Prepp launches Free 100 days course for UPSC Prelims 2022

Prepp has launched a 100 days course to cover the whole syllabus of UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 comprehensively on Youtube. The course includes daily targets and daily live mini-mocks, along with weekly live doubt sessions and starts from 31st January, 2022.

According to the UPSC's published calendar, the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination of 2022 will be held on June 5, 2022. The preliminary examination is a vital stage in the IAS Exam selection process and many a time aspirants become overwhelmed during this phase of preparation. This is where the 100 day course from Prepp IAS kicks in.

Top Features of the Free Course for UPSC Prelims 2022 are as follows:

Daily Targets - Daily Targets for course lectures and self study are planned to ensure coverage of the syllabus in a comprehensive and time bound manner

Comprehensive Coverage of the syllabus - Syllabus will be covered from maximum resources like NCERTs, Other Standard Reference Books, Current Affairs (Previous One Year), High Yielding Topics etc.

Daily Live Mini Mock Tests - Based on the provided daily targets, mock tests Will be conducted daily on a real-time basis with timer. Thus, more than 1000+ high probability static syllabus based questions as well as dynamic syllabus based questions on Current Affairs will be covered.

Weekly Doubt Sessions - Subject-related doubts, as well as preparation strategy-related queries, will be solved by top educators. Guidance related to how to improve upon weak areas of the subject and relative devotion of time to each aspect of the syllabus will be provided.

Strategy Sessions - Separate strategy related lectures will be conducted to discuss the appropriate strategies for students depending upon their level of preparation. This will be conducted by top educators who have appeared for an interview recently.

Past Year Paper Analysis and Discussions - Previous Year Paper Discussions and Analysis to understand the relevance of the different Topics to make candidates aware of the type of questions framed by UPSC.

For more information like schedule, timing, how to register etc, check out this video on Prepp IAS youtube channel or go through this article.

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge.