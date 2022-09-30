PREPARING STUDENTS FOR TOMORROW, TODAY

For several decades, technical education has been a popular career choice among youngsters. There is a dire need across the globe for well-qualified, talented graduates who are groomed with the right attitude. Today, India is responsible for producing over 15 lakhs engineering graduates annually, much higher than the combined number of engineering graduates from the United States and China.

In today’s continuously evolving landscape of the education ecosystem, STEM education is the need of the hour to help students leap from being just users of technology to emerge as the innovators of tomorrow. STEM education, which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math is a fast-emerging field of interest in the Indian education ecosystem.

Despite being a hotbed for top talent, India’s exam-centric education model has its limitations when it comes to nurturing innovation, problem solving and creativity. This is where STEM education fills the gap. STEM learning engages students on multiple fronts, encouraging them to think critically, build scientific temperament and get creative so that they can solve real-world challenges.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions - Upholding a Legacy of Educational Excellence

For over three and a half decades, Sri Chaitanya has been a frontrunner in promoting innovative, world-class learning methodologies that would empower Indians to succeed across the world. Driven by the futuristic vision of Dr B.S. Rao and Dr Jhansi Lakshmi Bhai, the group has always pushed and kept students ahead of time. The historic journey began in 1986, with the inception of a Girls Junior College at Vijayawada. The institution introduced a systematised methodology that changed the very face of education in Andhra Pradesh, for the better.

Sri Chaitanya went on to establish a Boys Junior college in 1991 and numerous other branches over the years across Andhra Pradesh, including in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Guntur and so on. Sri Chaitanya continued its march forward by launching branches across the country, in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. In 2006, the institution opened IIT-JEE/AIEEE/PMT Coaching Centres in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. The Group continued its expansion with the inception of Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools in various districts of Andhra Pradesh in 2008 and eventually expanded all over India.

Dr B.S. Rao and Dr Jhansi Lakshmi Bhai’s farsightedness, determination and leadership qualities have paved the way for a world-class education system in the country. Today, the institution takes pride in nurturing world-class engineers, technologists, doctors, scientists and management gurus, right here in India.

Infinity Learn – Exploring New Educational Possibilities in the Digital Age

The advent of digital technology and the internet have made more teaching and learning methods available. Technology has disrupted the education landscape in many ways. Understanding this evolution in education, Sri Chaitanya recently launched Infinity Learn, an online education platform that combines the Group’s decades of educational experience and expertise in education with top-notch technology. Infinity Learn is committed to creating sustainable and high-quality education solutions for the next billion learners from India.

SCORE STEM Challenge 2022 – A One of its Kind Talent Hunt Competition

Infinity Learn, a unit of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, has organised one of India’s largest talent hunt competitions. SCORE STEM Challenge 2022 seeks to identify brilliant students from across the country and transform their lives by driving them towards success.

SCORE STEM Challenge’s objective is to identify India’s STEM geniuses through multiple stages of assessments. Students from Grades 1-13 will be challenged on various fronts, including their problem-solving and team-building skills. The competition seeks to engage around 3 lakh students from 20 major cities across the country. The event will begin in the online/offline format and eventually culminate in an on-ground event, over a period of 6 months.

SCORE Test - Jumpstart Your Future

Sri Chaitanya Outstanding Achiever Reward Examination (SCORE) is one of the most promising Scholarship-cum-Talent search examinations in the country. It acts as the first step for many who are preparing for prestigious exams like IIT-JEE/NEET/AIIMS/Olympiads/NTSE.

The SCORE Test is an assessment of academic knowledge across various levels. It helps to strengthen students’ logical, reasoning and analytical skills. Those who qualify in the SCORE Test are deemed to be STEM-ready and proceed further with other rounds.

All they need to do is sign up and take the test. Significant scholarships exceeding Rs 1000 crore for talented students, besides availing benefits such as NASA trips, e-bikes, gadgets and more!

Scholarships for Three Lakh School Children!

The Chaitanya Educational Institutions recently announced the ‘SCORE STEM Challenge 2022,’ a mega scholarship programme worth Rs 1000 crore. One million school students from grades 1 to 13 are expected to participate in this challenge online and offline and the results are expected to be declared by 15 th December. The scholarships will include a complete tuition fee waiver, cash prizes, and trips to NASA and edu-tech material from the Infinity Learn platform.

“The scholarship challenge is almost as big as NEET or JEE in terms of scale, as it will reach out to around 10 lakh students,” said Seema Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools & Co-Founder, Infinity Learn.

Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Techno Schools & Co-Founder, Infinity Learn, said, “We have always been supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds. This time, we hope to reach the remotest corners of every state.”

“This initiative is especially beneficial to students who are forced to discontinue their education due to economical constraints,” said Ujjwal Singh, CEO & President, Infinity Learn.

To register and participate in the SCORE STEM Challenge 2022, log on to https://infinitylearn.com/score