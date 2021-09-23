PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, a gateway of possibilities

Who doesn’t envision a life filled with accomplishments and self-contentment? Coimbatore-based college, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women is a stone pillar, incomparably superior in nurturing the future of innumerable girls who steps into this abode. Once you’ve made up your mind, then there is no turning back because the tremendous number of opportunities and skills one learns here from the finest set of faculties ushers a path of brilliance thereafter.

Due to the varied gender ratio in our country, most of the girls feel denied of occasions to prove themselves. However, academia does not discriminate or set boundaries, instead, it acts as a catalyst of sheer upliftment. Similarly, this celebrated education institution has paved the path for girls to achieve their full potential. Multiple times, the college has proved itself that girls can rise above all odds and dispense their duties in diverse fields.

PSGR Krishnammal College for women established in 1963, strives forward with its motto of women empowerment and has transformed, bringing in modernity in all spheres especially in the teaching-learning process, making women independent emotionally and financially.

The College, recognized as a pioneer institution was granted autonomy in 2004 and conferred with ‘College of Excellence’ status by UGC in 2017 has been reaffirming assurances in the vertical climb towards quality system with ISO 9001: 2015 certification. It is ranked 6 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2021, Ministry of HRD, Government of India and all the science streams enjoy the benefits of ‘Star Status’ from DBT. The College being the first Arts and Science College, to introduce Outcome Based Education in 2016, is now a proud mentor for other colleges in implementing the same. The College has received a grant of Rs.2.66 crores under DBT-BIRAC EYUVA Builder scheme to strengthen and empower the emerging Biotech enterprise. The recent feather to its cap is the A++ Grade in the fourth cycle of Accreditation by NAAC, with a CGPA of 3.71.

Traits like, Teaching - Learning, Research and Professional Practice, Graduate attributes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception are a few parameters that make our institution one of the best across the country.

Roadmap the institution aims for-

a) being a certified degree-awarding college

b) Restructuring the governance system with the introduction of ‘clusters’ in disciplines and areas of teaching and research – for example, ‘Faculty of Physical Sciences’

c) Emerge as a leading higher education institution for women in India among the top 2 percentile

d) Establish centres for Community Service focused on contribution to UNSDGs

What has been the key-factor that makes you a celebrated institution in the region and where do you see yourself in the national scenario?

The key factor is a sustained quality consciousness in all aspects. Quality enhancements in Teaching-Learning, committed faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and setting higher standards with regards to the institutions of repute.

In the year 1960s when women empowerment was an unheard phenomenon, the founders made higher education available for women by providing good hostel facilities, and a supportive environment for sports. This transformed the institution into a haven for girls who enter and walk out as accomplished young women. This brought us recognition since alumni settled across the globe embarking our presence nationally and internationally. In the next decade, we vouch for an exceptional impact created by our alumni’s who will usher brand recognition for Krishnammal.

What are the innovative courses you have recently introduced? How are these courses relevant to current-day industry needs?

B.Sc. Food Processing Technology and Management

B.Sc. Data Science and AI

M.Sc. Genomics and Synthetic Biology,

M.Sc. Data Analytics

Industry collaborated programmes are stitched right from curriculum design to graduation. Besides, Business Process Management (BPM) and B.Sc. Computer Science with Cognitive System was introduced in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Apprenticeship Embedded B. Com Degree Programme is introduced in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training.

These innovative programmes will update the curriculum for industry 4.0 to cater to the community's expectations.

Running an all-women’s higher educational institution for the last six decades wouldn’t have been an easy road. How far has the college achieved its vision and mission since its inception?

The founder of the GRG Trust, Sri. G.R. Govindarajulu, followed the footsteps of his illustrious parents. He started a high school for girls in 1956 in Peelamedu, Coimbatore. With time it gained popularity and driven by the desire of the public, the school blossomed into a full-fledged college for women. Thus, on the 28th of June, 1963 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women was conceived under the auspices of the GRG Trust. Sri. G.R. Govindarajulu was the Founder Trustee and Smt. Chandrakanthi Govindarajulu, was the Founder Correspondent of the college. Over a period of nearly 60 years, it has grown into a full-fledged First-Grade, a post-graduate-research institution with well-equipped laboratories, two excellent modern libraries, an extensive well-maintained playground, and a world-class indoor sports arena offering 32 UG, 13 PG, and 13 MPhil/Ph.D. degrees with student strength around 8,000.

With the untiring efforts of the founders and their relatives, the college saw an upgrade and became the First-Grade college in its second year since inception. It is one of the first women’s colleges in this area to start MA (Literature) in 1969, B. Com in 1970, and BBM in 1987, exclusively for women. Another pioneering initiative at the state level was the commencement of the MBA course during 1993-94. The MBA programme of PSGRKCW has now been internationally accredited by the ACBSP, the USA in 2019.

This has helped us achieve our vision and mission to empower young and underprivileged women with value-based knowledge and skills to confer dignity to become responsible global citizens.

Ranging from an average student to a high-scorer, you have seen it all. Tell us about how do the professors and teachers attempt to strike balance between them?

