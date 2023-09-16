“Rajagiri College of Social Sciences: Fostering Global Leaders Through Excellence and Diverse Engagement”

September 16, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (RCSS), a testament to the CMI’s unwavering industry and foresight, stands tall as a beacon of higher education in Kerala. This institution, driven by the axiom ‘Relentlessly Towards Excellence,’ has created an ideal environment for learning and academic brilliance, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and international partnerships with esteemed Management and Social Work institutions worldwide. Founded as pioneers in professional social work education, RCSS has a rich history that dates back to 1955 when it introduced the first-ever Diploma in Social Service in Kerala. Continuing to blaze trails, it added the Masters in Social Work (MSW) programme, emphasising Personnel Management & Industrial Relations (PM&IR), making it a unique offering in South India. Located on picturesque campuses in Kalamassery (Hill campus) and Kakkanad (Valley Campus) in Kochi, the institution expanded its horizons to include Management Studies, Computer Science, Library and Information Science, Behavioural Science, Commerce and Statistics. With AICTE approval for the MBA and MCA programmes, RCSS offers a diverse range of 17 programmes across nine departments.

The journey of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences over the last decade paints a vivid picture of a transformative educational institution that consistently raises the bar for itself. As it continues to amass accolades and recognition, it remains rooted in its commitment to nurturing skilled, industry-ready, and socially responsible graduates. In an era of myriad educational choices, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences emerges as a paragon of conscious education that bridges geographical boundaries. Its legacy resides not solely in producing graduates, but in shaping global leaders equipped with values and innovation. In an era where education shapes the leaders of tomorrow, Rajagiri stands as a beacon of industry-academic synergy, infrastructural brilliance, global engagement, and unyielding allegiance to excellence. As it continues to mould future vanguards, its impact reverberates far beyond the boundaries of its campus, leaving an indelible mark on education itself.

In 2014, RCSS was granted Autonomous Status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), heralding the beginning of a revolutionary era. This autonomy has provided the college with the academic freedom to craft curricula, innovate teaching methodologies, and cultivate an environment conducive to all-round learning. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditations have been a consistent endorsement of the college’s quality. Through multiple assessment cycles, the college has continuously raised its standards. Beginning with a Five-Star rating in its first cycle, RCSS ascended to an A++ grade with an impressive score of 3.83 out of 4 in its fourth cycle, reaffirming its untiring dedication to merit.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings bear witness to Rajagiri’s unwavering ascent in the educational landscape, the 30th rank in 2023 among colleges at the national level, and a commendable presence among management colleges, the college continues to make its mark. The institution’s obligation to sustainable development is exemplified by its recognition in diverse domains. Awards like the “Green Nature Award“, “Renewable Energy Award“, and accolades for E-Governance initiatives demonstrate the institution’s engagement with environmental sustainability and societal well-being. As a result of this, Rajagiri’s graduates are now making their mark around the world.

RCSS’s success can be attributed to its dedicated faculty, world-class infrastructure, and a steadfastness to fostering a truly global educational experience. International partnerships have enabled students and faculty to stay abreast of ever-changing global trends, making Rajagiri a truly cosmopolitan institution, focusing not only on academic quality but also on forging strong links with industries. Its accomplishments in various All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) surveys and awards have highlighted the institution’s capacity to strengthen industry-ready graduates. The MBA programme of Rajagiri is nationally accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The MBA, MHRM and PGDM programmes are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)

Rajagiri’s commitment to global partnerships is evident through its Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several prestigious international universities, including the University of Washington and the University of Alabama in the USA, as well as the University of Edinburgh and the University of Leeds in the UK. These MoUs serve as the foundation for academic collaborations that encompass a wide range of initiatives, from student exchange programmes to joint research projects.

One of the cornerstones of Rajagiri’s international engagement is its emphasis on student mobility. The college has pioneered student exchange programmes that allow students to immerse themselves in diverse educational and cultural environments. Notably, three students pursuing their Master’s in Social Work (MSW) from Rajagiri had the opportunity to attend the International Summer University in Social Work (ISUSW) in 2022 at the University of Jyvaskyla, Finland. This experience not only expanded their horizons but also showcased Rajagiri’s dedication to providing an all-inclusive education that transcends classroom boundaries.

Providing international exposure is not limited to student exchange programmes alone. A group of five MSW students from Rajagiri College undertook a transformative field placement at the University of Edinburgh, UK, during November 2023. This hands-on experience allowed them to apply classroom theories in real-world settings and gain a deeper understanding of global social work practices. In addition to social work, Rajagiri’s international engagement extends to other disciplines as well. Two students from the B.Com programme were selected to participate in the Global Immersion Programme organized by Ureka, UK, held in Dubai in May 2022. This programme provided these students with insights into global business practices and an opportunity to connect with peers from around the world.

The spectrum of Rajagiri’s international collaborations is broad, encompassing even programmes such as the European Summer Programme organized by Lille Catholic University, France. Seven students from Rajagiri’s B.Com and BBA programmes participated in this immersive experience, where they had the opportunity to engage with diverse cultures, perspectives, and business paradigms. Rajagiri College continues to expand its global footprint, proving that education knows no boundaries and that collaboration is the key to unlocking a brighter future for all.

Rajagiri Business School (RBS)

Rajagiri Business School (RBS), stands as a testimony to RCSS’s dedication to producing skilled and ethical business leaders. In the dynamic landscape of today’s business world, the pursuit of excellence in management education has taken on new dimensions. A degree in Business Administration is no longer confined to the borders of a single country; it has become an international passport that empowers graduates to navigate the complexities of multinational corporations. In this light, Rajagiri Business School, an integral part of the Rajagiri Group of Institutions, emerges as a beacon of transformative education, shaping leaders with a blend of values, acumen, and international exposure.

Rooted in the principles of relevance and adaptability, RBS’s curriculum is a reflection of the fluid nature of the contemporary business environment. A standout innovation in RBS’s educational framework is the Rajagiri Immersive Learning Experience (RILE), a programme designed to prepare students to confront the multifaceted challenges of the modern business landscape with confidence and finesse. The RILE programme is structured around four key dimensions: Conceptual Learning, Experiential Engagement, Executive Modelling, and Corporate Competency.

Endorsed by coveted international accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) & the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), and nationally accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA), RBS’s affiliation with excellence is indisputable. The hallmark of RBS’s international outreach lies in its student mobility programmes – the Twinning Programme, Dual Degree Programme, Semester Abroad Programme, and more. These initiatives facilitate the exchange of ideas, cultures, and perspectives, creating a fertile ground for global leaders to flourish. Moreover, RBS’s embrace of entrepreneurship through ongoing support for start-ups positions it as a breeding ground for innovative leaders. The rankings speak volumes about RBS’s prominence in the education ecosystem. RBS earned the 20th spot as the best private B-School in the country according to Competition Success Review magazine. Business World Magazine lauds RBS for its outstanding infrastructure and industry interface.

Rajagiri Centre for Excellence in Higher Education fosters peer excellence in academia by cultivating a sustainable learning environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and ethical practices among students and faculty. Moreover, UGC’s “Potential for Excellence Status” and Business Today Magazine’s recognition further highlight the institution’s obligation to nurture future-oriented, well-placed graduates. The two campuses of Rajagiri Group – the Rajagiri Valley Campus and the Hill Campus – serve as incubators of knowledge, innovation, and holistic growth.

