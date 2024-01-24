Professor Academy’s Essay Writing Competition Unveils a Platform for Educational Innovation

January 24, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Professor Academy, a coaching institute in Chennai, has announced a state-level essay-writing competition with the theme “Today’s Education: Challenges and Solutions.” This is a commendable initiative that aims to foster intellectual discourse and address current challenges in the education sector.

Established in 2016 by Mr Saravana Perumal, Professor Academy has become a leading source of educational guidance, particularly for those preparing for competitive exams like the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) and the Tamilnadu Recruitment Board’s (TRB) various exams. The academy has also been synonymous with success for its students achieve the highest scores in both state- and national-level examinations.

Fundamentally, Professor Academy aims to establish a community of knowledgeable teachers and professors who will provide reasonable, high-quality coaching to people from a range of social backgrounds. Since the academy’s founding, it has had a significant impact on the educational paths taken by candidates hoping to succeed in competitive examinations in the fields of commerce, computer science, English, economics, education, management, mathematics, and life science. The academy has been a guiding light for aspirants preparing for exams such as the National Eligibility Test (NET & CSIR NET) with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Tamilnadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET), Tamilnadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) exams (UG TRB, PG TRB, Polytechnic TRB, Arts and Science TRB), Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Tamilnadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Essay Writing Competition:

Professor Academy is launching an essay writing competition, encouraging participants to explore the issues and potential solutions around the current educational system in an effort to empower youth and foster new ideas. The goal of this project is to ignite creative thinking that has the power to completely transform how we think about, approach, and provide education for everyone.

The topic is Today’s Education - challenges and solutions

Under this broad theme, essayists are encouraged to explore various facets of education, including school and higher education, informal and professional education, technical and vocational education, coaching institutes, e-learning, supplementary education, open school education, and homeschooling.

The word limit for submissions ranges from 1000 to 2000 words, emphasizing the richness of ideas over linguistic precision. Both Tamil and English are accepted languages, broadening the competition’s reach.

Prizes and Recognition: Encouraging Excellence

The competition recognises and encourages competitors with large rewards. Rupees 10,000 will go to the winner in first place, Rupees 7,000 to the winner in second place, and 5,000 Rupees to the winner in third place. Ten exceptional entries will also win 1,000 Rupees. In addition to financial rewards, the winners will also receive trophies and certificates, which will increase their recognition.

Guidelines: Placing Creativity and Inclusivity First

To promote a varied pool of viewpoints, the competition is open to anyone and invites competitors to disclose their designations during registration. The emphasis is on quality over quantity, with each participant being permitted to submit a single work. The submission deadline is January 26, 2024. The preferred format for submissions is handwritten A4 sheets or typed PDF files, with an emphasis on strong idea expression above precise language. The participants can mail their submissions to register@professoracademy.com

Key Dates: Set These on Your Calendars

The much-anticipated results release is slated for February 20, 2024, with the submission deadline of February 06, 2024. The competition is made more exciting by the anticipation of these dates.

Result will be published in this channel: https://t.me/ProfessorAcademy

Offerings for Courses: Developing Champions Above and Beyond

Professor Academy offers all winners a redeemable ticket in addition to actual rewards. With this coupon, you may take advantage of exclusive discounts on a range of academy courses, from College TRB to UGC-NET. Notably, winners are also able to distribute their codes, giving other aspirants access to this educational opportunity. These offers are made much more alluring by the ₹20,000 cap on the course cost exemption. The winners can take advantage of these special chances until July 31, 2024.

Judging Criteria: Beyond Words, Focusing on Impact

The evaluation process centres around multiple criteria, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of each entry. Originality and authenticity of ideas, relevance to the topic, insights, suggestions, clarity of thoughts, argumentation, addressing specific issues, and providing practical solutions form the bedrock of the judging process. This approach ensures a well-rounded evaluation that values both creativity and feasibility.

Results: Showcasing Skills on the Telegram Channel

By sharing the results on its Telegram channel, Professor Academy hopes to spread the word about the competition and build a sense of community. The academy’s dedication to maintaining contact with its participants in the digital era is shown in this contemporary method of announcing results.

The founder of Professor Academy, Mr. Saravana Perumal, sees this competition as more than just a competition; it’s a forum for people to express their opinions, suggest creative adjustments, and add to the larger conversation about educational reform.

Professor Academy is looking forward to the game-changing concepts that will emerge from this cerebral symphony.

Website: https://www.professoracademy.com

Other Social Media links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professor_academy

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ProfessorAcademy

Follow the Professor Academy channel on WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAH8Mj3mFY14EHjeS2s

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