As the student enters the portal fresh from school, a three-day Student Induction Programme is organised for first-year students and Bridge courses are offered in Communicative English, Mathematics, Computer Science programmes for all the UG and Accounting classes for MBA students.

It becomes essential to stimulate average and outstanding students. Perhaps, our Remedial coaching for slow learners and Advanced Learners Course for quick earners is provided. Online course SWAYAM/NPTEL is given additional credits, providing an aptitude for lifelong learning. The blended mode of learning, internship, and projects promote self-study and helps in developing leadership skills.

Modern-day pedagogical tools are used

Student-centric teaching-learning is encouraged

Coaching classes for NET/SET, Civil Service, Bank examinations CPT/IPCC, ACCA, CMA Foundation, ACS Foundation/Executive, and programmes by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Institute of Cost, Management Accountants of India, and Institute of Company Secretaries of India are offered here.

Value Added course, Job Oriented course, Add-On courses, Skill-based courses some with NSDC certification helps the students become Value-Based entrepreneurs and enable them to become highly employable.

We are all living in a highly competitive world. Each one of us possesses potential in varied fields. Likewise, every individual thrives for the best for themselves. Explain, to us a little about the latest technological upgrades done in and around the campus.

The campus is technology-enabled with a 250Mbps, 24/7 Wi-Fi connectivity across the 137 campus-wide access points. Students, faculty, and administrative staff are provided with free wi-fi bandwidth. Free tabs/laptops are provided (on requirement basis) for faculty for handling online classes. The latest technology and tools are included in the teaching-learning process and equip faculty with the same. Also, the Faculty Development programmes are conducted for the online teaching tools.

LMS – My Klassroom,

MOODLE

AMPLE are used to facilitate 24/7 education

Hi-tech Labs

Exclusive science block with 14 science and 10 computer laboratories with high-end equipment and systems to facilitate research. It also houses the Central Instrumentation Facility (CIF), Bioinformatics Lab, GRG Food Quality Testing lab, Internet of Things lab, Data Analytics lab, and Robotics lab. Specialised laboratories to provide skill training to students of UGC sponsored skill development programmes B.Vocational and Community College

E-module development in e-studio

Academic and assessment process automated through software

Online examination in proctored mode and online assessments – learning and measuring outcomes

Online admission process

To develop an equitable society, your college enrol girls from under-privileged/rural backgrounds. It is an inevitable fact that they have to make a lot of adjustments to suit themselves with their surroundings. In your opinion, is it an effortless attempt or it is the campus on the whole that helps them adapt well?

The college was established basically to educate the young girls of the neighbourhood with a mission to empower the underprivileged of our communities with accessible quality education. Since inception, students are admitted based on merit and community-wise reservation in all aided programmes. Scholarships are provided by the Government /Management/ NGO, with free education for the deserving students. For PG and Research Scholars GRG fellowship offers financial assistance.

To ensure a serene learning environment there is an Effective Mentoring system and a Counselling cell. Besides this, there is Anti-Ragging Committee, Internal Complaints cell, Online Grievance, and Redressal system.

Here, we celebrate national integration days, religious occasions, regional and cultural events to ensure inclusivity on the campus. The college offers an indiscriminate atmosphere, free from all the differences and prejudices.

Are campus placements successful for your students? Enlighten us about how placements are achieved, and key recruiters on your campus.

The Chandrakanthi Centre for Development and Excellence trains the students of first, second, and third-year respectively with each of 40 hours duration in Effective English Communication, Aptitude Coaching and Career Counselling. Personality Development Programme is offered to all the final year students. The centre ensures that all the final year students are ready to face interviews and are equipped with the knowledge, skills and carry the right attitude to face the job market.

On-campus and off-campus placement drives are regularly organised and students got placed in the IT sector, BPO, education sectors, insurance, banking, garment, manufacturing,etc.

Key Recruiters include – WIPRO, CTS, TCS, TCS BPM, INFOSYS, Bharathi Vidhyalaya School,Kotak Mahindra, SureiT, Ford Motors, Accenta Academy, Religare Health Insurance, Frontline Academy, KGisL, Crayon Tech, Bright Star Educational Institution, CTS CSR, HDFC. Academy, KGisL, Crayon Tech, Bright Star Educational Institution, CTS CSR, HDFC.

A lot of attention has been paid to sports and games at your college. Please elaborate on the overall infrastructure for both the indoor and outdoor sports, and outcomes fetched from it.

Holistic development of a student is essential, and along with knowledge and skills, physical training counts equal weightage. We at PSGR Krishnammal College, believe that a sound mind dwells in a sound body and the management has taken all steps to encourage the same.

Sports Infrastructure

Two gymnasiums with modern state-of-the-art equipment.

Sports Arena-Auditorium laid with synthetic courts equipped with a 1200-seater gallery, lockers, warehouse, furnished dormitories, and electronic scoreboard.

Free education is provided each year for selected sports students besides generous provision of free training equipment, sports uniforms, tracksuits, training shoes, and sports scholarships along with tournament expenses are taken care by the management.

Flexibility for the sports students to write their exams.

Medical Insurance facility for the students to claim their medical expenses at private hospitals is being offered.

Outcomes