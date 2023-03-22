March 22, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

This sentence contains exactly threee erors.*

You have just used your IQ to find the answer! IQ is the capacity to devise, develop, and foresee original solutions to issues using innate intelligence as opposed to convergent thinking, which looks at solving problems with a single, correct answer.

Research has proved that IQ is an inevitable factor for success in academics and personal lives. Sadly, our education system encourages rote learning, which is the memorization of knowledge through repetition. The rote-based learning method fails when subject areas become more complex which requires applying intelligence. It is a fact that we have different IQ levels but the good news is the IQ can be developed with conscious efforts like participating in problem-solving and brain stimulating activities like quizzes.

In association with FIITJEE, The Hindu is launching a unique initiative where children would be engaged with an objective to enhance their IQ and problem-solving skills. We are super excited to invite you to participate in an exciting journey of the quest for knowledge and fame: QUEST FOR INTELLIGENCE (QFI)

The children can participate in Quest for Intelligence through multiple IQ based sessions. They can participate through answering questions posted in our Facebook page/ through live online quiz/ via offline quiz or they can take part in summer camps to enhance their IQ.

Are you still thinking about joining this amazing opportunity? Answer the question attached below and pit your IQ skills to test right away!

Eligibility to participate in QFI

Students born between 01/10/2012 and 30/09/2015 will participate in the beginner group of age bracket 07.5 to 10.5 Years.

Those born between 01/10/2009 & 30/09/2012 will participate in the NOVICE group of age bracket 07.5 to 10.5 Years.

Students born between 01/102006 and 30/09/2009 will participate in the MASTER age bracket 13.5 to 16.5 Years.

We’ve ensured that the competition is fair and transparent, and we guarantee that all participants will have an equal opportunity to win.

Please go through the materials attached with this letter to learn more about the program. We are confident that your students will benefit from the program and look forward to their participation.

For registration and more details, log on to https://www.fiitjeeglobalschool.com/QFI/ or the contact numbers and Dates for the programs can be found below -

Vellore (25th March)-FGS Campus,katpadi Vellore #7010008603,

Chennai (26th March)-FGS Campus,Vengambakkam Chennai #7010016774,

Coimbatore (02nd April)-Fiitjee Towers,RS Puram #9159391122

So, what are you waiting for? It is time to show off your smarts in the quiz!

* The first two errors? The extra E in “three” and the missing R in “error.” The third error? The fact that there are only two errors.

