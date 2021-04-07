Racing towards success: India’s fastest 4G fastracks women’s dreams and helps them get ahead.

07 April 2021 15:05 IST

2020, the year of the pandemic, was life-changing in many ways. On one hand, it gave rise to several financial insecurities and constraints, triggered by the debilitating state of the economy not just in India, but all over the world. In hindsight, it also opened up an array of avenues for businesses to ‘pivot and persist’, on the back of widespread digitalization. Women were at the centre of this revolution - whether it was home chefs, financial consultants, teachers or even fitness professionals, they made sure to face challenges head on. Not only did they survive, but they also thrived and set shining examples for the others to follow.

While agility and resilience took them far, it was also the support of great internet connectivity that helped them to fulfil their dreams.

Fast-tracking careers with superfast internet speeds

Nimmy Krishnan, a 38-year-old marketing professional from Chennai, worked with a leading creative agency for six years, but unfortunately lost her job due to the pandemic. Despite making several attempts and applying to every single agency in the city, luck didn’t favour her. That’s when she decided to turn around her fortunes, with the help of Vi’s Fastest 4G network of India.

“I think the pandemic proved to be a blessing in disguise for me. I had always wanted to conduct marketing workshops and utilise my skills. I told my friends about my plan, and Thankfully, I use Vi which is superb, so putting everything together and building my social media presence was a breeze. And the word spread in no time! Today, a lot of my clients contact me on social media through Instagram DM’s and Whatsapp” she adds.

Krishnan is not alone; there are many like her who benefited due to the immense support and difference a fastest network brings.

Madhu Sachdev, a nursery school teacher, didn’t use much of technology pre-pandemic. Things turned around in 2020, when her classes started going online . It took her a bit to get accustomed with technology, but if not for the smooth 4G experience, it wouldn’t have been so easy.

“I have to take classes from 9 to 3 on weekdays, and considering there are frequent power fluctuations here, it wouldn’t have been possible to continue my job. Thanks to the speeds of Vi 4G network I get on my phone, I was able to use it to conduct classes every day with my video turned on and also prepare for my classes much better. It’s already been a year, and if my internet was patchy, I wouldn’t have been able to connect with my students the way I have and I don’t even know where I would be” she says.

With gyms being shuttered, the pandemic also witnessed fitness classes shifting online. Again, the internet has played an important role, says pilates instructor Ruchika Sahay.

“When the lockdown was announced, I went into full panic mode because all my students began to pull out. At that time, we didn’t even know if we were in the position to provide online classes. Thankfully, everything fell into place and it’s been one successful year of conducting online classes every single day! I have to thank my students for all the support, and also my Fastest 4G network - how would I have even managed otherwise? Because you need really fast speeds to be able to have a good video & audio while doing the classes,” adds Sahay.

India’s fastest 4G network makes it possible

With technology becoming the mainstay, and how reliant we are on it to do more and more things online, it’s imperative that we use the fastest option available.. That’s where Vi powered by GIGAnet, India’s fastest 4G, helps people achieve their dreams to move ahead in life.

Vi has been verified by Ookla as India’s fastest 4G network, both on the basis of downloads and uploads, basis their Oct-Dec report, as it was in the July-September 2020 report. Vi was built on the strength of the world's largest integration, and the journey has been one full of milestones.

So if you need to work, learn or do just about anything to get ahead faster, the best network to choose would be the fastest.