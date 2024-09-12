Prioritise Your Mental Health Without Worrying About The Cost. Learn About Hero Fincorp Medical Loan Benefits

Medical emergencies are challenging moments that can deeply affect the entire family. If someone in your family needs urgent medical treatment, don’t let a lack of funds destroy your mental peace. Take care of your loved one and leave the financial aspect to medical loans from Hero FinCorp. Let’s learn more about these funding options.

Benefits of a Medical Loan from Hero FinCorp

Here’s a look at the benefits of a medical loan from Hero FinCorp:

Instant Approval: You need instant funds to give them immediate relief. Hero FinCorp supports a 100% digital loan procedure. You can get the loan approval in minutes without any office visits or paperwork. Simply apply for a loan from your smartphone using the easy personal loan app .

Easy Eligibility: The straightforward eligibility criteria make these loanseasily accessible to all. If you meet the age, income, and work experience requirements, you can get the necessary funds almost instantly.

No Collateral Required: Instant loans from Hero FinCorp are unsecured meaning you don’t need to pledge an asset as security to obtain the required funding. The loan provider determines your eligibility based factors such as income, occupation, and credit history.

Usage: The loan amount can cover any medical treatment, including elective procedures like cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, or IVF treatment. The loan covers all financial requirements, including diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and after-care.

Ample Loan Amount: The Hero FinCorp Personal Loan app offers a loan amount of up to Rs 5 Lakh. This amount is enough to fulfil various needs during medical treatment. Evaluate your financial requirement and borrow an adequate amount to cover the expense. Avoid over-borrowing, as it increases your debt burden and makes managing EMIs difficult.

Flexible Repayment: Once you obtain a medical loan from Hero FinCorp, you don’t need to repay it quickly within a few days. You have a long period of up to 36 months to pay it off gradually. Using an EMI calculator, choose a suitable repayment term with budget-friendly EMIs. A longer tenure reduces the EMI amount, making repayment easy to manage without any financial stress.

100% Digital Loan Process: The medical loan application process at Hero FinCorp is entirely digital. It does not require any office visits or paperwork. Simply download the Personal Loan app on your smartphone and fill out an online application form to get approved in minutes.

Direct Disbursal to Your Bank Account: Once approval, you don’t need to visit the lender’s office to collect your loan cheque. Hero FinCorp disburses the approved loan amount directly to your bank account, making funds readily accessible without delay.

Who Can Apply for a Medical Loan at Hero FinCorp?

Do you need urgent funds to cover medical costs? Fulfil these eligibility conditions to qualify:

Age: 21 to 58 years

21 to 58 years Citizenship: Indian citizens only

Indian citizens only Occupation: Salaried employees and self-employed professionals

Salaried employees and self-employed professionals Work Experience: Six months for salaried and two years for self-employed applicants

Six months for salaried and two years for self-employed applicants Monthly Income: Minimum Rs 15,000 per month

Besides these, you must have a decent credit rating and few financial obligations to get the best deal.

Simple Steps to Apply for a Medical Loan at Hero FinCorp

Follow these steps to apply for a Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp:

Download the Hero FinCorp loan app on your smartphone.

Navigate to the Personal Loan section and click ‘Apply Now’.

Enter your mobile number and verify it with the OTP sent.

Select the desired loan amount.

Verify your KYC details to check income eligibility.

Click ‘Submit’ to complete your application.

Medical loans from Hero FinCorp are the best funding sources to cover healthcare costs without collateral requirements. Easily download the Personal Loan app and apply online. Get instant funds to give your loved one the best treatment in your preferred healthcare institute.

