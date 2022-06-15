June 15, 2022 16:11 IST

After successfully launching the GS+CSAT Foundation Course Batches for UPSC CSE 2023, Prepp IAS has launched its first course for Public Administration optional, which will be taken up by 2016 batch IRS officer Sachin Jain.

Optional subject is a key to scoring good marks in UPSC CSE Mains and eventually getting the desired rank and service of choice. Hence, it becomes very critical to choose the right optional for UPSC Preparation. Public Administration is one of the most popular choices of an optional subject among the UPSC aspirants as it is a scoring subject and is also related to the day to day working of an IAS officer. Moreover, Public administration optional has overlapping linkages across General Studies Paper - II, III and IV such as Governance & Ethics, which acts as an advantage for students to score better in GS subjects.

If you choose any other optional subject, you will be required to read a significant quantity of material relating to public administration, particularly in GS Paper IV and GS Paper II. If you only have a limited amount of time, this is the subject to choose as it will lighten your load and help you save time.

Public Administration (Pub Ad) Course Description

Public administration Course by Prepp IAS is a uniquely designed course to ensure systematic and comprehensive coverage of the public administration syllabus in 200+ hours of live classes (3-4 months). The course will be conducted via live classes by Sachin Jain and students can also access the recordings in case they missed the live session. The course will help students to prepare for Public Administration optional by ensuring Exam-oriented coverage of the syllabus.

Prepp IAS Public Administration Course Features

Live Lectures with opportunity to ask doubts in real time Access to recording of class for duration of course Exam oriented coverage of the syllabus with linkages from General Studies Paper - II, III and IV 200+ Hours of classes for comprehensive and systematic coverage of syllabus Mentorship and Personal Guidance by Sachin Jain Sir Content Enrichment through sir’s own notes and diagrams Emphasis on developing answer writing skills to write good answers in public administration Student Portal for easy access to class notes in an organized manner.

Experienced Faculty

Sachin Jain is an IRS Officer of the 2016 batch. He has cracked the prestigious civil services exam multiple times. Under his guidance, his own brother, Ankit Jain, IPS, also cracked this coveted exam multiple times. He has an extensive experience in guiding thousands of UPSC aspirants across the country and knows exactly what is required to crack it. His mentorship and personal guidance will be helpful for students to score 300+ in the optional subject of the UPSC Mains examination.

Why Prepp IAS Pub Ad Course?

Sachin Jain, who himself have cleared this exam twice with public administration optional subject, will be taking classes and personally guiding students. With the right method and assistance, the subject can be readily studied and understood. The academic background of an aspirant does not prevent him from mastering this subject. Also, since Sachin Sir has already cleared UPSC 2 times, he is better prepared to guide an aspirant as per the requirement of the exam.

The aspirants can refer to the Prepp IAS Website to know more about this course.

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge.