REALISING YOUR UPSC DREAM WITH TARGET IAS – SOSINCLASSES

Target IAS has been the dream project of its founder director Mrs. Sosin, to help the aspirants realise their dream of IAS. It was established in 2006 and since then a huge number of successful students i.e. over 1500, are spread across the length and breadth of the country providing their relentless services to the people.

“As we all know, the role of civil servants is pivotal in the course of Nation building, we at Target IAS aspire to make not only able leaders, but also ethically and morally strong personalities who can live up to the expectations of cross sections of the society.” This is the difference Target IAS makes from other institutions says Mrs. Sosin.

Target IAS with its sister organisation Sosinclasses (especially for anthropology optional), in its 17 years of establishment, proved its mettle of credibility in UPSC CSE selections.

Every year thousands of aspirants prepare and dream about getting into the service with extreme determination. We at Target IAS aim to assist these aspiring candidates to excel in their preparation, thereby equipping and training them to develop the necessary cognition.

Why Target IAS & Sosinclasses?

The programs at Target IAS & Sosinclasses are well articulated and designed to meet the UPSC requirements, in terms of content, depth of understanding and preparedness for success.

Target IAS & Sosinclasses began its journey as an Offline Coaching Institute and eventually established itself as the best civil services coaching institute in Hyderabad with special credentials in offering comprehensive coaching for Civil Services Prelims & Mains with offline classes, online audio/video classes, preparation guidance, study material, mock tests, and interview guidance with access to various student resources.

What does Target IAS offer?

General Studies Prelims Cum Mains Foundation Course 2023: Under this program all the general studies subjects are dealt comprehensively with an aim to strengthen the foundation of the preparation. Timely completion of syllabus with regular answer writing practices are part & parcel of this course.

Guru Shishya Parampara (GS Mentorship Program): Personal guidance to the students by the mentors to assist and keep a track record of their preparation with consistency is the aim of this program. For the candidates who are into preparation while doing job, and prefer self-study, exclusive tailor-made mentorship programs are available.

CSAT course: This is a classroom program oriented towards building conceptual clarity in logical reasoning, arithmetic, incorporating latest trends of UPSC paper patterns and analysing them.

CSAT Test Series: These test series aim to build accuracy, speed and cognition to avoid negative marking which will enhance candidates’ confidence and prepare them for the exam.

Module Wise Courses: Exclusively designed for the students who prefer self-study and need to strengthen their basics in particular subjects.

Comprehensive Test Series: Exam oriented test series, conducted in the UPSC environment with proper prediction of the questions and models to make the candidates practice rigorously. Under this we have various test series programs like:

1. Prelims Test Series: Oriented towards only Prelims Syllabus.

2. Mains Test Series: Assists candidates answer writing practice which includes feedback from the evaluator.

3. Prelims cum Mains Test Series: Comprehensive tests in all the subjects.

Are there any optional courses?

Sosinclasses is well known for providing best courses in Anthropology and Telugu Literature.

Anthropology Optional Course: Mrs. Sosin Revella dealt this course personally from 16 years in both offline and online modes with extreme commitment. With proven success rate and people across the world taking up the course, SosinClasses has been the best in providing top-notch quality courses in Anthropology along with effective test series and mentoring programs.

Telugu Literature Optional Course: This course is dealt by an experienced and senior faculty, Mr. Subramanyam Garikapati. With regular test series, classroom program and personal guidance, the course has proved its credibility in cracking UPSC examination.

What is unique about GS Prelims Cum Mains Foundation Course 2023 at Target IAS?

General Studies Prelims Cum Mains Foundation Course 2023 is a full-fledged course covering all the subjects comprehensively, module wise with regular assessment tests.

Presenting best of faculty from all over India at Hyderabad.

State of art technology and modern classrooms.

Online and Offline mode of classes to cater different sections of the society.

Printed study material in accordance with the Civil Services Prelims and Mains exams.

Gist of Monthly and Daily Current Affairs material on our website.

Important NCERT and GS books as complimentary.

Mock Test Series to maintain a track of candidate’s preparation.

