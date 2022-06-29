Prepp IAS Gets Personal with UPSC CSE Coaching - Launches 1:1 Mentorship

Prepp IAS has gradually become a trusted brand for the Online UPSC CSE Coaching. In order to provide personal guidance, Prepp IAS has launched 1:1 mentorship program for UPSC CSE aspirants. Previously, they had launched successful initiatives like the Free 100 days crash course for Prelims, Mains answer writing program and concept videos on NCERT which are popular among the UPSC aspirants.

Here is what students have to say about their recently concluded courses -

“It helped me a lot to improve my writing skills. When I started, I was not confident, but now I’m able to deal with the questions confidently. Special thanks to Prepp IAS faculty” says Ritik, a Student of the Mains Mentorship Course.

“The course was very well structured with amazing mentors. Sourabh Sir’s way of breaking down and simplifying even complex questions made them very approachable. The sources mentioned for each question were not conventional sources, but rather handpicked quality material, which exposed me to a plethora of good material. Lastly, the reviews offered on questions were very detailed and enlightening.” says Amisha Negi, a Student at Prepp IAS.

Teaching Methods

Prepp IAS has live interactive classes with zoom platform based sessions integrated into their web portal and Prepp IAS app. It enables the students to raise their queries real time and get them resolved by the faculty. The teachers share an experience of more than 10 UPSC interviews, along with 20+ Mains exam appearances. This is coupled with their comprehensive notes, which are prepared scientifically to enable the students to tackle different types of questions at different stages of the exam.

“A focused and strategically planned approach is needed to crack UPSC CSE, it is not achieved by just hard work and rote learning. Prepp IAS 1-to-1 mentorship guidance by the faculty ensures that the aspirant’s preparation is strategically planned based on their strengths and weaknesses rather than just manually preparing through an ocean of content available in the market.” says Siddhartha, Faculty at Prepp IAS.

Courses

Prepp IAS offers a plethora of courses such as the foundation course, Comprehensive Current Affairs, Mains Mentorship program, Optional coaching and year-long test series. This will benefit the aspirants who want the much needed guidance in cracking UPSC CSE. The mentorship program by Prepp IAS is one of a kind as the faculty are directly involved in guiding the students and addressing their queries based on regular mentorship calls.

“Many students waste invaluable time in purposeless preparation due to lack of correct guidance, poor practice, and lack of motivation. Mentorship sessions help in placing the student’s preparation on the right path with correct guidance, ” says Avishek Pandey, Course Director of the Foundation Course at Prepp IAS.

Overall, the goal of Prepp IAS in providing affordable, high quality, outcome oriented courses and create a revolution in the UPSC CSE preparation industry. Aspirants making use of their innovative courses can benefit by having an edge over others in the exams and clearing them with flying colours.

