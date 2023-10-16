Premium Pet House Acquires BestForPets To Help Countrywide Dog Lovers Purchase Healthy Puppies

October 16, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

From feeding stray dogs to nurturing pets, Indians have always loved dogs. The country is projected to have almost 31 million pet dogs by the end of 2023, suggesting that the love Indians have for dogs is not ending anytime soon. While existing pet parents bring in new furry friends as new family members, many dog lovers embark on their journey of becoming first-time pet parents every year.

Considering the love, dignity, and care Indians have for dogs, Premium Pet House acquires BestForPets to connect canine lovers with healthy puppies. Premium Pet House is a popular team of ethical dog breeders in India who breed and sell puppies within and outside India. BestForPets, on the other hand, is an online portal that recommends pet products and provides valuable information about a variety of different pets. With this acquisition, Premium Pet House intends to expand the domain of canine sales by pairing it with valuable information. With the two ventures merging under a single umbrella, existing and aspiring pet parents will have a sea of information at their disposal.

Premium Pet House has been in the dog breeding and selling space for several years, creating its niche in the market. It provides clients living in tier 1 and 2 Indian cities with puppies belonging to several breeds, including Golden Retriever, Labrador, Cocker Spaniel, Siberian Husky, Shih Tzu, Lhasa Apso, Maltese, and more. The organization’s ethical breeding farms are known to conduct extensive health checks and provide the dogs with conducive breeding environments. Apart from breeding dogs for sale in India, Premium Pet House also provides dog lovers living in countries like Maldives, Nepal, and the USA with multiple dog breeds.

This team of dog breeders has acquired BestForPets, a popular online portal visited by thousands of internet users every day. It provides valuable information to its visitors regarding pet products, prices, and everything they need to know about the pets they wish to purchase. After the Premium Pet House acquisition, BestForPets will also become a platform displaying puppies for sale in India. Apart from dogs, the portal also contains information regarding other pets like birds and cats. From details about a breed’s dietary needs to comparing two breeds, BestForPets will continue to be a source of valuable information for pet parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

By acquiring BestForPets, Premium Pet House intends to help its clients make more informed decisions regarding pet purchases. Besides breeding and selling puppies, the company also offers kennel services to people going out of town. Here, canine professionals host and feed puppies until their parents return and take them home. Dog breeding and selling is an elaborate process where the buyers need to have reliable information about the pets they wish to purchase. By acquiring BestForPets, Premium Pet House aims to spread this information far and wide through a reputed platform.

Moreover, price is a major factor influencing Indians buying pets, especially dogs. Many dog lovers often get disheartened by the exorbitant rates charged by sellers, making them compromise on their desire to become pet parents. Knowing the financial struggles of dog lovers in the country, Premium Pet House will now provide detailed information about the prices of all puppies bred and sold by the organization. Using the platform of BestForPets and the information gathered for Premium Pet House, the team of dog breeders will ensure that canine aficionados in India get all price-related details on a centralized platform.

The acquisition is also intended to encourage more and more Indians to become responsible pet parents. Being breeders and sellers of over 40 dog breeds, Premium Pet House removes the middle-men charges and reduces the prices of the puppies it sells. BestForPets will now work as another medium for the organization to inform its audience about the affordable prices at which they can purchase puppies for sale in India. Along with the selling price of each breed, Premium Pet House will also provide estimates regarding its maintenance cost, including feeding costs, grooming costs, training costs, vet expenses, etc. This information will help pet parents manage their budgets and make informed financial decisions after bringing their furry friends home.

Finally, Premium Pet House is willing to expand its reach with this acquisition, targeting every aspiring and existing pet lover in the country. Acquiring a popular online portal and combining the information therein with its inherent prowess will allow the organization to reach a plethora of dog lovers across and outside India. Simply put, Premium Pet House wants to prevent its clients from receiving unreliable information and give them the right sense of direction as they start their journeys as pet parents.

Shivling Giri, the founder of Premium Pet House, believes that the acquisition will allow pet lovers to have vital information about everything they need to know about owning a pet at their fingertips. He says, “We live in the age of digitization. If we can look up scholarly articles and research papers with a few simple clicks, so should be the case with information related to pet purchases. With the BestForPets acquisition, we intend to research, publish, and share details dedicated to purchasing and maintaining pets to enhance our clients’ experience. We are avid dog lovers ourselves and would love to have as many like-minded people join our growing community as possible!”

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.