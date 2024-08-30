  • MGMMP B1 and B1+: Starting May 26, 2024 (45 and 60 tests respectively)
  • MGMMP B2 and B2+: Starting August 18, 2024 (41 and 56 tests)
  • MGMMP B3 and B3+: Starting September 1, 2024 (43 and 53 tests)
  • MGMMP B4 and B4+: Starting October 6, 2024 (38 and 48 tests)
  • MGMMP B5 and B5+: Starting November 3, 2024 (34 and 44 tests)