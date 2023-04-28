Prepp IAS Introduces Year Long Mentorship Program for UPSC CSE 2024

April 28, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Becoming a civil servant is a dream that many aspire to, but the road to achieving it is filled with challenges. The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one such challenge, with a vast syllabus and unpredictable question patterns that can leave aspirants feeling lost and overwhelmed. However, Prepp IAS has a solution to offer - the Year Long Mentorship (YLM) Program for UPSC CSE 2024, designed to be your compass in this journey towards success.

This program is led by highly experienced mentors who have cleared the UPSC CSE exam and have years of experience in mentoring UPSC aspirants. The mentors understand the nuances of the exam and have a deep understanding of the preparation strategy that works. They bring their vast knowledge and experience to the table and provide personalized guidance and support to each aspirant.

The program’s core objectives are to mentor aspirants for an integrated preparation of Prelims and Mains, identify their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, keep track of their progress throughout their preparation journey, and provide that extra ‘push’ they need to stay ahead of the competition and achieve success in the UPSC CSE exam.

Key Features of The YLM Program

1. Personalized Study Plan

Based on the student’s preparation level and time availability, and modifies it accordingly to ensure efficient and effective preparation.

2. Continuous Progress Tracking

This tool enables monitoring and tracking of each student’s progress on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. To provide timely feedback and support, and ensure that each student stays on track towards achieving their goals.

3. Personalized (1-1) Mentorship Sessions

1-1 mentorship sessions with highly experienced mentors on a fortnightly basis .

These sessions are designed to help students with:

Discussing previous year questions (General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test) and sharing tips and tricks to score high marks in the preliminary exams.

Mains mentorship through discussing approaches for mains answers, sharing good answers of selected candidates, helping students understand the question’s demand, and addressing specific queries of aspirants in the best possible way to counter their stress acquired in preparing for this demanding exam.

Providing time management strategies, stress management techniques, and addressing individual needs and queries.

4. Access to Year Long Prelims Test Series (30+ Tests)

This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of a student’s preparation level, allowing mentors to offer personalized guidance and support.

5. Access to Current Affair Notes

This includes concise and easy to read current affairs material including Monthly Current Affairs Magazine.

Mentors will help students to identify current affairs topics from Prelims and Mains perspective and provide guidance on how to study them effectively.

6. Live Test and Answer Writing Analysis

Customized real time interaction with student to analyze and get insights into test taking strategy and copy evaluation.

T.A.W.A.L. Approach - Test, Analyze, Write, Assess, and Learn.

7. Interactive Sessions with Expert Faculty

Students will be able to delve deeper into subjects and gain insights into the preparation strategy from experienced faculty members.

8. Regular Special Group Sessions

Mentors will guide students through every step of the way, providing you with valuable insights and strategies to help you ace the UPSC CSE.

Students will have the opportunity to interact with their fellow aspirants, building a community that will support them on this one-of-a-kind journey.

9. Real Time Interaction with Mentors

Our experienced mentors are just a message away on WhatsApp and Telegram Group to help you out in real-time. No more waiting, just instant answers!

10. Interview Guidance Program (IGP)

Dedicated IGP for Mains selected students.

This includes:

1-1 Detailed Application Form (DAF) preparation and analysis.

Interaction with Bureaucrats and Toppers.

Year Long Mentorship Program for UPSC CSE 2024 offered by Prepp IAS is an exceptional chance for aspirants to receive tailor-made guidance and support in their preparation for the exam. Boasting a wide range of comprehensive features and a team of seasoned mentors, this program is a guiding star for aspirants as they navigate through the intricate web of preparation. Don’t hesitate to enroll today and embark on your journey towards fulfilling your aspirations of serving the nation as a civil servant!

Visit ias.prepp.in for more information or contact us directly at Whatsapp@9289130503or iasexam@prepp.in.

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS is a well-known institute offering foundation courses for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in India. The comprehensive and well-structured courses are designed to provide aspiring candidates with a thorough understanding of the key concepts and subjects covered in the CSE.

