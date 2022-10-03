PSNACET; centre for innovation and excellence 

PSNA College of Engineering & Technology, an autonomous engineering institution is a vibrant technical institute of higher education, surrounded by farmlands and lush green hills. The institute is located in Kothandaraman Nagar, on the Dindigul-Palani Highway-209, about 10 kilometres from Dindigul town, on a campus area of 1,21,452.70 square metres and 118.52 acres. PSNA is a thriving technical higher education institution with state-of-the-art teaching spaces and infrastructure.

Late Kalvi Thanthai Thiru R S Kothandaraman built this fortress of learning in 1984 under the auspices of Sri Rangalatchumi Educational Trust with an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the upliftment of the disadvantaged and needy people of this part of the country. As a legitimate successor, his devoted wife Smt K Dhanalakshmi continues to devote her life as the Chairperson of the Sri Rangalatchumi Educational Trust and the PSNA College of Engineering & Technology to the cause of teaching the needy with compassion and charity.

To foster the founder’s long-held ambitions, the members of the trust work tirelessly to transform the college into a globally recognised institution. As the college’s Pro-Chairman, Rtn R S K Raguraam, a forward-thinking visionary, has nurtured a long-standing commitment to broadening access to higher education for the disadvantaged sections of the country and is determined to impart 21st century skills to provide them with experiential learning and holistic development.

R.S.K.Raguraam is a versatile personality with professional experience in education and business with his vision being to serve society in whatever way possible. PSNA College of Engineering & Technology, Dindigul, has become one of the premier higher education institutions, accredited by NBA and accredited with the best rating of A++ with a CGPA of 3.65 by NAAC, under his leadership and guidance, possessing the best of infrastructure and facilities to guide PSNA students for a promising future.

PSNA has evolved as one of the leading engineering colleges for sheer intellectual depth and life-changing experience to progress knowledge in 39 years. The institute has over six thousand five hundred students from across the country and abroad, offers 9 undergraduate programmes and 8 postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Computer Applications, and Management Studies, as well as Doctoral Programs in Engineering, Technology, and Science & Humanities through Anna University’s recognised Research Centres, with a world of opportunities to help one grow and transform among diverse options. PSNA’s sole motto is ‘Trust in God,’ and the institution is teaching students to make meaningful contributions to society with a beacon of hope from the eternal deity ‘Pacheri Sri Nallathangal Amman.

The college is equipped with dedicated human resources of 176 Ph.D. holders, 135 Ph.D. faculty pursuers, and 125 industry certified professors. PSNA’s outstanding assets include Servo Hydraulic Dynamic Actuator Structural Lab, CNC Tool Room, Siemens Centre of Excellence, PSNA-Keysight Centre of Excellence in RF Communication and Circuit Design, National Instruments Certified LabView Academy, Intel Intelligent Systems Lab, BoT Lab Centre of Excellence, Voltech- Authorised for SwitchGear & Protection, Industry Powered Lab for Cloud and Big Data, IBM Software Lab for Emerging Technologies, Texas Instruments Lab, Common Facility Centre- SEED PROJECT- DST and AICTE Sponsored Cognitive Computing Lab.

HIGHLIGHTS AND ACHIEVEMENTS OF PSNACET

PSNACET has signed MoUs with companies and universities around the globe, including IBM India Pvt Ltd, SIEMENS, BOSCH, Voltech, Roots India etc. They also inked a MoU with Yuva-Young Indians, the Voice of India, with the purpose of developing youth leadership through future thought processes and engaging in nation building.

The college has a cutting-edge indoor stadium, an academic block for each department with separate computer labs and department libraries, as well as multiple air-conditioned conference halls and auditoriums. They have 1650 networked PCs, 520 mbps internet access, and a Wi-Fi connected campus. Two HT services with a 1300 kVA backup generation capacity with HT providing backup generators with capacities of 380 kVA, 500 kVA, 250 kVA, 125 kVA, and 40 kVA. In the campus, a 500 kWp roof top Solar PV power plant has been installed with strong sports infrastructure to the point of hosting international and national tournaments while also providing scholarships to students who succeed in sports and games.

PSNA facilitates on-campus hostels for men and women with a capacity of 2600 people, as well as other amenities such as an alumni guest home, free medical aid, an ambulance, and a bank with a 24-hour ATM. Foreign students are provided with homely accommodations, including well-furnished rooms and meals of their choosing, as well as a fleet of 61 buses to make it easier for staff and students to commute.

The institution is delighted to have graduated over thirty thousand outstanding engineers over the years. Most notably, the college has a continuous and impressive placement record, with the largest number of students placed in top-tier firms for attractive compensation in the 2021-22 batch. PSNA students received over 1400 job offers from 114 companies that visited the campus. Students have been offered competitive pay packages, with the highest being 15 LPA.

PSNA has received various accolades and awards, including an NBA status accreditation for B.E. and B.Tech courses and a best rating of A++ with a CGPA of 3.65 by NAAC. Dr. Tamilsai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana, and Kattral Viudhugal from News 18 presented the college with an award for Excellent Placement Facility 2021. The Ministry of Education has recognized them as a Band Excellent Institution in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) for 2021. The college received the highest performance rating of 4 stars in the state for 2021 from Institution Innovation Cell (IIC), and for three years running, MHRD’s National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) has placed it among the top colleges in the nation. In addition, they received a five-star rating from MHRD-IIC for promoting innovation and start-up on campus in the academic year 2019–20 and were listed among the top 125 institutions in the Times Engineering Institute Ranking Survey 2021 by the Times of India. After receiving the Best Engineering College Award from Mr.I.P.Senthil Kumar M.L.A in “Engal Oor Engal Perumai Viruthugal 2022,” the institute was named the National Cyber Defence Resource Centre of the National Cyber Security Program (NCSP) for the academic year 2020–21. The department of Civil Engineering also received the CEDOI Award for Excellence in Innovation, Placement, and Entrepreneurship.

At PSNA, we make a commitment to providing students with the academic edge and tenacity needed to pursue their chosen subject to a more advanced level while providing a gratifying and unmatched learning experience. This is a place to learn in a setting that puts students on the correct route to a personally and professionally successful future; it’s also a place to explore new interests and pursue new goals. In conclusion, the institution is dedicated to its mission of fostering citizens who are technologically adept, socially conscious, and accountable for the welfare and advancement of humanity.

