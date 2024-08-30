Prepp IAS has unveiled its highly anticipated Mentor-Guided Mains Mavericks Program (MGMMP), an innovative UPSC Mains Test Series designed to aid aspirants in their journey toward cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Through comprehensive test-based preparation, the program offers a well-rounded approach to mastering the UPSC Mains examination with Personalized One-to-One Mentorship and targeted feedback.

How MGMMP UPSC Mains Test Series can act as a differentiator?

The MGMMP stands out as a comprehensive and dynamic test series that breaks down the extensive UPSC syllabus into manageable sections. It integrates Micro-Study Plans with a Test-based approach, ensuring candidates are thoroughly prepared for the Mains. Each test in the series is crafted following the latest UPSC exam patterns, focusing on high-quality question papers and robust answer writing practice.

But what truly sets MGMMP apart is its One-to-One Post-Test Analysis. Aspirants receive personalized Mentorship from experts who have appeared in the UPSC Interviews themselves. This analysis not only focuses on improving content but also helps refine answer-writing techniques, which are crucial for success in the Mains examination.

UPSC Mains Test Series : Structure and Highlights

MGMMP is divided into two distinct batches to cater to varying needs:

1. MGMMP : These batches focus on covering the entire UPSC syllabus multiple times before the Prelims, allowing students to become Mains-ready early. This approach enables aspirants to confidently transition to Prelims-focused preparation.

2. MGMMP+ : In addition to the core syllabus, these batches offer post-Prelims full-length tests. These tests are specifically designed to cover questions most relevant to the UPSC CSE Mains 2025.

“The overarching goal of the Program is to ensure that aspirants complete their syllabus on time, gain value-added knowledge, and consolidate their understanding through iterative revisions. This is achieved through regular Answer Writing and quality tests, complemented by actionable feedback from Mentors”, adds Mr. Sunil Kumar, Program Manager of UPSC Mains Test Series by Prepp IAS.

Thus, understanding the diverse needs of UPSC candidates, the MGMMP UPSC Mains Test Series offers multiple batches with varying start dates and test counts:

MGMMP B1 and B1+: Starting May 26, 2024 (45 and 60 tests respectively)

MGMMP B2 and B2+: Starting August 18, 2024 (41 and 56 tests)

MGMMP B3 and B3+: Starting September 1, 2024 (43 and 53 tests)

MGMMP B4 and B4+: Starting October 6, 2024 (38 and 48 tests)

MGMMP B5 and B5+: Starting November 3, 2024 (34 and 44 tests)

Additional batches (B6 to B9) and Essay batches (E1 and E2) are also available, ensuring this UPSC Mains Test Series caters to students with different preparation timelines and intensities.

“Our goal is to provide a UPSC Mains Test Series that fits every aspirant’s schedule and preparation strategy.Whether you’re starting early or joining later in the cycle, we have a batch that suits your needs.“ - says Sanatan Trivedi, Director at Prepp IAS.

What toppers say about their experience at Prepp IAS

“The initiatives and approach at Prepp IAS have been a balance of innovation and exam orientation. This worked extremely well for me, and I significantly improved my answer-writing skills under a structured schedule. With the recent innovations in their new program, I am confident they will provide the best value addition possible to their students.” - Kunal Rastogi, AIR 15 - UPSC CSE 2023

“Personalized feedback is the game changer in improving Answer Writing skills as it saves time and makes you identify your mistakes with ease. I have experienced such quality feedback at Prepp IAS and I am glad that they have come up with this initiative so that maximum students can upgrade their Mains Preparation” - Ayushi Pradhan, AIR 36 - UPSC CSE 2023

Importance of having a RIGHT TEST SERIES :

A good Test Series is the one which aspirants can easily integrate into their study plans. The Questions should reflect UPSC’s Question drafting patterns and the evaluations should be timely and of high quality. Most importantly, here a credible UPSC Mentor with good Exam experience can help you elevate your answer writing through personalized feedback on evaluated questions. The solutions provided should be helpful to build content where improvement has to be tracked regularly. When all these components are combined, it transforms into catering the actual exam requirements, making it the best way of preparation for UPSC CSE.

Prepp IAS, through their MGMMP UPSC Mains Test Series for 2025 have tried to ensure the same. Their objective seems simple yet effective: to help the aspirants in the most important and challenging aspect of their preparation - UPSC Mains Answer Writing.

Prepp IAS is a relatively new player in the field of UPSC CSE Preparation. They have been reviewed positively across social media for their personalized approach and tailor made programs. The Institute has been rated 4.8+ in google reviews which is a testament to their success in the domain of UPSC CSE preparation.

"This article is part of sponsored content programme."

