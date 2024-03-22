Prepp Launches Test Prep App, offers 400+ Test Series at just Rs 249/year

March 22, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

Prepp.in, a leading website for government exam preparation, has launched its mobile application. Students can access 400+ mock tests, 7000+ quizzes, current affairs, and study notes for a nominal annual fee of Rs. 249. The mock tests and other content available on this app are offered in up to 8 languages. Detailed explanations for all questions and tests are provided, allowing users to learn from their mistakes by looking into the solutions provided on the app. Users have to pay the fees only once and it will unlock all the exams like UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways, and PSUs.

Prepp.in was established in 2020 by Sahil Chalana, who also runs collegedunia.com India’s leading college discovery platform. Since its launch, Prepp App has a 4.4+ rating on the Play Store and 2 lac+ users have already downloaded the app. Sahil describes the app as “One Stop Self Study App for the preparation of all government exams. It is a testament to our commitment to offer an affordable exam prep experience to all.”

The Prepp app offers many first-in-category features that get updated with the latest developments and changes in exam patterns and syllabus.

Study Materials: You get 5000+ comprehensive study notes for all government exams stacked systematically in the Prepp App. These notes are available in English and Hindi.

Current Affairs: The most common section asked in any Government exam is that of Current Affairs. Prepp App keeps you updated about all the current news through its regularly updated Feeds section. We also provide you with a summary of daily GK updates, Weekly one-liners and Current Affairs Quizzes that are essential for exams like UPSC, Bank PO, IBPS PO, SSC CGL etc.

Quizzes (7000+): Prepp App contains quizzes on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, Banking, Current Affairs etc. that are time bound. The quizzes act as online test series for self-assessment for the exams.

Magazines: Monthly Magazines tailored for exams like UPSC CSE, Banking and SSC are available in PDF format (English and Hindi). You can read, bookmark and download it for offline use.

News Articles: Articles related to different government jobs are updated regularly on the Prepp App. These articles help you to remain updated with the changing pattern and syllabus as well as the type of questions being asked in multiple government exams.

NCERT Books, Notes and Solutions: Chapter-wise books, notes, and solutions from class 6 to class 12 are available in English and Hindi languages.

Live Quiz and Live Tests: Attempt Free Live Tests & Quizzes to prepare for your upcoming exam. Get your all India rank, detailed analysis of performance and solution of each question.

Previous Year Papers (4500+): Solved previous year papers of all the examinations are available. Students can also download these tests for offline use.

Prepp App meets the diverse needs of users who don’t have English as their first language. The app supports eight languages and users can access the content in any of the following languages i.e. English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Odia, Gujarati and Kannada.

You can download the Prepp app from Google Play Store and App Store using the link https://l.prepp.in/X8u1 .

