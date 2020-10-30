Quitting Smoking and Staying Smoke Free Is Important To Fight Coronavirus

30 October 2020 10:28 IST

Smoking substantially worsens health outcomes for COVID-19 patients

We all are aware that every single puff of a cigarette leads to lung damage. And with the Covid-19 pandemic, quitting smoking has become even more important than ever.If you’re intending to quit smoking, now is the best time to quit it completely. Smoking heavily, occasionally, or relapsing back to it makes people the high-risk group for Covid-19. And given their weak lung function, the chances of complications are even more if they do not quit.1

Smokers trying to quit often attribute smoking relapse to craving, and a range of other unpleasant withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, irritability and restlessness, which they find difficult to deal with.2The need of the hour is to stay determined to your quitting goals and manage these withdrawal symptoms in a safe way.

This is the time when you should make the decision to quit smoking and do your best to control the urge. The good news is that quitting smoking is possible with Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), the first pharmacological treatment for smoking cessation that was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).3

Controlling withdrawal symptoms in these challenging times

Smoking cessation may be difficult for some smokers, especially in these challenging times. Even ex-smokers may relapse due to unexpected urges which increases their chances of contracting Covid-19.4 However, if you're ready to quit, you can succeed with proven effective method. In this tough situation, Nicotex Nicotine products can be extremely helpful for taming your urges and safely weaning you off tobacco. The products help in controlling the urge to smoke and manage the withdrawal symptoms, and thus help you quit smoking. And, while they do contain nicotine, other dangerous chemicals found in cigarettes are not present in these products.

Receiving a small, controlled dose of nicotine offers the advantage of reducing nicotine cravings in a safe and gradual manner. This way of nicotine delivery allows your body to get used to less and less of amount of nicotine till it is stopped completely. This process helps you quit smoking which helps heal your lungs gradually,

NRTs are clinically-approved, rigorously-tested for safety and can be used as an aid to quit smoking. Nicotex is the No. 1 brand in the NRT category in India. Indicated for smoking cessation, the product makes it easier for you to go through the withdrawal symptoms and helps you quit completely.

Due to increased risk of Covid-19, smokers should act quickly to start their journey towards quitting the habit. It’s also vital that ex-smokers maintain their hard-earned quit status. The lockdown has thrown up an opportunity for smoking cessation with clinically-proven methods so that you improve your lung health.

Disclaimer: The content is for information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion or recommendation to use a specific product. Cipla Health Ltd., disclaim all liabilities from use of the information. Readers should consult their doctor for the right use of medication to determine if it is right for their health. Read the pack insert carefully to understand the correct method of using Nicotex. Copying, reproduction or circulation of the article without the prior written consent is strictly prohibited.

