Rajagiri National Business Quiz 2023 Concludes with Grandeur and Intellectual Brilliance

December 20, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

IIM Ahmedabad, winners of Rajagiri NBQ College Category receiving prize from Shri Venu Rajamony IFS. Mr. Mitesh Agarwal, Prof. Arun A. Elias, Fr. Dr. Saju MD CMI and Fr. Dr. Francis Sebastian were also present.

Kochi, December 17, 2023 – The Rajagiri National Business Quiz (Rajagiri NBQ) 2023, co-hosted by Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (Autonomous) and Rajagiri Business School, culminated in a spectacular finale on December 16, 2023, at the esteemed Rajagiri Valley Campus, Kakkanad. The 14th edition of the Rajagiri NBQ witnessed a grand showdown of intellect and wit, with 18 finalist teams across three categories: Corporate, College, and School. Mr. Mitesh Agarwal, Managing Director (Solutions & Technology, Asia Pacific) Google Cloud was the Quiz Master.

This year’s addition of the School category expanded the event’s horizon, welcoming the young quizzing enthusiasts to battle it out on this esteemed platform. The competition’s broad appeal was further highlighted by international participation in the College category, with teams from Indonesia and Sri Lanka marking the event’s global outreach.

The winners of the different categories were as follows:

College Category: IIM Ahmedabad, represented by Abhijit Bhalachandra & Manish Pradhan, clinched the Grand Finale victory. KIIT University’s Rohan Jayanti & Anurag Samantaray and IIFT Kolkata’s Siddharth Sankar Rout & Swastik Praharaj secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

School Category: Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad, with Jian Jomy & Akhil Krishna, emerged as winners. Sunbeam School (Lahartara) Varanasi’s Shashwat Mishra & Aditya Jaiswal and Loyola School Bhubaneswar’s Shlok Samant & Pratyaksh Rastogi were the first and second runners-up.

Corporate Category: TCS’s Jayakanthan R. and Anirudha Dutta bagged the Grand Finale win. Jameer K B and Akhil Ghosh from Q Collective Knowledge Solutions, Kochi, and Aneek Roy & Rahul Kulkarni of the Reserve Bank of India were the first and second runners-up.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Shri Venu Rajamony IFS, who applauded the participants for their exceptional quizzing prowess. RCSS Principal Fr. Dr. Saju MD CMI, RBS Director Prof. Arun A. Elias, Assistant Director Fr. Dr. Francis Sebastian were also present in the Valedictory Ceremony.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”
