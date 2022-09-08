Prepare for Upcoming Banking Exams in October 2022: IBPS PO, Clerk and RRB 

Banking exams and jobs are quite popular because of their lucrative salaries. Lakhs of students appear for recruitment exams every year. The two major exam conducting bodies are SBI (State Bank of India) and IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection). On one hand, IBPS conducts the recruitment for most of the Indian banks. Whereas, on the other hand, SBI holds exams only for its own vacancies. Thus, some of the most important banking exams are IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, IBPS RRB, SBI PO, SBI Clerk, SBI SO, and others. These exams are conducted once every year.

There are some other exams as well that are conducted by the respective banks and not IBPS, such as JK Bank PO, Canara Bank PO, PNB SO, etc. These exams are conducted as per the requirements and vacant positions and not necessarily on a regular basis.

Banking exams are very competitive as a large number of candidates appear for the same against few vacancies. They have to spend months studying for the exam regularly in order to be adequately prepared. Some of the upcoming banking exams are listed below.

The selection process is similar to most banking exams, even though the syllabus and exam pattern might differ based on the post. For instance, the selection process of IBPS PO includes three stages- Preliminary Exam, Mains Exams and Interview Round. The IBPS Clerk and IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) selection process has only two stages- Prelims and Mains exams. Here are some topic-wise preparation tips that the candidates appearing for the exam must know.

General Awareness: This is the section that has no dedicated syllabus and tests the knowledge of current affairs. The candidates must be aware of events occurring around the world. They should regularly refer to newspapers, magazines and journals and note the important headlines.

Reasoning Ability: This exam section requires critical thinking and analytical techniques. Some essential scoring sections are blood relation, coding-decoding, syllogism, and arrangement-based. The candidates must have a strong base and proper time management to clear this section. They will also need to practice questions regularly for adequate preparation.

Quantitative Aptitude: This is the calculative part of the exam. The appearing candidates must remember formulas, multiplication tables, squares and cubes for proficiency in this section. They can also use some shortcuts that will help them in boosting their speed. Some scoring topics from this section are data interpretation, percentage, profit and loss, time and work and average.

English Language: It is a section that requires regularity and practice. Reading and practicing grammar is a helpful approach to start with this section. To enhance their language skills, the candidates must refer to editorials like The Hindu, The Indian Express, and The Economist, along with books and magazines. They should also make notes of new words and use them in their everyday conversations for familiarity.

The candidates who clear the IBPS PO Prelims exam will have to appear for the Mains in November 2022. On the contrary, the candidates who clear the IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Mains exam will be recruited and posted based on the vacancies announced by the authorities.

To score good marks in banking exams, the aspirants must be analytical and calculative. They must ensure that they make the most of their time and retain what they have learnt till now. Some of the essential last-minute tips are given here.

No New Topics: It is a common error that many candidates make- cramming new topics and chapters till the last moment. This often leads to poor retention of both new and old topics. Thus, they must cease starting any new topic about a month before the exam.

Avoiding Guesswork: Negative marking prevails in all exams mentioned above, and 1/4th of allotted marks would be deducted for every wrong answer. The candidates must remember this while revising their topics and taking tests to avoid guesswork.

Revise Notes: Instead of starting new topics or going through the complete syllabus, the candidates should refer to the short notes prepared while studying. The notes must contain important points and summaries of the respective topics.

Question Papers and Model Tests: The question papers of previous years are available for the aspirants to download and practice. Similarly, many mock tests and model papers are available online for each exam. The appearing candidates must use them to know their weak and strong points, good time management and adequate overall preparation. They should solve the papers in a time-constrained, exam-like environment to be ready for the exam day.

Analyzing Preparation: After solving the question papers, the candidates must go through the errors and mistakes each day. Keeping track of errors and revising weaker sections ensures enhanced performance with each passing day.

Exam Day Instructions: On exam day, spending too much time on one question or section should be avoided. In case of uncertainty, guesses must be avoided. The candidates must remember to maintain both speed and accuracy while solving the questions.

Apart from the upcoming exams mentioned above, the aspirants can also look out for some other exams. For exams, the recruitment notifications for SBI PO and SBI Clerk are expected soon. Other popular banking exams include RBI Grade B, RBI Assistant, SEBI Grade A and others.