerated online spend benefit i.e. 5% cashback, is limited to Rs. 10,000 per billing statement. Upon reaching the limit, the cardholders will be eligible for a Cashback of 1% on their online and offline spends.

The newly-launched CASHBACK SBI Card is powered by Visa contactless technology and is the fastest and most preferable payment option that people can choose for their everyday purchases. It is a secure, contactless chip technology designed to help consumers spend less time at the cash register and enjoy the freedom to do the things that matter most to them.

The Cashback that you earn after making purchases can be viewed by logging in to SBI Card website or SBI Card Mobile App and can also be checked through the monthly Credit Card statement.

How to Apply for a CASHBACK SBI Card?

People from the length and breadth of the country, from mass to premium, can get one. The card has an annual fee of Rs. 999+ taxes; however, the same can be reversed on achieving annual spends of Rs. 2 Lakh. As a special offer, there is No Joining Fee till March 2023 and the cardholders would be able to enjoy all the privileges for the first year absolutely free. The process of application is quick and simple. One can apply for the card on SBI Card’s website and receive the e-card within minutes, allowing cardholders to start using it immediately.

With all these unbelievable perks, CASHBACK SBI Card has rapidly gained popularity as one of the people’s preferred shopping credit card. So, what are you waiting for?

